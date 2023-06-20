Diablo 4 Blacksmith Guide

Upgrading, Repairing, and Salvaging is other prospects of the game. You can do all of these by visiting the NPC (Blacksmith). In Diablo 4, Blacksmiths enhance players’ gaming experience, so you must know how to utilize them fully.

Read the detailed guide below to learn about the blacksmiths, their locations, and services in Diablo 4.

Where to find Blacksmith in Diablo 4

At the start of the game, you will not see any blacksmith. Once you progress through the story, you must complete a quest to upgrade gear. In this quest, you will travel to Fractured Peaks and meet up with the blacksmith.

Once you complete the quest, you will begin to see blacksmiths in the significant towns of Diablo 4. The map below shows all the Blacksmiths you can find in Diablo 4.

Services of Blacksmith in Diablo 4

There are three tasks that the blacksmith in D4 performs.

Salvage the items that you don't need.

Repair any weapon or armor.

Upgrade any gear.

The blacksmith in D4 also charges you for each service. Some services are done for the gold, while others are for some materials. You will learn the cost of each service as we go through each.

Salvaging the needless items

Salvaging an item doesn’t mean that you are disposing of your item; instead, it means that you are salvaging it for crafting materials in return. It is not necessarily that the crafting material of each item would be the same.

Crafting materials depend upon the rarity of the item (Common or magic or rare or legendary) and the type of the item (armor or weapon or jewelry) you are salvaging in Diablo 4. After salvaging the upgraded gear, you can get some of the materials you used to upgrade gear.

You can view salvaged items in the wardrobe and change their appearance however you like. To save time, mark the items you want to salvage as junk and then click (All the Junk) to salvage all the items marked as junk. You can also manually select the gear.

Repairing weapons or armor

Unlike salvaging, repairing isn’t free; repairing a weapon or armor costs a certain amount of gold. Costs are directly related to the durability left in the gear. Durability tends to decrease by 10% whenever you die.

The cost also directly depends on the item’s rarity in Diablo 4. The rarer your gear, the more gold it will require to repair it. It is better to repair your item before going into any battle; you don’t want to lose just because your weapon is not durable enough.

Upgrading any gear

Upgrading your gear is another service that blacksmiths provide in Diablo 4. In D4, you can upgrade your items many times.

Common gear (One upgrade)

Magic gear (Two upgrades)

Rare gear (Three upgrades)

Legendary gear (Four or more upgrades)

Upgrading an item will cost you some gold and some materials. As the materials cost, you can pay its price with ore or leather. With each upgrade, the cost and materials increase.

Upgrading has several benefits, as it increases the base stats like weapon damage, armor, etc. Upgraded items help you most against a more challenging opponent in Diablo 4. List of materials and the items they can upgrade are listed below: