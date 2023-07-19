Everything About Diablo 4 Vendors Explained

Vendors in Diablo 4 help you ace the game by letting you do a lot of tasks like upgrading, repairing, buying, extracting, etc. The World of Sanctuary is home to mighty evil powers ready to tear you apart. Upgrading your character, therefore, becomes essential as you progress through the story.

Although Diablo 4 level scaling helps players a lot by scaling enemies to their difficulty level, this happens to a certain extent. Beyond that, difficulties are slightly over your level. Therefore, upgrading weapons become important in D4. Apart from gear upgrades, they also offer you healing potion upgrades and many more.

All Vendors in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features many Vendors; you will certainly find most of them in Kyovashad. However, some of them also spawn in villages around Sanctuary. Regardless of the fact they spawn, they always require you some items and Gold in exchange for the service they provide.

Here is a list of some significant Vendors in D4 and detailed information regarding their services.

Blacksmith

Blacksmith in Diablo 4 appears on the Sanctuary map once you are at level 10. You can visit this vendor to upgrade, salvage, or repair your gear. Its upgradation service can be utilized for weapons and armor and increases its base damage and stability.

Repair items help you regain your weapon’s durability, decreasing by 10% for each damage you get. Fortunately, you can salvage any useless weapon to craft some item that may be useful later on in the game. The socket will be returned to you if you’ve added it to the weapon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Jeweler

The Jeweler will become available as you complete “Priority Quest” and reach level 20. You can visit this vendor in D4 to upgrade your jewelry and the gems you have. As you upgrade gems, this will increase their stats and cost you some gold and equality gems.

You can also visit Jeweler to add a socket to your gear. This increases the damage you can give with the weapon and thus is very useful. However, it would be best if you gathered Scattered Prisms, a rare resource to do this.

Occultist

Occultists in Diablo 4 are pretty useful vendors as they can help you with various objectives, including extracting a Legendary Aspect and Gear Enchantments. Also, you can salvage any unnecessary Nightmare Sigil you have.

Extracting a Legendary Aspect will cost you a lot of Gold, but with this, you can increase the stats of your Legendary Aspect and create the one you always wanted. However, stats depends on the item you imprint the extracted Legendary Aspect on. Then you can also get some gear enchantment which is again of great benefit as you reroll these into better ones.

Alchemist

Alchemist provides the major aid for survival in Diablo 4 as he upgrades the healing potions. Although the game provides four healing potions by default, these aren’t enough as you explore the Sanctuary world. Therefore, upgrading healing potions becomes necessary. Other than this, Alchemists also provide you with Elixirs, which you can use to increase your character’s different stats.

Weapon Merchant

As the name implies, weapon Merchants in D4 deal with weapons. You can visit these Merchants with a good amount of gold to buy any new weapon you want. However, not all the stock is available at a time, and sometimes you may have to wait for the weapon you want. These Merchant shops have a screen where you can see the time for the new stock.

Armor Merchant

Like Weapon Merchants, Armor Merchants are also NPCs around the Sanctuary from which you can buy new armor. However, each has limited stock, which will be updated after some time, as you can see on a screen near these vendors in Diablo 4.

Purveyor of Curiosities

Purveyor of Curiosities allows you to buy legendary gear by spending Murmuring Obols. Obols are a currency you will earn as a reward through different Open World events and dungeons in Sanctuary, and Purveyors are the perfect place to spend these Obols.

Stable Vendors

Stable Vendors in Diablo 4 help players upgrade their mounts in exchange for gold. Other than this, you can also get your favorite mounts from these vendors, but unfortunately, there’s a long wait for you. Stable Vendors only become available once you have completed the campaign.

Unsavory Oddities

Like Purveyors, these vendors also allow you to buy legendary weapons in D4. However, what’s odd about these vendors is that the only currency they will provide you with their service is Red Dust. They have different sets you can purchase but are not revealed; therefore, you must believe in your luck when trading with these Vendors.

Odds and Ends

These vendors are only helpful if you want Killer’s Set armor transmog. Like Unsavory Oddities, the only currency they work in is Red Dust, and using these, you can buy different parts of Killer’s armor, and then, in the end, you can form the whole armor. However, if you have plenty of Red Dust, you can purchase this set directly by spending 390,000.

Rings and Amulets

Want to make your character look fancy? Ring and Amulets vendors are one you need to visit. Here you can purchase rings and amulets of your choice in exchange for gold. However, not all the stock is always available, so wait for almost 60 minutes if something you want is unavailable. After every 60 minutes, the stock of these vendors changes so that you can check for your favorite one.

Vendor locations in Diablo 4

Most of the Vendors are easy to find, and you will come across them as you move through the city of Kyovashad; however, some of them are confined to them and require some effort to locate them.

Scosglen (Area 1)

Purveyor

Jeweler

Weapon Merchant

Armor Merchant

Stable Vendors

Rings and Amulets

Dry Steppes (Area 2)

Purveyor

Jeweler

Unsavory Oddities

Weapon Merchant

Armor Merchant

Occultist

Stable Vendors

Alchemist

Rings and Amulets

Fractured Peaks (Area 3)

Blacksmith

Jeweler

Purveyor

Weapon Merchant

Armor Merchant

Stable Vendors

Rings and Amulets

Fields of Hatred (Area 4)

Odds and Ends

Kehjistan (Area 5)

Purveyor

Jeweler

Occultist

Alchemist

Weapon Merchant

Armor Merchant

Stable Vendors

Rings and Amulets

Fields of Hatred (Area 6)

Odds and Ends

Umir Plateau (Area 7)

Weapon Merchant

Armor Merchant

Occultist

Alchemist

Stable Vendors

Rings and Amulets

Hawezar (Area 8)