Diablo Immortal Battleground PvP Guide

Diablo Immortal has only one option for PvP in the game. To engage in PvP battles, you need to use the Battleground mode in Diablo Immortal. This guide will help you join, understand and dominate the Diablo Immortal Battleground PvP.

How to Join Battleground PvP in Diablo Immortal

Battleground is for players who have defeated enough demons and now want to take on a bigger challenge, other players. As of now, Battleground is the only mode in Diablo Immortal that allows PvP engagement.

To enter Battlegrounds, you need to talk to the Battleground Captain. The Captain can be found on the round balcony on the upper right side of Westmarch. You can even enter your own preference of playing defend or attack, otherwise, the game will randomly pick for you during matchmaking.

Battleground is an 8v8 PvP event. To even be eligible for entering PvP, players need to be at least level 55 in Diablo Immortal. Other than the minimum level requirement, players need to log on at the correct time to be able to engage in PvP.

Battleground Mode is only available for 2 hours at 8:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM on the standard time of the server that you are playing on. At each of these sessions, you have 2 hours to engage in Battleground. You can check the server time in the top right corner of Westmarch.

The Battleground mode comes with its own map, objectives and even rules. When you enter a Battleground match, your teammates and enemies are determined through the MMR system, which allows you to queue up with players with win rate close to you. A sigh of relief for new players.

The players in Battleground are divided into two teams; Attackers and Defenders.

Diablo Immortal Battleground Attacker Objectives

First, we will discuss the attacking team for Battleground PvP mode. Attackers are charged with attacking (of course) and destroying the home base of the Defenders to win.

Attackers have three different objectives that they need to complete in order to win the match.

The first objective is to defeat the three Sacred Guardians. This is the first objective of the match and these three guardians are supported by the defenders. After you defeat the three Sacred Guardians, Attackers get a new respawn point while the defender spawn point is pushed back.

The next objective is to escort the Zealous Idols to the next barrier. There are two Zealous Idols on each side of the map, and you need to escort them to the end. Defenders will be attacking the idols and you to make sure that these idols get to the end safely. Keep in mind that the Zealous Idols will only move when an attacker is near them, otherwise, they will stand still.

The last objective is to destroy the Ancient Heart. The Ancient Heart is an artifact and attackers need to keep on attacking it to destroy it. When attackers successfully destroy the Ancient Heart, the match ends in a victory for the Attacking Team.

Diablo Immortal Battleground Defender Objectives

The defenders have it easy in Diablo Immoral Battleground mode. Defenders need to ensure either of two things to guarantee a win.

To win, defenders need to either kill 80 attackers or just make sure the timer for the match runs out before the current attacker objective is completed.

If the Defenders manage to kill 80 attackers, the match will end in a victory for the defenders. This just requires proper team communication and division of roles among the teammates.

The second objective is to draw out the match until the timer ends. Each objective of the attacker lasts for 7 minutes in the game. If defenders can keep the attackers from completing their objective in this time limit, the match leads to a victory for the Defenders.

How Does the Battleground Mode Work?

It is very important for players to know the mechanics of Battlegrounds, especially when you coming off of PvE. The mechanics of PvE and PvE are different to maintain balance.

First of all, as soon as you jump into the Battleground, your Combat Rating is scaled down to 10% of the original value, meaning that you will be much much weaker in Battleground than in PvE. Make sure you know that your abilities will not be what you are used to.

Your Block Chance will also be reduced to 20% and your Critical Hit Chances against other players are flat at 10%, no matter your gear or your Critical Hit Chances in PvE. The same goes for Harmful effects, such as stun and freeze. The duration of the effects of these ailments are reduced by 50% in PvP Battlegrounds.

For healing, you need to retreat as you will be unable to move for 5 seconds as your character wraps themselves in bandages. This is the time you need to heal to about 75% of your total health in the fight, so make sure you heal away from conflict otherwise you will be sitting ducks.

Also, you are not allowed to heal rapidly. You have a 20-second cooldown on using bandages. There are no health potions in PvP so bandages are your only means of healing in Battleground PvP.

Diablo Immortal Battleground PvP Tips

Now that we know what we are supposed to do, and what are the variations of Battleground from the traditional PvE, we can look at a few tips for dominating the Battlegrounds, or at least keep yourself from getting dominated.

First off, we highly recommend that you switch your build before you head into PvP. Your builds that you have been using for PvE and slaying demons won’t work as well against other players. PvP requires different strategies and skills.

Wasting gear on using effects such as stun or increasing crit chances is a waste as these effects and buffs are just not as powerful in PvP as they are in PvE.

Know your role in the fight. Just because you are good in PvE doesn’t mean that you will have the same worth in the same role in PvP. If you are not able to dish out high damage, play support and help your highest DPS teammate. The PvP mode requires team coordination and you need to make sure you are coordinated with your team.

Switch up your setup to be more effective. This is essential as you cannot change your skills, classes and gear mid-match. Once you pick a setup, you need to commit to it till the end of the match. Make sure you know what you want to do before you head in so you don’t end up being dead weight for your team.

Focus on your objectives as attackers. Like all co-op objective-based games, there are always a few who are just out to get kills instead of completing the objective. This is a sure way to lose for attackers, as no matter how many defenders you kill if you don’t complete the objective in 7 minutes, you will lose. Rewards for winning are more than for getting the most kills so focus on winning, instead of killing.

The map has no teleportation. You need to run around the entire map. Players need to make sure that they are spread somewhat evenly around the map, or at least keep an eye on the minimap to know if they are getting flanked, or if they are being distracted while the opponents are going in for their objective.

Attackers can even sneak past the defenders and just get done with their objectives without any resistance, or defenders can distract attackers with petty fights and run away to waste the attacker’s time.