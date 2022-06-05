Diablo Immortal Gambling Guide

Gambling has always been a part of the Diablo franchise. You can trade a little Gold for a completely random chance to obtain a powerful legendary item. The gambling mechanics have been slightly tweaked and you can now choose exactly what to gamble for. The following guide will tell you how gambling works in Diablo Immortal.

How to Unlock Gambling In Diablo Immortal

Gambling will not be accessible early on in the game. You need to reach level 35 before Yakin will appear as a new vendor who deals in rarities and antiquities. He will be your source to gamble in Diablo Immortal.

You can find Yakin inside Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch. His exact location has been marked on the map below.

How To Gamble In Diablo Immortal

Yakin will provide a rather simple service: you can spend gold to gamble for a chance to win a random item of a random item rarity. The following are the slots on which you can test your luck:

Mystery Weapon: This can be any random main hand or offhand weapon.

This can be any random main hand or offhand weapon. Mystery Primary Armor: This can be any random head, chest, shoulders, or legs.

This can be any random head, chest, shoulders, or legs. Mystery Secondary Armor: This can be any random hands, feet, or waist.

This can be any random hands, feet, or waist. Mystery Jewelry: This can be any random earring ring.

Mystery items can be either magic, rare, legendary, or set. The legendary and set items are naturally very hard to get, so you should expect to mostly get rare and magic items when you gamble.

Note that you can only gamble a total of 25 times each day for each item slot. Note also that your gambling cost and the power of items you win increase as your character levels up. You can see the status of the items you have gambled recently underneath the list of mystery objects.

Initially, the prices will be the same for each category of items. Once you gamble more and more, prices will start to rise. For the first 10 items of each category, you will not face any hike in the price but after that, you will have to pay more according to how much you gamble. Here is how the prices increase according to the number of items you gamble.

Items Gambled Change In Base Cost 1-10 0% 11-15 +150% 16-18 +200% 19-20 +300% 21-22 +400% 23-25 +500%

Diablo Immortal Gambling Tips

Gambling is all about testing your luck and the random probabilities of Diablo Immortal. There is never a guarantee to receive a legendary gear but you can improve your chances to a certain degree.