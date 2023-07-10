How To Get Aspect Of Retaliation In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Aspect of Retaliation is one of the best Druid class aspects as it allows you to deal 20% more damage with core skill based on your amount of fortify. Aspect of Retaliation is exclusive to the Druid class and enhances the effects of core skills.

This Aspect is from the offensive aspects category. The aspect of Retaliation in D4 allows druids to deal more damage to enemies, specifically with the core skills in the Druid skill tree. Since the gain in damage is based on fortify, you can unleash powerful attacks when you have the highest health.

Aspect of Retaliation location in Diablo 4

You can get the Aspect of Retaliation by completing the Seaside Descent dungeon. This dungeon is in the Dry Steppes region, and you can find it in the Kotama Grasslands. You can reach the dungeon entrance by traveling to the closest waypoint Ket Bardu and heading west.

You can also obtain the Aspect of Retaliation as a drop in the legendary items in the higher tiers. Or you can get it from World events or by defeating the World bosses. The other method is to purchase the aspect from the Purveyor of Curiosities in Diablo 4. You can get it in exchange for Murmuring Obols and then extract it at Occultist.

Aspect of Retaliation builds in Diablo 4

Since the Aspect of Retaliation is the enhancement of the core skills of the druid, it is used in various builds. The Pulverize Werebear build uses this aspect to increase the damage output in a melee attack that can unleash devastating damage. You can smash enemies with overpowered core skills while maintaining a solid defense.

The Druid leveling build is the pack of the best druid skills to attain the survivability to level up, dealing heavy damage from a distance with Earth and Storm attacks. Moreover, the Trample Fury druid build also use the aspect of Retaliation in D4 to boost the damage of Landslide, Tremple, and Nature’s Fury.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This allows good crowd control and focused targets to unleash devastating effects in D4.