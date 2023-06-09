Despite what the name suggests, Murmuring Obols is a new type of in-game currency in Diablo 4 and is not the name of a mini-boss.

They can only be spent at the Purveyor of Curiosities to purchase unidentified items. In a manner of speaking, Obols are the gambling currency of the game.

Obols is one of the best ways to gear up fast in Diablo 4 because the game currently has a health 10-percent chance of discovering legendary items from the Purveyor of Curiosities. This, however, might be nerfed down the road.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

While there are several ways to obtain Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, none of them are guaranteed to reward you with the said currency.

In most cases, you only have a chance for Obols to drop as a reward, so be ready to fight against not only enemies but also RNG if you want to gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

World Events

The most common way to get Murmuring Obols, at least early on in your progression, is by completing World Events. These events take place randomly, so keep an eye out for a nearby orange-marked area on your map.

Do note that every World Event is going to have a bonus objective which you can see just below your map on the right side of the screen. If you complete the event as well as the bonus objective, you are going to get extra Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4.

The number of Obols you get depends on the World Tier you are playing on: the higher the difficulty, the more currency you get. You can, however, expect to earn at least 35x Obols from each World Event.

If luck is shining on you, your event reward might even be a Murmuring Cache which can give you up to 50x Obols.

Cellars and Dungeons

Similar to World Events, completing Cellars and Dungeons can also reward you with Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4. Keep in mind the RNG factor here though. There is still no guarantee that you are going to get the gambling currency in every Cellar or Dungeon.

Quests

Some quests, particularly side quests reward you with Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4. Before asking which quests though, it is believed that quest rewards are randomized in the game.

Hence, a quest giving you Obols depends on RNG. That being said, you have a good chance of getting Murmuring Caches from side quests.

How to increase your Obol storage cap in Diablo 4

The first thing to understand is that you will not find Murmuring Obols in your equipment inventory in Diablo 4. This is because all of your currencies are stored in a separate tab, so you do not need to worry about space.

Secondly, there is a cap on how many Obols you can carry at once. Open your character screen (press C) and click on “Materials and Stats” on the left-hand side of the window. You can now see both your currencies and crafting materials.

Check here how many Murmuring Obols you can hold at once. This cap can be increased by unlocking a couple of upgrades.

The first way to increase your Obols’ capacity is to play Diablo 4 in World Tier 3 or higher. You can store up to 80 more Obols by playing at a higher difficulty. However, you will not unlock the final two difficulty tiers without beating the main campaign and reaching level 50.

The second way is by finding certain Altar of Lilith statues. Telling you which ones, in particular, is not possible, at least for now. There are over a hundred Lilith statues and each gives you a certain stat boost.

This is one of the activities you are most likely to do after beating the main campaign. Keep on finding all Altar of Lilith statues in Diablo 4 to increase your Murmuring Obol cap.

The final way is by acquiring Renown. This is basically a set of rewards you can claim by completing certain activities or challenges in each region.

To check and claim your Renown rewards, open your map (press M) and then check your regional progress (press W) in the game.

What can you buy with Murmuring Obols?

If you are in a gambling mood, head over to the nearest town and find its Purveyor of Curiosities. You are going to see a list of unidentified items ranging from weapons to armor to jewelry.

The most expensive items to buy are two-handed weapons which include bows, crossbows, axes, swords, hammers, and polearms. They are going to cost you 75 Obols.

Single-hand weapons such as daggers are cheaper at 50 Obols. Amulets are going to cost you 60 Obols.

The cheapest gear to buy is your armor pieces. Each piece costs you 40 Obols.

Something else that the Purveyor of Curiosities sells for Obols is Whispering Keys. You need these to unlock Silent Chests that are guaranteed to contain high-tier gear.

Each Whispering Key costs 20 Obols. This is something you probably should save your Obols for in Diablo 4.