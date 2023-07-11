Diablo 4 Best Sorcerer Armor Guide

Talking exclusively about the Sorcerer class, there is a long list of armor pieces in Diablo 4 ranked best by the players. Armor mainly includes the Chest, Helm, Gloves, Pants, and Boots. These include simple and modified legendary pieces as well. However, this guide focuses on the best Armor pieces for the Sorcerer class in D4.

Best Sorcerer armor in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 allows the players to customize their armor, weapons, amulets, rings, etc. Players can come up with multiple builds in search of the best combination of different items. Below you will find a list of the best sorcerer armor in D4.

Armor with Accelerating Aspect

The Accelerating Aspect belongs to the offensive category in D4. This aspect can enhance the performance of any armor equipped by the Sorcerer class. Players can get their hands on most legendary aspects by completing dungeons in the game. Well, that’s not the case for the Accelerating aspect.

This aspect aids the player by increasing the attack speed briefly. Extraction is the only main source of getting this aspect in the game. Armor modified with an accelerating aspect is a good choice in Diablo 4.

Armor with Frostblitz Aspect

The next one on the list of the best armor for the Sorcerer class uses the Frostblitz aspect. This aspect uses an additional charge surge that takes some time to cool down. While cooling down, it has a significant increase in its damaging powers.

Similar to the Accelerating Aspect, the source of the Legendary Frostblitz Aspect in Diablo 4 is Extraction. No such dungeon is available that rewards this defensive category aspect in the game.

Esu’s Heirloom

You can find these unique boots as enemies drop unique items in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4 chests. These boots grant a significant percentage increase in movement for a short period. In addition, affixes such as Shrine Buff duration and Critical Strike chance are also improved, giving players an upper hand on the enemies.

Armor with Aspect of Shared Misery

The Aspect of Shared Misery, when imprinted on Sorcerer armor in D4, can provide additional damage to the unaffected enemies in the crowd while encountering the Crowd Controlled enemies.

To get the Aspect of Shared Misery using Codex of Power, players must complete the Halls of the Damned dungeon located in the Kehjistan region of the Sanctuary map. Upon the first successful dungeon completion, the game will reward the aspect.

Armor with Aspect of Inner Calm

The Aspect of Inner Calm belongs to the offensive category in Diablo 4. You can get it by completing the Raethwing Wilds dungeon in the Scosglen sub-region of the Sanctuary map. You can only imprint this aspect on the Gloves of the Sorcerer armor in D4.

As evident by its name, this legendary aspect grants bonus damage to the opponents if the protagonist remains calm. In simple words, if the player remains still during a fight, with each second passed game mechanic will reward them with an additional damage bonus up to a limit. This marks the particular armor among the best ones on the list.

Armor with Aspect of The Protector

Players must find and complete the Lost Archives dungeon to obtain the Aspect of Protector. The starting location of this dungeon is in the Fractured Peaks area of the map. You can imprint this legendary defensive aspect to Helm, chest armor, and pants of Sorcerer armor in Diablo 4.

This helps in gaining a shield after damaging an elite enemy. This shield can last multiple seconds, absorbing significant damage from enemies. This damage-absorbing feature, combined with any of the mentioned armor pieces, makes it one of the best armor build for the sorcerer class.

Raiment of the Infinite

Another unique, essential item that stands out among the top armor of the Sorcerer class is the Raiment of the Infinite in D4. This is a Unique Chest armor exclusive to the Sorcerer. Like ESU’s Heirloom, to get this item player must be at World Tier 3 or higher.

This Unique Chest Armor is most beneficial after teleporting the protagonist. It automatically pulls the enemies towards the protagonist and makes them halt for a few seconds. Additionally, the teleport cooldown also increases by a significant amount.

Armor with Ghostwalker Aspect

Ghostwalker Aspect belongs to the mobility category in D4. Only Boots from the armor of the Sorcerer class can be modified using the Ghostwalker legendary aspect. You can get this aspect by completing the Broken Bulwark dungeon in Diablo 4.

The starting location for this dungeon is located in the Scosglen region. This aspect allows the protagonist to move at a faster rate. While it is active, the protagonist can also move through the enemy bodies. This feature helps, especially while going through heavily crowded fights.

Armor with Aspect of Singed Extremities

Continuing the discussion regarding some best Sorcerer armor pieces in D4, the next on the list is the aspect of Singed Extremities. This legendary aspect belonging to the utility category can be applied to the four armor pieces except the pants.

This aspect, combined with the armor, makes the enemies slow. This mechanic provides players with plenty of time to attack the enemies. This aspect can be unlocked upon the first time completion of the Earthen Wound dungeon. This dungeon is located in the Hawezar region of the Sanctuary map.

Armor with Aspect of Three Curses

The next one on the list is the Aspect of Three Curses. This aspect can be applied only to the Gloves among the five armor pieces of the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. You can get this by completing the Serpent’s Lair dungeon. This dungeon is located in the Hawezar region.

Gloves combined with the legendary Aspect of Three Curses improve the Sorcerer class’s Meteor ability. This results in providing damage to the enemies, especially those having good health.