Diablo 4 Level Scaling Explained

Level Scaling in Diablo 4 is a brand new feature that Blizzard Entertainment introduces to make the initial stages of the game a little less difficult for the players. The world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 is undoubtedly the most challenging place to survive, as it is full of haunting monsters and evil powers.

To add some ease into players’ lives, Blizzard added a Level Scaling feature. Because of this, enemies will scale according to the player’s level making this world survivable. Where many new players consider this new feature a blessing in disguise, it is the last thing some could wish for as they can’t master the game according to their skill level.

However, as you progress through the game, the more challenging parts, in the end, will never scale to your level. All the enemies you face in these areas will be slightly above your level; thus, you can experience real Diablo 4 there.

How does level scaling work in Diablo 4

Level Scaling in Diablo 4 scales the enemies according to your level. Therefore you can take part in the battles with much more confidence. Fortunately, this feature lets you skip the campaign to level up your characters much faster.

As you skip the campaign, after building up your new character, you will start from Kyovashad. Here you will find everything scaled according to your level. You can also choose the difficulty level you want to set from four World tiers.

In Diablo 4, you can select a World tier you want to play in. While the first two are automatically unlocked, the next two are easy-medium difficulty levels automatically unlocked once you reach level 50.

However, the game never forces you to play in a certain world tier. No matter if you are at Level 70, you can still opt for World Tier 1 or 2; everything will scale according to this difficulty level. One thing to remember is that the rewards you get also depend on the difficulty you are playing.

Singleplayer level scaling

Level scaling in solo mode is simple. As you play the game, everything will be leveled up according to your stats, and thus you don’t need to struggle to pass through many regions. However, ensure you don’t jump over to areas with high levels until and unless you are sure about it, as things will be pretty chaotic there.

Co-op level scaling

Co-op level scaling in Diablo IV has taken scaling to another level. Before this, one of the two friends always had to sacrifice for the other when they wanted to play co-op if they weren’t at the same level. Mostly, the one at higher levels used to play at the low levels, which was quite boring for him.

With the Level Scaling feature, both you and your friend can play without any of you making a sacrifice. The game will automatically scale enemies according to each of your levels. This means that everyone in the party will face enemies according to their level, and the rewards will be in accordance.

Diablo 4 regions that don’t have level scaling

Level Scaling in Diablo 4 is launched in the early part of the game to make you familiar with the game. However, in the end, some areas don’t level scale. Enemies and quests will always be some level above you; thus, you will face the most difficulty in this part.

Strongholds in different regions of Diablo IV always scale two levels above you, making things extremely difficult for you. Capstone Dungeons, have fixed levels. Enemies inside it will always be around level 50 or 70 based on which dungeon you are in, no matter what level or time you visit this area.