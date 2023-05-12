How To Get Ronin’s Set In Elden Ring

The Ronin Set is hands down one of the best armor sets in Elden Ring. This is because it is one of the lightest armor sets in the game and is perfect for you if your character has low endurance.

The Ronin armor set has exceptional resistances for all categories, excluding poise in Elden Ring. Furthermore, it has a respectable damage negation when compared to other armors in its weight category.

Ronin’s Set location in Elden Ring

If you have obtained Eleonora’s Poleblade, then you have already met Yura who just happens to be wearing the Ronin’s Set. Completing his Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s questline is how you get the Ronin armor set for yourself as well in Elden Ring.

The only problem is that Yura is located all the way up in the Mountaintops of the Giants. This is a late-game location and will require you to first activate the Grand Lift of Rold by finding both halves of its medallion to open the way into the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Something important to note here is that killing Yura in your first meeting will not get you the Ronin armor set. You have to complete his whole questline to get his armor.

So starting this quest line means that you first need to meet with Ronin Hunter Yura at Limgrave. This NPC will be camping underneath a large stone overpass so simply go to him and interact with him.

After a long session of dialogues, you will have to embark on a journey to aid Yura in killing the Bloody Fingers at different locations namely Murkwater Cave, Raya Lucaria, and Second Church of Marika at the Altus Plateau.

Keep in mind that before facing Bloody Finger Elenora you will find Yura gravely injured at the church site. Moreover, his body will disappear leaving you with completing the task to defeat Elenora.

So once you are done with this objective you have to make your way to the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace which is situated near the Mountaintops of the Giants.

There you will encounter yet another ronin who has a similar appearance as Yura but there’s a catch as this NPC entity is no longer Yura, instead, it goes by the name of Shabriri.

In short, it is Yura’s body, but it is possessed by Shabriri’s soul. So interacting with this NPC will lead you into acquiring the Ronin’s Set in Elden Ring.

Meeting with Shabriri

Once you can finally access the Mountaintops of the Giants region, keep going straight past the giant doors of the Rold Lift to reach Zamor Ruins. Here, at its Site of Grace, you will find Shabriri.

He will instruct you on how to inherit the “flame of frenzy” which will lock you into completing the lord of frenzied flame ending. Shabriri will then disappear and leave behind the Ronin’s armor set for you to take in Elden Ring.

However, there is another method to getting the Ronin Set which will require that you instigate a fight with Shabriri rather than interacting with him in Elden Ring. This way all you need to do is to defeat him and the Ronin Armor set will be yours for the taking.

Whichever way you choose you will receive the following pieces of the Ronin Set in Elden Ring. These include:

Ronin Armor (x1)

Iron Kasa (x1)

Ronin Gauntlets (x1)

Ronin’s Greaves (x1)

Ronin’s Set stats