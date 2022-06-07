Diablo Immortal Merchants Guide

Demon Slaying is no easy job and demon slayers and devil killers in Diablo Immortal need various resources and services because there is no time to do these yourself. Fortunately, the world of Diablo Immortal has all the merchants that you might need in the game. This guide will introduce you to all the merchants in Diablo Immortal and the services they provide in detail.

The majority of the merchants in Diablo Immortal can be found in Westmarch. Some of the more crucial merchants can be found in other places as well, in the main hub of each area for example.

Diablo Immortal Merchants

Blacksmith

Blacksmith Location: Blacksmith can be found in Westmarch, inside Elder Rifts and Wortham in Diablo Immortal. Charsi is the main blacksmith you will find in Westmarch.

Blacksmith Services

Blacksmith is one of the basic merchants providing the most crucial services overall.

The most important service from Blacksmith is the ability to upgrade and repair your items. You can use upgrade and crafting material to upgrade and repair your tools. You can level up only Rare and Legendary items using all the items that you can get by Salvaging.

The next most important use of a blacksmith is salvaging. This service allows you to break down items that you do not need in the game to get upgrades and crafting material.

The materials that you get depend on the quality of the item that you have salvaged, and if you decide to salvage an item that you have upgraded previously, you will get back all the material that you have put in the upgraded item.

In case you want special bonuses on your Legendary items, you can also Reforge your items. Reforge allows you to change a chosen bonus on your item. You will need to use a family-specific reforge stone to guarantee the bonus that you want.

Lastly, you have the option to transfer ranks from one of your items to the other. This allows you to increase the rank of your items in the game and even transfer your gems from one weapon to the other.

You also have the option to Refine Scoria at the blacksmith.



Apprentice Jewelcrafter

Apprentice Jewelcrafter Location: The Apprentice Jewelcrafter by the name of Seril is found in the Rakkis Plaza area of Westmarch city.

Jeweler Services

The basic function of the Jeweler is that this merchant allows you to socket gems into items with gem sockets in Diablo Immortal. These gems are found on your adventures around the world.

When you get Runes, you have to bring them to the Jeweler to craft Legendary gems. The attributes of these gems are determined randomly when they are crafted.

You can also upgrade your existing gems at the Jeweler. To do this, you need multiple gems of the same type such as Normal Red, Normal Blue or Normal Yellow, or the Legendary Gems. You can only combine same type of gems to upgrade them at the Jeweler.



Charm Craftsman

Charm Craftsman Location: Vas Concellos the Charm Craftsman is found in Westmarch, near Rakkis Plaza Waypoint right next to the Identifier.

Charm Craftsman Services

Charm Craftsman allows you to upgrade, salvage and imbue charms in Diablo Immortal.

Salvaging Charms gives you Alchemical Powder, the basic item that you need to upgrade any of your Charms.

Other than this, you can use this Alchemical Powder to upgrade any of the Charms that you are using. You will get random bonuses to the attributes of the Charms.

Lastly, Charm Craftsman allows you to Extract or Imbue your Charms. You need Skill Stones to do so. Imbuing replaces one of the augmented skills on a Charm with a skill chosen randomly from the skills imprinted on the Skill Stone.



Crest Merchant

Crest Merchant Location: Jondo Mouren the Crest Merchant is found in Westmarch. He is next to the Elder Rifts and Bounty Board in Palace Courtyard.

Crest Merchant Services

Crest Merchant sells Rare and Legendary Crests. You can purchase as many crests as you need, but you need to get the Eternal Orbs for this.

In case you do not have the Eternal Orb, you are limited to buying only 1 crest per day.



Crystal Merchant

Crystal Merchant Location: Luuko the Crystal Merchant is found in Westmarch, next to Apprentice Jewelcrafter in Rakkis Plaza.

Crystal Merchant Services

Crystal Merchant sells Echo Crystal. These are used to upgrade your normal gems above Rank 5 in Diablo Immortal.



Fading Ember Trader

Fading Ember Trader Location: Fading Ember Trader Cellik can be found near Elder Rifts and Bounty Boards in Palace Courtyard of Westmarch.

Fading Ember Trader Services

Fading Ember Trader will sell you a variety of Legendary Gems and Legendary Runes. The catch is that you need to pay for them in Fading Embers, which you get by enhancing Elder Rifts with Crests.



Honor Merchant

Honor Merchant Location: Fizriah the Honor Merchant is found in Westmarch, northeast corner of Palace Courtyard.

Honor Merchant Services

Honor Merchant sells Honor Items, Immortal Items and Limited-Time items.

The general items include items such as one Legendary Crest, one Rare Crest, a random mystery Legendary Item, a Legendary gems and Scoria. These can be purchased only once a week.

The Immortal items include special commodities that are for Immortals as a reward who contributed in protecting the Sanctuary. They are only available for Immortals and the items can be purchased only once a week.

The Limited Time items change every certain number of hours and are displayed at the top. You have the ability to toggle notifications when the items become available



Identifier

Identifier Location: Lanali the Identifier is found in Westmarch near Rakkis Plaza Waypoint, next to Charm Craftsman.

Identifier Services

If you have acquired legendary items with unknown stats, the Identifier will help uncover those.



Rarities and Antiquities Merchant

Rarities and Antiquities Merchant Location: Yakin is the merchant for Rarities and Antiquities and can be found in the Market area of Westmarch.

Rarities and Antiquities Merchant Services

Yakin allows you to Gamble in Diablo Immortal. You can gamble up to 20 times per day in the game. Gambling is also a great way to get Legendary items, but since it is gambling, you can lose a lot as well.

You also have the option to purchase Mystery items, and the price for each purchase will rise after each subsequent item is bought.

As your level increases, the level of all the equipment will also increase accordingly.



Reforge Stone Vendor

Reforge Stone Merchant Location: Yverius is the Reforge Stone Vendor in Westmarch.

Reforge Stone Merchant

As the name suggests, the Reforge Stone Vendor sells you Reforge Stones that you can use to change the bonuses that you get on your Legendary Items.