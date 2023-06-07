How To Get Nightmare Sigils In Diablo 4

While progressing through the Nightmare World Tier in Diablo 4, the game provides the player a chance to play some challenging versions of their standard dungeons. This is done through the use of Nightmare Sigils to increase the challenge and reward of the dungeons.

But how does one get Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4? Well, there are a number of ways to get Nightmare sigils, all of which we will explain below. You will probably get your first nightmare sigil upon completing the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon that lets you play in Nightmare difficulty.

What are Nightmare Sigils?

As mentioned below, Nightmare Sigils in D4 allow you to increase the difficulty of a dungeon by turning it into a Nightmare Dungeon. Nightmare dungeons usually have separate dungeon-wide modifiers active. For example one of my Nightmare Dungeons would bombard me with mortars if I stayed in one place for too long.

Nightmare Sigils also contain specifications among them. These specifications rely on Dungeon Affixes, Tier Ranges, the number of revives available, etc. Based on these factors, Nightmare Sigils also have a wide range of classifications.

Nightmare Dungeon’s difficulty depends upon the tier level. World Tier 3 is less difficult compared to Tier 4. In addition to it, Dungeon Affixes also vary between the range of 3 to 5. Similarly, how many times a player can revive also depends upon the specific nightmare sigil.

Tier Specifications

Nightmare Sigils have two categories which are Sacred Sigil and Ancestral Sigil. The former has Tiers ranging from 1 and 20 while the latter Tiers range lies from 21 to 100. Both the types have further multiple subranges depending on the Sigil Powder, Gold, and Dungeon Affixes they possess.

Where to get Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

After having a brief knowledge regarding Nightmare Sigils, it’s time to discuss how to find the Nightmare Sigils in the game. Nightmare sigils also have an eligibility criterion. Nightmare sigils are only available on Tier 3 onwards. The ways you can get Nightmare Sigils in D4 after advancing to World Tier 3 are mentioned below

Tree of Whispers

Nightmare Dungeons

Crafting using Sigil Powder

Tree of Whispers

In Diablo IV, another source of getting the Nightmare Sigils is the Tree of Whispers. To become eligible for getting the Sigils from the tree, players have to finish the story and reach level 50 in the game. After crossing the said level, players have to complete the Whispers of the Dead.

Once you have reached the required number of Grim Favors, the tree will reward you with caches that can contain Nightmare Sigils.

Rewards from Nightmare Dungeons

Playing the Nightmare Dungeon is the most efficient way of getting the Nightmare Sigils. Nightmare Sigils are spawned randomly in the Dungeon and the players can get them while going through it. However, another way of getting these sigils in significant amounts is from the main boss fights.

Crafting using Sigil Powder

Diablo 4 has some special rewards for the players as well and one of them is Sigil Powder. Mostly this reward is obtained upon successfully completing a nightmare dungeon. Completing and playing specific Tier Dungeon will generate Sigils of the same tiers and the player will be stuck there as higher tiers Sigils cannot be produced in the low tiers.

The solution to this problem is the Sigil Powder. There are two primary ways to get the Sigil Powder in the game. One way is to complete a Nightmare Dungeon. Another one is to use the salvaging option at the Occultist, which will break down the low-tier Nightmare Sigils into Sigil Powder. However, Players can also craft the Sigils as well. Crafting new ones will cost Gold along with the Sigil Powder.