Diablo 4 Item Affixes For Gear Guide

Item Affixes in Diablo 4 are unique buffs or properties that roll automatically on magic, rare, legendary and unique gear items as you progress gain loot. Item Affixes play a very important role in player builds through Diablo 4 as they provide unique strengths, resistances and distinct elemental advantages.

We have prepared this guide to help you understand the loot mechanics and item affixes system of Diablo 4. Hopefully with that understanding you won’t confuse item affixes with elite affixes.

How do Item Affixes work in Diablo 4

Different kinds of gear items in Diablo 4 have different numbers and types of affixes. No affix can be rolled onto normal gear. Magic and Rare gears can be rolled with multiple numbers of affixes (with an upper and lower limit) while Legendary and Unique gears have a fixed number of item affixes. Here is a complete breakdown of all gears and the number of affixes that can be rolled onto them.

Magic Gear : 1-2 regular affixes

: 1-2 regular affixes Rare Gear : 2-3 regular affixes

: 2-3 regular affixes Legendary Gear : 4 regular affixes + 1 Legendary affix through Aspects

: 4 regular affixes + 1 Legendary affix through Aspects Unique Gear: 4 regular affixes + 1 Unique affix

Legendary and Unique affixes are marked by a golden star. As affixes are rolled automatically on the gear, it can result in players getting affixes that don’t match their playstyle or aid them with their journey at all. This is where the re-roll function comes into play.

One normal affix per gear item can be re-rolled with the help of an Occultist in Diablo 4. However, the same affix can be re-rolled infinitely with proper resources. You can’t re-roll another affix on the same gear. Legendary and Unique affixes can’t be re-rolled but you can swap out Aspects on a gear.

Depending on their type, gear item affixes can be divided into three main categories in Diablo 4. Regular, Legendary and Unique. Each category is subdivided based on the gear items. Here is a complete list of all affixes in Diablo 4 (for each category).

Diablo 4 all Regular Item Affixes for Gear

Regular affixes in D4 can be on any rarity of items (except Normal) and these are the affixes that will make the bulk of your build and provide stats bonuses.

Offensive Regular Affixes

Attack Speed Affixes

Increases the Attack Speed by a percentage amount.

Increases the Attack Speed of a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the Attack Speed of Power Attack by a percentage amount.

Increases the Attack Speed of Minions by a percentage amount.

Increases the Attack Speed by a percentage amount when fortified.

Increases the Attack Speed by a percentage amount for a particular amount of time after dodging an attack.

Increases the Weapon Speed by a percentage amount.

Critical Strike Affixes

Increases Critical Strike chances by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chances against nearby enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chances against distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance against Crowd Controlled enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance against a particular Crowd Control enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance against injured enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance against enemies afflicted with vulnerable status effect by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance with a particular type of damage by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance with a particular type of damage against the elites by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance with particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance with particular type of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases Critical Strike chance with particular weapon type by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to close enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to crowd control enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to a particular Crowd Control enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to vulnerable enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike when using a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike when using a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike when using Power attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike when using a particular weapon type by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by non-physical Critical Strike by a percentage amount.

Conditional Strike Affixes

Increases the damage output when healthy by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to close enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to healthy enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to injured enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to elites by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to a particular type of enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output when fortified by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output when stealthy by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage with a particular weapon by a percentage amount

Increases the damage caused to enemies that are vulnerable to a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to Crowd control enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to a particular Crowd Control enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by a particular skill when it is swapped to a new weapon by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage of power attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output during shapeshifted form by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output during a particular shapeshifted form by a percentage amount.

Increases a particular damage by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage over time (DoT) duration of a particular damage by a percentage amount.

Increases the particular amount of damage against elites by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage of the weapon in main hand by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage for a set period of time after picking up a blood orb by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage for a set period of time after killing an elite enemy by a percentage amount.

Crowd Control Affixes

Increases the damage to Crowd control enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to a particular Crowd Control enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by Critical Strike to Crowd control enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the crowd control duration by a percentage amount.

Increases the crowd control duration of a particular enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases the chill status effect application on crowd by a percentage amount.

Damage Affixes

Increases the amount of damage output.

Increases the amount of damage output by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by a weapon by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by a weapon.

Increases the damage over time by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by melee attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by non-physical attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by physical attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by ranged attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by cold-damage attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by fire-damage attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by lightning-damage attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by poison-damage attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by shadow-damage attacks by a percentage amount.

Necromancer Minion Affixes

Increases the amount of damage from minions by a percentage amount.

Increases the amount of damage from a particular minion by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output while a particular minion is active by a percentage amount.

Increases the attack speed of a particular minion by a percentage amount.

Increases the movement speed of a particular minion by a percentage amount.

Minion inherits the players’ thorns by a percentage amount.

Increases the chances per hit to gain power attack by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output of each minion by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output of a minion for a specific time period by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage output of a particular minion when other minions are not attacking by a percentage amount.

Overpower Affixes

Increases the overpower chance by a percentage amount.

Increases the overpower damage by a percentage amount.

Increases the overpower damage with a particular weapon by a percentage y.

Increases the overpower damage with a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the overpower damage with a particular skill set by a percentage amount.

Primary Stat Affixes

Increases all stats by a percentage amount.

Increases all stats by a fixed amount.

Increases dexterity by a percentage amount.

Increases dexterity by a fixed amount.

Increases strength by a percentage amount.

Increases strength by a fixed amount.

Increases willpower by a percentage amount.

Increases willpower by a fixed amount.

Power Affixes

Increases power attack damage by a percentage amount.

Increases power attack duration by a percentage amount.

Increases cooldown reduction by a percentage amount.

Increases power attack cooldown reduction by a percentage amount.

Increases power attack resource cost reduction by a fixed amount.

Increases power attack resource cost reduction by a percentage amount.

Increases power attack cooldown reduction by a fixed amount.

Skill Affixes

Increases Rank of all skills by a fixed amount.

Increases rank of a particular skill by a fixed amount.

Increases rank of a particular set of skills by a fixed amount.

Increases skill duration time by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases skill cooldown reduction by a percentage amount.

Increases skill resources cost reduction by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance of a critical strike for a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by critical strike for a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to enemies vulnerable to a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases overpower damage caused by a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Vulnerable Affixes

Increases the vulnerable damage by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage caused by critical strikes to vulnerable enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance of critical strikes against vulnerable enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage to vulnerable enemies with a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to make the enemy vulnerable for a particular amount of time by a percentage amount. This is a Lucky Hit.

Defensive Regular Affixes

Armor Affixes

Increases armor by a fixed amount.

Increases total armor by a percentage amount.

Increases total armor while in Werebear form by a percentage amount.

Increases total armor while in Werewolf form by a percentage amount.

Increases mount armor by a fixed amount.

Crowd Control Affixes

Reduces duration of control impaired by a percentage amount.

Reduces duration of a particular type of crowd control by a percentage amount.

Reduces duration of enemy control impairing effects by a percentage amount.

Barrier Affixes

Increases barrier potency by a percentage amount.

Increases barrier generation by a percentage amount.

Increases barrier from ice armor by a percentage amount.

Increases life as barrier on killing an enemy by a fixed amount.

Reduces the amount of damage received while barrier is active by a fixed amount.

Grants life as barrier if you use potion while being injured by a fixed amount

Damage Reduction Affixes

Reduces damage by a percentage amount.

Reduces close damage by a percentage amount.

Reduces distant damage by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage by elites by a percentage amount.

Increases block chance by a percentage amount.

Reduces blocked damage by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while evading by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while fortified by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while healthy by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while injured by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while stealthy by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage while control impaired by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from close enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from elite enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from elite enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from a particular type of crowd control enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from a particular type of enemies by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from enemies vulnerable to a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken for a set period of time after killing an elite enemy by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken while barrier is active by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage absorption from ice armor by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken over time by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from bosses, elites and players by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to ignore any damage taken by a percentage amount.

Immunity to any kind of damage taken.

Dodge Affixes

Increases the chance to dodge by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to dodge while evading by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to dodge close enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to dodge distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to dodge a particular type of enemies by a percentage amount.

Evade Affixes

Increases max evade charges by a fixed amount.

Increases the chance to dodge while evading by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken while evading by a percentage amount.

Evading grants increased movement speed by a percentage amount.

Reduction in evade cooldown for a particular amount of time by attacking enemies.

Fortify Affixes

Increases fortify bonus by a percentage amount.

Increases fortify generation by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken while fortified by a percentage amount.

Increases chances to fortify for a specific amount of life when hit by a percentage amount.

Healing Affixes

Increases healing by a percentage amount.

Increases healing received by a percentage amount.

Increases healing over time by a fixed amount.

Increases healing over time by a percentage amount.

Increases the number of potion charges by a fixed amount.

Increases healing by potion by a percentage amount.

Increases the speed of healing with a potion by a percentage amount.

Increases the potion drop rate by a percentage amount.

Reduces potion cooldown time by a percentage amount.

Increases healing after killing bosses, elites and players by a percentage amount.

Potion grants unstoppable skill for a set period of time.

Potion grants maximum life as a barrier by a percentage amount.

Potion restores a specific type of resource by a percentage amount.

Increases blood orb healing by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to heal life by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to heal specific amount of life by a percentage amount.

Potion grants maximum life as a barrier when injured by a percentage amount.

Potion restores a specific type of resource while injured by a percentage amount.

Potion grants increased movement speed for a particular amount of time while injured by a percentage amount.

Life Affixes

Increases life by a percentage amount.

Increases maximum life by a fixed amount.

Increases maximum life by a percentage amount.

Increases maximum life by killing an enemy by a fixed amount.

Increases life by killing an enemy by a percentage amount.

Increases life by killing an elite enemy by a fixed amount.

Restore life by a fixed amount.

Increases life regeneration per second by a fixed amount.

Increases life regeneration per second while out of combat by a fixed amount.

Increases life regeneration if you have not taken damage recently by a fixed amount.

Increases life steal by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage taken converted to life by a percentage amount.

5% chance to restore life.

Necromancer Minion Defense Affixes

Increases minion armor by a percentage amount.

Increases armor on minion by a percentage amount.

Increases armor while minions are active by a fixed amount.

Increases bonus armor while minions are active by a percentage amount.

Increases total armor while minions are active by a percentage amount.

Increases minion life by a percentage amount.

Increases maximum life of minion by a percentage amount.

Increases minion’s resistance to all elements by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken by minions by a percentage amount.

Increases resistance for minions by a percentage amount.

Minion inherits percentage amount of player’s stats.

Resistance Affixes

Increases resistance to all elements by a percentage amount.

Increases cold resistance by a percentage amount.

Increases fire resistance by a percentage amount.

Increases lightning resistance by a percentage amount.

Increases poison resistance by a percentage amount.

Increases shadow resistance by a percentage amount.

Thorn Affixes

Increases thorns by a fixed amount.

Minion inherits percentage amount of player’s thorns.

Miscellaneous Affixes

Crafting Affixes

Increases the number of crafting materials found by a percentage amount.

Increases the drop rate of crafting materials by a percentage amount.

Damage Taken Affixes

Increases the damage taken from close enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage taken from distant enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases the damage taken while in stealth by a percentage amount.

Equipment Affixes

Decrease equipment requirements by a percentage amount.

Decreases level requirement by a fixed amount.

Increases empty sockets by a fixed amount.

Increases gem strength in a particular item by a percentage amount.

Increases sell value by a percentage amount.

Ignores durability loss of an equipment.

Increase salvageable equipment.

Experience Affixes

Increases bonus experience earned by a percentage amount.

Increases bonus experience from elite enemies by a percentage amount.

Increases experience earned on kill by a fixed amount.

Gold Affixes

Increases gold drop rate by a percentage amount.

Increases the amount of gold earned from monsters by a percentage amount.

Increases the gold pick up radius by a fixed amount.

Lucky Hit Affixes

Increases the chance of a lucky hit by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance of a lucky hit with a particular skill by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance of a lucky hit while the barrier is active by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance of a lucky hit with a particular type of damage by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to immobilize by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to slow by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to slow with a critical strike by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to stun by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to stun with a critical strike by a percentage amount.

Increases the chance to heal by a percentage amount.

5% chance to absorb life by a fixed amount.

5% chance to deal damage by a fixed amount.

Chance to deal knock back by a percentage amount.

5% chance to heal life by a fixed amount.

5% chance to restore a particular type of resource by a percentage amount.

Chance to power up critical strikes by a percentage amount.

Chance to make enemies vulnerable for a particular amount of time by a percentage amount.

Chance to immediately kill non-elite injured enemies by a percentage amount.

Chance to deal a percentage amount of bleeding damage to the enemies for a particular amount of time by a percentage amount.

Reduces damage taken from enemy attacks by 5% for a particular amount of time if the player’s minions deliver a critical strike.

Movement Speed Affixes

Increases movement speed by a percentage amount.

Increases minion movement speed by a percentage amount.

Increases companion movement speed by a percentage amount.

Evading increases movement speed by a percentage amount for a particular amount of time.

Increases movement speed by a percentage amount after killing an elite enemy.

Increases movement speed for a fixed amount. This affix only works if you don’t deal or receive damage.

Increases movement speed by a percentage amount for a particular amount of time by using a Potion while being injured.

Other Affixes

Increases harmful effects duration by a percentage amount.

Increases helpful effects duration by a percentage amount.

Increases imbuement potency.

Provides immunity against stagger.

Increases pierce chance by a percentage amount.

Increases shield block by a fixed amount.

Increases shrine buff duration by a percentage amount.

Reduces the time to arm your traps by a particular amount of time.

Resource Affixes

Increases the maximum number of a particular resource by a fixed amount.

Increases the maximum number of a particular resource by a percentage amount.

Increases a particular type of resource generation by a percentage amount.

Reduces cooldown for a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases duration of a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the particular type of resource stolen per hit by a percentage amount.

Decreases resource cost by a percentage amount.

Decreases resource cost for a particular set of skills by a percentage amount.

Increases resource generation by a percentage amount.

Increases resource generation from power attacks by a percentage amount.

Increases resource generation from using skills by a percentage amount.

Increases the amount of a particular type of resource gathered on critical strike by a fixed amount.

Increases the amount of a particular type of resource gathered on killing an enemy by a fixed amount.

Increases resource generation per second by a percentage amount.

Potion restores a specific type of resource by a percentage amount.

Taking damage restores a specific type of resource by a percentage amount.

Receive a specific type of resource per percentage of life lost by taking damage.

Potion restores a specific type of resource while injured by a percentage amount.

5% chance to restore a percentage amount of a particular resource through a lucky hit.

All Unique Item Affixes in Diablo 4

Unique affixes in Diablo 4 are the most powerful kind of affixes. Each unique affix is associated with a unique gear and they can’t be re-rolled. Here is a complete list of unique affixes and effects on gear items.

Unique Affixes for All Classes

Andariel’s Visage

Players cast Ground Stomp and gain a fixed amount of Fury (32-40) after gaining Walking Arsenal damage bonus (passive skill). This unique affix can only be used after every 30 seconds.

Butcher’s Cleaver

100% chance of inflicting Fear and 40-75% chance of Slow when hit enemies with a Critical Strike for 4 seconds. This is a Lucky Hit.

Doombringer

A percentage amount of chance to inflict 825 Shadow damage to enemies and reduce their attack power by 20% for 5 seconds. This is a Lucky Hit.

Fists of Fate

Attacks deal 1-300% damage randomly.

Frostburn

A 15-25% chance of freezing enemies for 2 seconds. This is a Lucky Hit.

The Grandfather

A 60-100% chance to increase the damage of Critical Strikes. It also makes all other affixes rolled on the gear to have higher stats.

Harlequin Crest

Reduces damage taken by 10-20%. It also increases the ranks of all skills by +4.

Melted Heart of Selig

Drain 3-8 resources from the enemy that damages you for every 1% of health. It also increases maximum resource limit by 30%.

Mother’s Embrace

If a skill manages to hit 5 or more enemies, 20-40% of resources used by that skill are refunded.

Penitent Greaves

Deals 7-10x more damage to chilled enemies. It also leaves behind a trail of ice that inflicts chill damage to the enemies.

Ring of Misfortune

100% chance of losing all your resources. This is a Lucky Hit.

Ring of Starless Skies

Reduces the number of resources required by 8-12% for each consecutive skill, but only up to 40%.

Temerity

Get a barrier up to 44% of your maximum life by using the skills that heal life beyond 100%. The barrier lasts for 8 seconds.

Unique Affixes for Barbarian class

100,000 Steps

Players cast Ground Stomp and gain a fixed amount of Fury (32-40) after gaining Walking Arsenal damage bonus (passive skill). This unique affix can only be used after every 30 seconds.

Ancient’s Oath

Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are slowed down for 3 seconds by 55-65%. It also increases the number of chains to 3 while using Steel Grasp.

Battle Trance

Increases attack speed of other skills by 10-20% with maximum Freny. It also increases maximum number of Frenzy charges by 2.

Fields of Crimson

Hitting an enemy with this weapon creates a pool of blood beneath them. It inflicts bleed damage by a percentage amount for 8 seconds to the enemies that come in contact with it. These enemies also receive an additional 10% bleed damage per attack.

Gohr’s Devastating Grip

Deals an additional 50-70% of base damage to the enemies as Fire damage. This is caused by the exploding Whirlwind skill.

Hellhammer

Using this weapon causes the Upheaval skill to put the ground on fire. It causes a fixed amount of burn damage to enemies for 3 seconds.

Overkill

Using this weapon causes the Death Blow skill to create shockwaves that deals an additional 24% damage to the enemies. If an enemy is killed by the shockwave, the cooldown timer on Death blow skill is reset.

Rage of Harrogath

Inflicting Bleed status effect on elites reduces the cooldown time of non-ultimate skills by 1.2 seconds. This is a Lucky Hit with a success rate of 20-40% only.

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Using this weapon causes the weapons to inflict 0.1-0.3% of additional damage per point of Fury. However, it uses 2 Fury points per second to execute.

Unique Affixes for Druid class

Greatstaff of the Crone

Using this weapon turns Claw skill into a storm. It also casts Storm strike that causes an additional 120-150% of normal damage to enemies,

Hunter’s Zenith

In Werewolf form, using any skill will heal you for a fixed amount if you strike first. In Werebear for, the next non-ultimate skill doesn’t cost anything and has zero cooldown time.

Insatiable Fury

Using this weapon increases ranks of all Werebear skills by +2.

Mad Wolf’s Glee

Werewolf skills ranks are increased by +2.

Storm’s Companion

Werewolf companions gain the power of storm. They can now inflict lightning damage and use Storm Howl ability without acquiring it.

Tempest Roar

15-25% Chance to gain 4 Spirit by using Storm skills. All the storm skills now belong to Werewolf skills.

Vasily’s Prayer

All the Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and fortify the players for a fixed amount.

Unique Affixes for Necromancer class

Black River

Using this weapon allows the Corpse Explosion skill to destroy 4 additional corpses. This inflicts 122-130% additional damage to the enemies in a 21-25% larger radius per additional corpse.

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Picking up more than 5 blood orbs rewards players with a Bone Spirit, depending on their current life.

Bloodless Scream

100% chance to generate 2-5 additional Essences when you hit Frozen enemies with any Darkness Skill. This is a Lucky Hit.

Deathless Visage

Using this armor piece allows the Bone Spear skill to create echoes which explodes on contact with enemies inflicting a fixed amount of damage.

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Minions inflict an additional fixed amount of damage with the help of mini nova. It is cast on them by using Blood Surge ability which causes an additional 10% damage to enemies but up to a maximum of 50%.

Greaves of the Empty Tomb

This armor piece enhances the Sever spectres with desecrated ground, which allows them to inflict additional fixed damage to enemies for 2 seconds.

Howl from Below

It increases the damage caused by Corpse Explosion by 30-40%. Corpses summon a Volatile Skeleton instead of exploding. This skeleton charges at enemies and explodes causing additional damage.

Ring of Mendeln

10% chance to turn your minions into powerful exploding weapons which cause a fixed amount of damage. This is a Lucky Hit and can only be activated by acquiring 7 or more minions.

Unique Affixes for Rogue class

Asheara’s Khanjar

Using this weapon increases attack speed by 4-6% which goes up to a maximum of 20-30% for 4 seconds.

Condemnation

Using this weapon allows basic skills to generate up to 3 combo points with a 30% chance. If you spend 3 combo points on your skills while using this weapon, they deal 20-40% additional damage.

Cowl of the Nameless

A 15-25% chance of using a Lucky Hit against the Crowd Control enemies by using this armor piece.

Eyes in the Dark

It allows you to use Death Trap skill infinitely until it kills an enemy. Hitting a boss, elite or player with Death Trap will instantly end this unique affix until the next cooldown. Death Trap cooldown also increases by 15-30%.

Grasp of the Shadow

A 20-30% chance of summoning a Shadow Clone by hitting a vulnerable enemy with either Marksman or Cutthroat skills. This is a Lucky Hit.

Skyhunter

100% chance of critical hit against the first enemy. With Precision passive skill players get 15-20% energy per cast.

Windforce

A 10-20% chance of inflicting double damage and Knock Back the enemies by using this weapon. This is a Lucky Hit.

Word of Hakan

Using Rain of Arrows skill always imbues the arrows with all the imbuements players have.

Unique Affixes for Sorcerer class

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

A 10% chance to release Lightning Nova that causes a fixed amount of damage to enemies. This only happens after collecting Crackling Energy.

Esu’s Heirloom

A 15-20% increase in chance of a Critical Strike. This percentage is dependent on the movement speed bonus.

Flamescar

Shoots homing embers while using Incinerate skill. Each cause a fixed amount of fire damage to the enemies.

Gloves of the Illuminator

Creates bouncing fireballs that explode on each collision with the ground. However, the explosion deals significantly less damage (65-75%).

Iceheart Brais

A 11-20% chance of unleashing Frost Nova by the enemies killed while Frozen.

Raiment of the Infinite

Allows the players to pull the close enemies and stun them for 3 seconds upon teleportation. It comes at a cost of increased cooldown for Teleport ability (20%).

Staff of Endless Rage

Produces two additional projectiles with every third fireball.

Staff of Lam Esen

Adds piercing ability to charged bolts at the cost of less damage dealt by them (30-40%).