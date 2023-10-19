Cyberpunk 2077: Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution Walkthrough

The Talkin’ ‘Bout Revolution in Cyberpunk 2077 is the second side job relating to Judy Alvarez’s questline. This is a major quest with gives you a few choices that will determine whether you receive the next of her quests or not.

Hence, knowing how to complete the Talking Bout Revolution job in the correct way is of vital importance – even more so if you wish to romance Judy. Apart from that, there is very little the job requires you to do, and it is fairly simple and straightforward.

Read on to learn how to complete the Talkin’ Bout’ Revolution side job in Cyberpunk 2077 along with the best choices and the rewards associated with it.

How to unlock and start “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution”

To get the Talkin’ ‘bout a Revolution Side Job in Cyberpunk 2077, you are required to complete the mission ‘Ex-Factor’ first. Once you have completed that quest, you must wait 6 in-game hours.

After the waiting time has passed, you receive a call from Judy and she invites you to her place in Watson. After that, you must wait another 6 hours for the mission to actually begin.

How to complete Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution in Cyberpunk 2077

The Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution is a major side job that you get to start the questline specific for Judy Alvarez. Hence, this is a short, linear quest in which you are basically given an introduction to what you will be doing in her quest line.

Figuring out what you need to do is pretty simple because the title of the mission says it all. Judy invites you to her place to talk about a revolution against the Clouds.

This particular quest is just going to be the ‘talking’ part – the revolution comes later on in the rest of the quests in the series. We recommend that you make a manual save before starting this side job because it is bugged to some extent.

Now that you know what to expect from the mission, let’s jump right into how you can complete it.

Go to Judy’s apartment

After receiving the call from Judy and starting the side job, you need to head over to Judy’s Apartment which is located in Watson. Make sure that you do that sometime between 5 PM or Midnight though, as it can only be accessed in that timeframe.

She also asks what kind of pizza you want on the call, but the choice doesn’t make a difference – you can choose any of them.

We would advise you to skip the if you want to proceed with the quest immediately. After arriving at the required time, interact with the intercom to continue.

After interacting with the intercom, Tom will open the door and let you in. You meet Judy and her companions – Maiko, Tom, and Roxanne. You are prompted to sit on the stool nearby.

Discuss Judy’s Plan

You will have a discussion with them about the plan they are hatching, and they will ask for your help in the end. During the main discussion itself though, you are given a lot of choices – none of which matter – so you can choose any of them.

Meanwhile, you can also talk to Maiko on the couch and test out Tom’s skills. V challenges Tom to a sparring session and gets wrecked no matter how hard you try.

Till now all of the discussion was set to go in a way that cannot be altered by your choices. At the end of the discussion, however, some of your choices do matter.

Should you help Judy or not?

Judy will ask for your help in the end and you will decide whether to do that or not. As per our recommendation, the best choice here would be to help her out by selecting the “You can count on me” option.

Choosing this option is necessary to get the next quest in this series – which also gives you an opportunity to romance Judy. However, note that only the female version of V can romance Judy. If you want to do that with the male version, you will need to tweak some game files.

If you choose not to help Judy though, you will end the quest and will subsequently lock the rest of the quests in the series – along with their rewards and the option to romance Judy.

However, you can always call Judy after that and tell her you would be happy to help to continue on with the rest of the quests.

In the end, when the “[Lean] Sure, thanks” option is displayed, we would advise you to choose that as it leads to you spending the night at Judy’s apartment. This unlocks an optional objective later on.

Should you take the money or not?

Judy will also offer you some money for your help. You can choose to accept or decline it – the choice doesn’t matter.

Never say no to free money though, we would advise you to take the money from Judy while Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution in Cyberpunk 2077.

Eat breakfast (optional)

If you choose to stay the night at Judy’s and sleep on her couch, you will wake up in the morning finding that she has left some breakfast on the table for you. You can then choose to eat the breakfast if you want – no consequences.

Moreover, you also get the opportunity to explore the apartment. There are some key areas here that Johnny comments on when you find them.

When you’re done, you can leave the apartment to complete the Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution side job.

Your rewards will be 286 XP, 643 Street Cred, and a couple of Eddies if you choose to accept the money Judy offers for your help.

Does Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution affect Johnny’s relationship?

While playing Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution, you will reach a point where Judy asks you to go through with the plan while Johnny is against it.

We recommend going with Judy because your choices in Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution do not affect your relationship with Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you are looking to unlock the secret ending, know that your maximum relationship with Johnny will not cross level 70. The relationship level also does not matter since it is your dialogue choices during the oil field section that affect all outcomes.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution bugs and fixes

There are a few bugs with the Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution side job that you should know about while playing this mission – along with how to solve them.

The first of these is the intercom not working bug. If the intercom isn’t working for you and you can’t access Judy’s apartment, then you can either move away from the place and come back at a later time or simply shut down the game and run it back up to solve the problem.

If you get a bug where Judy isn’t calling you and the quest won’t start, you can either try to wait for the call away from her apartment or complete the quests; “I Fought the Law, and Riders of the Storm” to solve the problem

Lastly, there is the eat breakfast bug where you cannot eat the food left for you by Judy. You can try restarting the quest from a manual save to solve the problem.