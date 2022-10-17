There are a lot of things you can do in Cyberpunk 2077 and one of them is building a relationship. Romance takes time; you must build your relationship with the character you want to romance. You must meet specific requirements if you want to engage in a sexual encounter with each character in Cyberpunk 2077.

In this Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about romance which help you build healthy relationships with the character of your own choice in the game.

Who can you romance in Cyberpunk 2077?

Just like any other RPG, romance and relationships take time to form in Cyberpunk 2077. To successfully romance a character, you need to show interest in them and make the right choices.

It’s not easy to romance someone unless you meet specific requirements. Depending on V’s body type and gender-dependent voice, characters have different preferences about who they want to date. Relationships aren’t affected by lifepaths or genitalia.

V can date two characters at once if their bodies and voices match. Female V can romance both Judy and River, while male V can romance both Panam and Kerry.

The multiple major characters in the game with whom you can romance are Judy, Panam, River, and Meredith.

Now let’s talk about each major character in the game separately.

How to romance Judy Alvarez

The first romance-able character you will likely find in the game is Judy Alvarez. When you prepare for the Heist in Act 1, you will meet this character.

You will spend a lot of time with her on different missions. You can build your relationship with her after the Disasterpeace story mission but you have to be playing a female V to start this romance.

A tip to get things going with Judy is to complete her long story arc; This starts when she invites you to her apartment. You must fulfill a few Judy Alvarez romance requirements to build a healthy relationship with her.

How to romance Meredith

Meredith Stout can be your love interest in Cyberpunk 2077. You will meet her during The Pickup mission. She is not a full-blown romance option though.

But if you help her in her missions and try to build a relationship with her, you may get a call for a hookup in the hotel. Also, meeting all the Meredith romance requirements will play a big role in building a relationship with her.

The Militech executive is interested in female V. A tip to get it on with Meredith is to just help her out with what she needs.

How to romance Panam

Panam Palmer is another character in Cyberpunk 2077 you can start a romance with. You will meet Panam in the Ghost Town story quest.

After that quest, Panam will contact you to start her story arc. Note that Panam is only interested in male V.

A tip to winning over Panam is to behave courteously. You have to be polite to her and pick conversational options that respect her. You must also meet all the requirements to romance with Panam.

Slowly build your relationship with her and you can romance her in the latter part of the game.

How to romance River Ward

River Ward is another character in Cyberpunk 2077 you can romance. You will meet River in the I Fought the Law side job.

Once you have completed that side job, you will receive a call from River, which will start his story arc.

You have to know that River is interested in female V. You have to respond to their messages and complete the story arcs to build your relationship with River. Knowing the requirements to romance River Ward will also help you a lot.

How to romance Kerry

You will meet Kerry after you complete the Rogue side quests. This romance only occurs if you are playing as male V. To romance Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077, always be on his side in dialogues and do not skip any chances to kiss him.

Check out our Kerry Romance guide for complete information regarding side quests to get to Kerry.

Romantic encounters in Cyberpunk 2077

It seems as if romantic encounters in Cyberpunk 2077 are more like a one-night stand than anything else. There is no such thing as a long-term relationship if it is not a committed relationship. Here are a few characters who only want to have “No Strings Attached” one-night stands with you.

Meredith Stout

Alt Cunningham

Ruby Collins

Rogue Amendiares

Joytoys

Romance changes with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5

You can reply to more text messages from your partner during your relationship thanks to Patch 1.5. The game now even lets you send them pictures. You can also sleep and wake up next to your love interests in bed after the patch 1.5 update.