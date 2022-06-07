Diablo Immortal Challenge Rifts Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you how to start Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal, what you need to do to complete them, and what kind of rewards you can get from them.

How to Unlock Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal

To unlock Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal, you need to play through the main questline until you’ve completed the first two chapters of the story, which are Wortham and Ashwold Cemetery. You will then reach a new location called in the game called “Westmarch”.

Once there, head to the Palace Courtyard and you’ll find an obelisk. Simply interact with the Obelisk to unlock the Challenge Rift. The Challenge Rift portal is right next to Elder Rifts.

How to Enter Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal

To enter a Challenge Rift, interact with the Obelisk in the Palace Courtyard to open up the Challenge Rift menu. This menu will show the Challenge Rift Leaderboard, Rewards and Difficulty level.

To enter a Challenge Rift, you just need to press the “Enter” button at the bottom-right corner of the menu.

You can either enter the Challenge Rift solo or in a group of up to 4 players. There are different leaderboards for Solo, 2-Player, 3-Player and 4-Player Challenge Rift attempts, so if you’re playing solo, you don’t have to worry about competing against groups.

How Challenge Rifts Work in Diablo Immortal

Before you start a Challenge Rift in Diablo Immortal, it’s important for you to learn all of its mechanics in the game.

How to Start a Challenge Rift

To start a Challenge Rift, first, interact with the Obelisk in the Palace Courtyard to bring up the Challenge Rift menu.

In this menu, the first thing you need to set is the Difficulty Level. Unlike previous games in the Diablo franchise, you cannot select whichever level you want right from the start.

In Diablo Immortal, you have to unlock the Challenge Rift difficulty levels one by one. This means that you’ll be forced to start at Difficulty Level 1 and work your way up from there.

There are a total of 100 Challenge Rift Difficulty Level and the Monster Combat Rating scales up with each increasing level, so you have a lot of work to do if you want to get to the top of the leaderboards.

After setting the Difficulty Level, the next step is to decide whether you want to attempt the Challenge Rift Solo or in a Group. As mentioned previously, there are different leaderboards for Solo, 2-Player, 3-Player and 4-player, so it’s no big deal to want to attempt the Challenge Rift alone.

But an important thing to note is that if you attempt a Challenge Rift in a party, the Difficulty Level can be set to the highest level that anyone has unlocked in the party.

So if you have only unlocked level 2 but your teammate has unlocked level 12, you have the option to directly jump to level 13 instead of having to work your way up.

When you progress far into the Challenge Rift Difficulty Level and the Monster Combat Rating becomes significantly higher than yours, you can try something called “Fishing”, which can help you have an easier time completing Challenge Rifts.

The Challenge Rift allows you to enter and exit it as many times as you want. And the monsters, Guardian boss, zone and pylons of the rift are randomized.

You can take advantage of these two mechanics to try and find the perfect Challenge Rift before you attempt it. All you need to do is repeatedly join and leave the Challenge Rift until the zone and pylons are perfect and the monsters and Guardian boss are as easy as they can be.

This will be a very tedious trick to pull off, so only try to do it once you’re very high up in the Difficulty Level and you can’t complete the Rift in a conventional way.

Challenge Rift Bonus Levels

There are four specific Challenge Rift levels that act as Bonus Levels of the rift. These four rift levels are 11, 27, 42 and 58.

When you’re setting the Difficulty Level, you’ll see a skull under these specific levels. These bonus levels allow you to obtain better quality rewards from Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, Cycle of Strife activities and vendors.

But to obtain these better-quality rewards from these Challenge Rift Bonus Levels, you have to complete them at a specific Paragon Level. Below, we’ve listed down the Paragon Level requirements of each Bonus Level.

Level 11

You have to complete Challenge Rift Level 11 at Paragon Level 1. Doing so will increase the quality of rewards acquired from Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, Vendors and Cycle of Strife activities so that they are equal to the rewards obtained in Hell 1.

Level 27

You have to complete Challenge Rift Level 27 at Paragon Level 30. Doing so will increase the quality of rewards acquired from Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, Vendors and Cycle of Strife activities so that they are equal to the rewards obtained in Hell 2.

Level 42

You have to complete Challenge Rift Level 42 at Paragon Level 90. Doing so will increase the quality of rewards acquired from Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, Vendors and Cycle of Strife activities so that they are equal to the rewards obtained in Hell 3.

Level 58

You have to complete Challenge Rift Level 58 at Paragon Level 160. Doing so will increase the quality of rewards acquired from Challenge Rifts, Elder Rifts, Vendors and Cycle of Strife activities so that they are equal to the rewards obtained in Hell 4.

How Do You Finish a Challenge Rift?

In a Challenge Rift, your objective is to fill up the progress bar as quickly as possible. The quicker you fill it up, the higher you’ll be up in the leaderboards; which will give you better rewards.

To fill up the progress bar, you have to kill all of the enemies present in the rift. The monsters you need to target specifically in the rift are Blue and Gold Elite Monsters.

These monsters drop progress orbs when you kill them. And as the name suggests, they help fill up your progress bar quicker when you pick them up.

Pylons will also appear in the Challenge Rifts when you reach specific progress points, which are randomized. When you reach a progress point, a Pylon will appear which will grant you some very useful buffs.

There are 5 types of Pylons in Challenge Rifts: Conduit, Frenzied, Fleeting, Alchemical and Empowered.

Conduit is the most useful Pylon as it gives you the ability to shoot out lightning from your body, which deals damage to multiple targets at once.

Frenzied increases your Critical Hit Chance, Fleeting increases Movement Speed, Alchemical freezes enemies and Empowered increases Attack Speed and decreases Cooldowns.

When you fill up your progress bar all the way, all of the monsters in the rift will despawn and a Rift Guardian will spawn in their place. Your final objective in the Challenge Rift will be to kill the Rift Guardian.

In order to receive any kind of rewards from the Challenge Rift, you must complete it within 10 minutes.

Diablo Immortal Challenge Rift Rewards

Challenge Rifts are one of the best ways to farm valuable rewards in Diablo Immortal. Below, we have listed the many different ways you can reap rewards from Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal.

First-Time Level Completion Rewards

When you complete a Challenge Rift Difficulty Level for the first time, you get rewarded with a few different one-time rewards. The quality and quantity of the rewards you get depend upon the difficulty level itself. The higher the difficulty level, the better first-time completion rewards it’ll grant.

You can even obtain a Rare or Legendary Item from these rewards. However, it only has a chance to drop for those levels which are divisible by 5. So when you complete level 5, 10, 15, 20 etc for the first time, there’s a small chance for you to obtain a Rare or Legendary Item.

The rewards you can obtain from completing a Challenge Rift level for the first time can include the following.

Scrap Materials

Enigmatic Crystal

Enchanted Dust

Runes

Rare or Legendary Item

Daily Challenge Rift Rewards

Every time you finish a Challenge Rift that is of a difficulty level above or equal to a Challenge Rift level that you have previously completed, you will receive a small reward.

This Daily Challenge Rift Reward will grant you some Enchanted Dust and a small amount of Scrap Materials.

Daily Server Challenge Rift Rewards

The Challenge Rifts in Diablo Immortal have a very interesting reward mechanic. Every time a player in the server you’re playing in finishes a Challenge Rift level that is divisible by 5 (5,10,15 etc), every player on the server receive a few rewards.

These rewards include some Gold and Hilts. To obtain these rewards, interact with the Challenge Rift Obelisk.

Challenge Rift Solo Leaderboard Rewards

In Diablo Immortal, there will be a Solo Leaderboard every week for the Challenge Rifts. This leaderboard will grant the top 1000 Challenge Rift runs of the week some very valuable rewards.

For these 1000 players, there will be 6 reward brackets. The quality of rewards will increase the higher up in the bracket you are.

This leaderboard will account for the fastest Challenge Rift run of the top 1000 players. So if you attempt a Challenge Rift multiple times, your fastest run will make it to the leaderboard.

The leaderboard will reset every Monday at 3 AM (Server Time) and the rewards for the previous week will be mailed out at the same time.

Challenge Rift Group Leaderboard Rewards

For players who attempt Challenge Rift in groups, there will be a Challenge Rift Group Leaderboard every month in Diablo Immortal. These Group Leaderboard will be divided into separate leaderboards for 2-Player Groups, 3-Player Groups and 4-Player Groups.

Each leaderboard will reward the top 10 group Challenge Rift Runs. The rewards will include Legendary Crests and Hilts. And for the top 5 teams, a Legendary Gem will be added to the rewards. The number of rewards you receive will increase with your ranking on the leaderboard.

It is possible for players to appear twice on the same leaderboard, but they will only receive the reward for their highest ranking.

For example, if you do a 3-Player run with players A and B and place 6th, then do a 3-Player run with players C and D and place 5th, you will appear twice on the leaderboard but will only receive the rewards from the 5th place ranking.

The leaderboard will reset on the first day of each month at 3 AM (Server Time) and the rewards for the previous month will be mailed out at the same time.