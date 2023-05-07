Dead Island 2 Blueprints Locations: Weapon Mods, Perks and Consumables

Dead Island 2 offers 82 blueprints that can be divided into three categories. Weapon Mods, Perks and Consumables. All these Dead Island 2 blueprints can be obtained from workbenches or completing a particular objective.

You need to access a workbench to craft the item from its corresponding blueprint with a specific number of resources for each blueprint. Here is a complete guide on how to find every single Blueprint in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 Weapon Perks blueprints

Weapon Perks once crafted can be applied to weapons to enhance their attributes. Crafting a weapon perk blueprint modifies its stats.

Blueprint # 1 – Accurate

This weapon perk blueprint can be found on a workbench in Santa Monica.

Blueprint # 2 – Acid Rain

This blueprint can be obtained by opening Secure Biohazard Container inside a medical station on Beverly Hills. You need to find and kill SSG Hernandez to obtain the key to Biohazard Container.

Blueprint # 3 – Lightweight

This blueprint can be obtained from the first-floor room with white piano in Curtis’s mansion on Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 4 – Weighted

This blueprint can be obtained from the central room of the Goat Pen in Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 5 – Reinforced

This blueprint can be obtained from the garage of Cutis’s mansion on Bel-Air. Curtis will open the gate to his garage as soon as you accept “The Death of the Party” side quest.

Blueprint # 6 – Damaging

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “The Heart of the Darkness” main quest in Brentwood Sewers.

Blueprint # 7 – Slaughter

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench in Monarch Studios.

Blueprint # 8 – Do or Die

This blueprint can be found on a workbench in the Re-Aging clinic on Hollywood Boulevard.

Blueprint # 9 – Hazardous

This blueprint can be found on a workbench in The Metro.

Blueprint # 10 – Restoring

This blueprint can be obtained from a seat inside a metro wagon on The Metro during “The End of the Line” main quest.

Blueprint # 11 – Agile

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench on Santa Monica Pier.

Blueprint # 12 – Bloodthirsty

This blueprint can be purchased from Francesa in Beverly Hills after completing the “Body Art” side quest. Costs 1000$.

Blueprint # 13 – Contagious

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing the Contagious 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 14 – Destructive

This blueprint can be obtained from a locked military case, Lt Land’s Case, on Venice Beach. Find and kill Lt Land on a boat to obtain the key to his safe.

Blueprint # 15 – Empowering

This blueprint can be found on a workbench in the power plant on Beverly Hills. This area is a part of the “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest.

Blueprint # 16 – Energizing

This blueprint is locked inside a safe, Guest’s Keepsake Box, in Serling Hotel. Find and kill a named zombie, Serling Hotel Guest, to obtain the key to this safe.

Blueprint # 17 – Ferocious

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Lending a Hand” side quest in Serling Hotel. Dring “rage Quit” main quest, you will come across a man named Luther, who will give you this side quest.

Blueprint # 18 – Guardian

This blueprint can be obtained from Venice Beach after completing “Coast Guardian” quest. This quest will only become available after you finish “Boardwalking Dead” main quest.

Blueprint # 19 – Hair-Trigger

This blueprint can be obtained from a container on Venice Beach. It is located next to Guard Watchtower.

Blueprint # 20 – High-Caliber

This blueprint can be purchased after accepting “Cremains of the Day” side quest from Rodriguez on Venice Beach. She offers this perk blueprint for 1000$.

Blueprint # 21 – Honed

This blueprint can be purchased for 1000$ from Roxxane’s House in Beverly Hills.

Blueprint # 22 – Infectious

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing Infectious 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 23 – Leech

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing Leech 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 24 – Mind-Blowing

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench in CDC camps on Santa Monica’s Pier.

Blueprint # 25 – Precision Shots

Talk to Rodriguez on Venice Beach after finishing the “Hollywood Ending” main quest. She will give you “Diaries of the Dead” side quest and this blueprint is a reward for completing this quest.

Blueprint # 26 – Precision Strikes

This blueprint can be purchased for 1000$ from a merchant in Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue.

Blueprint # 27 – Primed

This blueprint is on a workbench in Ocean Avenue, opposite LA 24 News on the map.

Blueprint # 28 – Relentless

This blueprint is a reward for completing “More than the Badge” side quest in Serling Hotel. Talk to Jimmy during “Rage Quit” main quest to start his quest.

Blueprint # 29 – Russian Roulette

This blueprint can be purchased for 1000$ from a merchant in Serling Hotel. You can only access this merchant after starting the “Plumbing the Depths” main quest.

Blueprint # 30 – Shockwave

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing Shockwave 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 31 – Skilled

This blueprint can be obtained by killing “Butcho the Clown” during “Boardwalking Dead” main quest.

Blueprint # 32 – Speedloader

This blueprint is sitting on a chair in Halperin Hotel. You can access this area during “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest.

Blueprint # 33 – Static Charge

This blueprint can be obtained by completing Static Charge 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 34 – Tactical Reload

This blueprint can be bought for 1000$ from Rodriguez on Venice Beach after starting “Cremains of the Day” side quest.

Blueprint # 35 – Tear ‘N Sear

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing Infernal Combustion 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 36 – Tenacious

This blueprint is locked inside Fancy Leather Trunk. To obtain the key, you need to defeat “Mutated Guest” during “the Search for Truth” main quest in Halperin Hotel.

Blueprint # 37 – Vampire

This blueprint can be unlocked by completing Vampire 1 challenge.

Blueprint # 38 – Vengeful

This blueprint can be obtained by unlocking Randgate Security case in the maintenance area on Ocean Avenue. Find and kill a named zombie, Randgate Staff to obtain the key to this safe.

Blueprint # 39 – Vigilant

This blueprint is available on a workbench in the Lifeguard Tower to the Northwest of Venice Beach.

Blueprint # 40 – Violent

This blueprint is a reward for completing “Organ donor” side quest in Blue Crab. You need to finish the main game to unlock this side quest.

Dead Island 2 consumables blueprints

You will also find a few blueprints to craft the consumables at your leisure in Dead Island 2. These blueprints will let you craft things like Med Kit or ammo for weapons so you don’t have to worry about looting them from the ground or buying from vendors.

Blueprint # 41 – Med Kit

This is a free blueprint that can be obtained during “Call the Cavalry” main quest from Carlos in Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 42 – Pistol Rounds

This blueprint becomes available during the main quest “Flushed” and can be purchased from Carlos for 625$ in Bel-Air (Emma’s Mansion).

Blueprint # 43 – Rifle Rounds

This blueprint can be purchased for 625$ from Kai in Blue Crab bar on Venice Beach. It will only become available after completing “The Red Mist” main quest.

Blueprint # 44 – Heavy Rounds

This blueprint costs 625$ and can be purchased from Rodriguez in Lifeguard Tower on Venice Beach after accepting “Cremains of the Day” side quest.

Blueprint # 45 – Shotgun Shells

This blueprint can be purchased from Rodriguez in the Lifeguard tower on Venice Beach for 625$. Only becomes available after starting “Cremains of the Day” side quest.

Blueprint # 46 – Nailgun Cartridges

This blueprint can be purchased from a merchant in Serling Hotel for 625$.

Dead Island 2 weapon mods blueprints

Weapon Mods once crafted can alter your weapon’s appearance and overall quality as well as adding various status effects to them.

Blueprint # 47 – Uncommon Melee Impactor Mod

This blueprint is lying on a workbench in Halperin Hotel. It can’t be missed as you will come across this workbench multiple times.

Blueprint # 48 – Uncommon Melee Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench in Bel-Air during “Call the Cavalry” main quest.

Blueprint # 49 – Uncommon Melee Cremator Mod

This blueprint is available on the workbench in Emma’s house on Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 50 – Uncommon Melee Puncturator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained during “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” main quest from Roxanne’s Garage in Beverly Hills.

Blueprint # 51 – Uncommon Melee Mutilator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench on the second floor of the construction site in Beverly Hills. Becomes available during “Kwon with the Wind” main quest.

Blueprint # 52 – Uncommon Melee Liquidator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by killing Alesis Hernandez during “Michael Anders and the Holy Grail” main quest in Monarch Studios.

Blueprint # 53 – Uncommon Ranged Puncturator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest in Beverly Hills.

Blueprint # 54 – Uncommon Ranged Cremator Mod

This blueprint is available on a workbench in Brentwood Sewers. You will come across this workbench during “The Heart of the Darkness” main quest.

Blueprint # 55 – Uncommon Ranged Impactor Mod

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench in Emma’s house after completing “Justifiable Zombicide” main quest in Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 56 – Uncommon Ranged Liquidator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained from a workbench in Brentwood’s sewers during “The Red Mist” main quest.

Blueprint # 57 – Rare Melee Liquidator Mod

This blueprint is a reward for completing “The Rav-Ages of Caustic-X” in Monarch Studios. You need to complete “Michael Anders and the Holy Grail” main quest to access it.

Blueprint # 58 – Superior Melee Liquidator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Fool’s Gold” side quest in Santa Monica.

Blueprint # 59 – Uncommon Ranged Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint can be looted from a workbench in Brentwood sewers during the “Flushed” main quest.

Blueprint # 60 – Rare Ranged Liquidator Mod

This blueprint can be purchased from Rodriguez in Lifeguard Tower on Venice Beach. You must start “Cremains of the Day” side quest first to access Rodriguez’s shop.

Blueprint # 61 – Superior Ranged Liquidator Mod

This blueprint is locked inside a safe in Beverly Hills. The key to this lock can be obtained by killing a named zombie, Target Practice, in the same area.

Blueprint # 62 – Rare Melee Puncturator Mod

This blueprint is available on a workbench in Blue Crab bar on Venice Beach.

Blueprint # 63 – Superior Melee Puncturator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Missing: Rainier” side quest in Serling Hotel. This lost and found quest only becomes available after finishing the main story of the game.

Blueprint # 64 – Rare Melee Cremator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “The Giant Slayer” main quest on Venice Beach.

Blueprint # 65 – Superior Melee Cremator Mod

This blueprint is locked inside Lifeguard Kit Box on Venice Beach. A named zombie, Beach Hunk, has the key to this box.

Blueprint # 66 – Rare Ranged Cremator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Cremains of the Day” side quest on Venice Beach. Talk to Rodriguez in Lifeguard Tower to start this quest.

Blueprint # 67 – Superior Ranged Cremator Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Art of War” side quest after finishing the main story.

Blueprint # 68 – Rare Melee Impactor Mod

This blueprint can be obtained from the workbench in Lifeguard Tower on Venice Beach.

Blueprint # 69 – Superior Melee Impactor Mod

This blueprint is locked inside Construction Team’s Safe on the second floor of a construction site in Beverly Hills. Find and kill the Site Foreman to obtain the key to this safe.

Blueprint # 70 – Rare Ranged Impactor Mod

This blueprint can be bought from the merchant in Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue for 1500$. Only becomes available during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest.

Blueprint # 71 – Superior Ranged Impactor Mod

This blueprint is rewarded for completing “Missing: Nadia” side quest after finishing the game.

Blueprint # 72 – Rare Melee Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint can be bought for 1500$ from Francesca after completing “Body Art” side quest.

Blueprint # 73 – Superior Melee Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint can be obtained by completing “Dez and the Mother of Satan” in the Pier of Santa Monica. This side quest becomes available halfway through “Boardwalking Dead” main quest.

Blueprint # 74 – Rare Ranged Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint is rewarded for completing “Like and Follow” side quest in the Pier of Santa Monica. It only becomes available after completing “Clickbait” side quest in Bel-Air.

Blueprint # 75 – Superior Ranged Electrocutor Mod

This blueprint can be obtained after defeating Reubenator on Hollywood Boulevard. It is in a locked safe where you met Dr Reed for the last time.

Blueprint # 76 – Rare Melee Mutilator Mod

This blueprint can be purchased for 1500$ from Kai in Blue Crab Bar on Venice Beach. Only becomes available after completing “The Red Mist” main quest.

Blueprint # 77 – Superior Melee Mutilator Mod

This blueprint is tucked away in safe called Serling Reception Safe in Serling Hotel. Find and kill a named zombie, Serling Concierge, to receive the key to the Serling Reception safe.

Blueprint # 78 – Uncommon Ranged Mutilator Mod

This blueprint is available for 1500$ from Kai in the Blue Crab Bar on Venice Beach. He only opens his shop after you complete “The Red Mist” main quest.

Blueprint # 79 – Rare Ranged Mutilator Mod

This blueprint costs 1500$ and can be purchased from Francesca in Beverly Hills after completing “Body Art” side quest.

Blueprint # 80 – Superior Ranged Mutilator Mod

This blueprint is inside Electrician’s Toolbox on Ocean’s Avenue. Find and defeat The Faulty Electrician to obtain the key to this locked toolbox.

Blueprint # 81 – Rare Ranged Puncturator Mod

This blueprint can be purchased for 1500$ from a merchant in Serling Hotel on Ocean Avenue. This only becomes available during “Plumbing the Depths” main quest.

Blueprint # 82 – Superior Ranged Puncturator Mod

This blueprint is locked inside Box Office Safe on Hollywood Boulevard. Find and kill Nick the Usher to obtain the key to this safe.