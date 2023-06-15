All Purveyor Of Curiosity Locations In Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Purveyors of Curiosity are the vendors you need to visit when you need Whispering Keys or want to try your luck by gambling. These vendors are located in almost every region. You can get different upgraded gear by visiting them and by knowing how to gamble in the game.

To buy or try your luck, you need the Murmuring Obols. You can only use this currency while visiting the Purveyors of Curiosity.

Gambling is a crucial aspect of Diablo 4 as you get your hand on several unique pieces this way. So the importance of Purveyors of Curiosity is substantial, and knowing the location of all such vendors in Diablo 4 is critical.

Where to find Purveyors of Curiosity in Diablo 4

You can find Purveyors of Curiosity in 8 different locations of Sanctuary in Diablo 4. Luckily, these vendors are found in every region of the game, so you can get to them whenever you are in need of something. So let us jump right into each location of them.

Desolate Highlands

The Desolate Highlands is a part of the Fractured Peaks region and holds the all-important Kyovashad town and Lizveth, who works as the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4.

Head north from the Father’s Cross area to reach the town and go through the Kyovashad Gatehouse. Once you enter the town, take a quick turn toward the east part of the town to find this vendor.

Forsaken Coast

This Purveyor of Curiosities is found in the Hawezar region toward the northeast of the Forsaken Coast in Diablo 4.

You need to move toward the smaller area toward the end of the Coast and reach the Backwater site. From here, head toward the central place to find the vendor you can utilize according to your requirement.

Gale Valley

You will find Rodyar, another Purveyor of Curiosities, by moving northwest of Gale Valley in Diablo 4. Make your way west from the Zeleny Lowlands area and reach the town of Yelesna.

Go past the waypoint of the site and find the vendor next to the edge of the area. You can interact with him to gamble or buy the stuff you need.

Kotama Grasslands

For the next Purveyor of Curiosities, head toward the Kotama Grasslands found in the region of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

Make your way toward the center area of the Grasslands to find the town of Ked Bardu. The vendor is in the northwest corner of the town, so you need to visit its site to obtain your desired items.

Southern Expanse

The Gea Kul town in the Southern Expanse part of the Kehjistan region gives you an opportunity to interact with the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4. You need to reach the west area of the Southern Expanse to find the town of Gea Kul.

You can get into the town by moving west and north from the Eastern Basin area. Upon entering the city, reach the north end of part of the Gea Kul town to interact with the vendor.

The Emerald Chase

Head toward the south side of the Emerald Chase area to find the next Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4.

You must reach the Cerrigar town you might have already visited while taking on Astaroth in the battle. Make your way toward the south side of the town to interact with the vendor and obtain the items of your liking.

Umir Plateau

Make your way toward the town of Zarbinzet, located south of the Umir Plateau, to encounter another Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4.

You can reach the town by moving north from the Fallow Tillage area and turning right or left before moving straight toward the premises of the Zarbinzet. You will find the vendor on the south side of the town.

Untamed Scarps

For the last Purveyor of Curiosities, head toward the south of Untamed Scarps in Diablo 4. You need to move through the small path that leads you toward the area of Jirandai.

The vendor is present on the south corner of this area, so you will find it next to the site where two paths from Jirandai town merge. Interact with the vendor to spend some time gambling and trying your luck.