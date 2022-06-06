Diablo Immortal Blacksmith Guide

Blacksmiths play a key role in the development of your character. They provide certain services to help you throughout the game. The mechanics of the Blacksmith can be pretty confusing at times, but we’re here to help you with that. This guide will go through everything there is to know about the Blacksmith in Diablo Immortal.

How To Unlock Blacksmith In Diablo Immortal

You have to hustle a bit in order to unlock the Blacksmith in Diablo Immortal. The Blacksmith can be unlocked just by following through the main questline until you complete the two objectives:

Find the Divine Refuge

Kill the Acolyte of Damnation

You’ll first unlock the Salvage service, offered to you by Korrin in Wortham. Other services like Upgrades, Reforges, and Rank Transfers are unlocked later on as you progress through the game.

Blacksmith Locations In Diablo Immortal

Blacksmiths are marked on your map as anvils. You can navigate to any desired Blacksmith that you want by using the option provided on the map.

You can find Blacksmiths in almost all of the major towns in Diablo Immortal. It is important to know, however, that not all of the services are provided by each Blacksmith in the game. Some Blacksmiths provide some of the services while others provide different ones.

For example, Korrin, the Blacksmith in Wortham, and Ivor, the Blacksmith in Elder Rifts, allow you to Salvage gear. Other Blacksmiths at other locations might not allow you to salvage gear, but might allow you to Transfer Ranks, Upgrade Armor or Reforge your items, like Charsi.

You can find Blacksmiths mainly in:

Wortham – Korrin

Elder Rifts – Ivor

Westmarch – Charsi

Blacksmith Services In Diablo Immortal

Blacksmiths offer a variety of services. These services are mentioned and described briefly below. If you want to learn more about these services, we have separate guides that discuss them in detail. Do check them out.

Salvage

The Salvage service allows you to exchange any spare or unwanted pieces of equipment for Scrap Materials. You can think of these Scrap materials as Crafting materials. You can then use these Scrap Materials to upgrade any desired pieces of equipment you want.

Upgrade Items

The Upgrade Items service can upgrade any piece of equipment you want. Upgrading equipment means that you’ll be able to add buffs to it and increase its stats or its damage. You need Scrap Materials to upgrade pieces of equipment.

Reforge

The Reforge service can be used to reset any bonus attributes/stats on pieces of your Primary Equipment. This service, however, can only be used for standard equipment rarity, not Legendary ones.

Rank Transfer

This service can be used to transfer ranks between two separate pieces of equipment of the same type. The ranks are not stacked together but are swapped between the two pieces of equipment.