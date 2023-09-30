Cyberpunk 2077 Netrunner Build After 2.0 Update

Netrunners in Cyberpunk 2077 are crafty and resourceful, favoring dexterity and precision over brute force tactics. Through absolute control and evasive maneuvers, they are more than capable of turning the tables in a firefight, dispatching enemies with devastating blows and moving on to the next in mere moments. Those looking for a Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update to stalk the streets of Night City needn’t look any further as we’ve got you covered.

With the 2.0 update, clothing doesn’t matter to Cyberpunk 2077 builds anymore since most of them are just cosmetics. You can pick any gear items you want. While you can use pretty much any weapon for a netrunner build since Cyberware is your focus, we recommend sticking with the Yinglong SMG.

Best Cyberware for Netrunner build in Cyberpunk 2077

Netrunners are the master of Cyberware. Sure they can use weapons but their strength lies in quickhacks and other gadgets. To help you make the best Netrunner that Night City has seen since Lucy, below are our recommendations for cyberware to equip at Ripperdocs

Frontal Cortex – Ex-Disk

This boosts your maximum Ram capacity while also boosting quickhack upload speed.

Arms – Monowire

A choice melee weapon that scales off intelligence, though you can also nab one that scales off Reflexes. Having superior range to other melee weapons, an area of effect to slice down large groups and a charge mechanic that expends devastating additional damage on hit, this is a choice complementary hit and run weapon for a primarily quickhack and submachine gun dependent build that continues to passively stack charges even when you swap weapons.

Skeleton – Dense Marrow

This implant boosts melee damage, but at a slight increased stamina cost. Since your monowire isn’t really meant to be swung consistently like a Katana, this is alright as it just makes the few times you need to swing it quite devastating, while your stamina costs for running and disengaging are already very low due to the perks you will invest in, noted further below.

Nervous System – Kerenzikov

This tool helps slow down time while aiming sliding, dodging and aiming, to better allow you to go for critical shots during high intensitiy close quarters or mid ranged encounters.

Integumentary System – Subermal Armor, Pain Editor, Carapace

Since you’ll be waltzing around the battlefield from cover to cover, or even duking it out on open field, the armor granted with these implants will help keep you relatively tanky for your build and take some hits while dishing out proportionately much more against your opponents.

Operating System – Militech Paraline MK.4

This primarily serves to boost your quickhacking capabilities by allowing you to perform them while scanning enemies and devices while also making it harder for enemies to trace you. Lends itself well to covert tactics on account of reduced RAM cost for covert quickhacks and restoring RAM via Takedowns.

Face – Kiroshi “The Oracle” Optics

This allows you to scan opponents hiding behind cover too. Since you’ll be using a smart weapon and investing into the smart synergy tree further below, this helps to improve your lock on capabilities without having to take risks in repositioning yourself unnecessarily.

Hands – Smart Link

Allows for smart targeting in smart weapons, greatly boosting accuracy with minimal effort on your part.

Circulatory System – Microrotors, Heal-On-Kill

The former is meant to augment your monowire damage output while the latter grants health regain on enemy eliminations.

Best attributes and perks for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Netrunner build

Reflexes: 20

Intelligence: 20

Technical: 15

Body: 9

Netrunners favor smart tactics and being quick on their feet in the heat of battle. As such, it is advised to invest 20 points in both Reflexes and Intelligence. And of course, considering how essential Cyberware implants are for Netrunners, about 15 points in Technical Ability is also recommended and a 9 in Body as it opens up some different potential perks in Technical Ability.

As for the leftover Attribute points, you’re free to invest them however you see fit.

Best perks for Netrunners

Starting from the Reflexes perks, you’ll want to invest in the Tailwind and Submachine Fun perk trees and follow them to the end.

From the Tailwind perk, unlock all levels of the subsequent Air Dash, Dash, and Slippery perks. These will greatly boost your mobility in combat with access to dashes in mid-air, increased evasion while sprinting and sliding and such actions, while also mitigating associated stamina costs. All this allows you to stay light on your feet and reposition in a battle on a moment’s notice.

To that end, you also want to unlock the Steady Grip and Multitasker side perks on this branch as both in tandem allow you to shoot while dashing, sprinting, sliding, and vaulting, greatly increasing run and gun capabilities for high sustained DPS in a chaotic encounter.

From the Submachine Fun perk tree, invest all points into the ‘Sharpshooter’ and ‘Ready, Rested and Reloaded’ Primary nodes. Ignore the Salt in the Wound perk as it only affects Assault Rifles and will be redundant for this SMG-focused build.

Similarly, Air Kerenzikov is optional but not necessary. Invest in all other perks that are connected to these two primary nodes. The benefits from these range from reduced Stamina costs for automatic weapons, unrestricted movement while aiming, improved accuracy and reduced recoil to things like automatic reloading on swapping weapons and a fire rate buff in doing so.

This buff in particular is why we will be using 2 submachine guns, in order to fully capitalize on these perks which, lead to little to no downtime and consistent offense.

Moving onto the Intelligence perks, you’ll want to fully upgrade all the primary nodes stemming from the 3 branches associated with Queue Mastery, Spillover, and Smart Synergy.

As for the secondary perk nodes in here, you can choose to ignore the Forcekill Cypher, Warning: Explosion Hazard, Counter-A-Hack, Copy-Paste, Blood Daemon, Shadowrunner, Encryption, and Recirculation perks. Fully investing in every other node is recommended.

Carhacker for instance is quite useful for open ambushes in the city, whether rival gangs or MaxTac since you can use their vehicular cover against them and set up explosions to take them out or give you increased leeway to move in for the kill. The Ram recovery within the ‘Spillover’ tree are crucial to allow you to spam quickhacks without relenting.

The Smart Synergy tree is specific to this build since Smart SMGs benefit from it. Since you’ll be running a double Yinglong Smart Submachine gun build, this is crucial to improving the lock-on aspect of the weapon, allowing for much more precise play and extra lock-on effects with much lower manual effort and restrictions on your part.

As for the Technical Ability Perks, fully investing in the ‘License to Chrome’ and ‘All Things Cyber’ Primary nodes are important since they augment your Cyberware to grant additional benefits such as more stat modifiers, increased armor, and even extra slots and reduced capacity requirements.

These benefits really add to the more advanced Cyberware you unlock so it doesn’t hurt to divest some points into these perks. Also, be sure to unlock the Driver Update, Renaissance Punk and Extended Warranty sub perks for increased duration of cyberware effects, extra stat modifiers, and capacity upgrades.

With the core of the distribution over, the leftover points are yours to use as you see fit.

Running and gunning with quickhacks will be your main style. In single target encounters, owing to the ‘Embedded Exploit’ perk, make sure to manually hack an opponent first, then stack quickhacks so they deal additional damage, then whittle them down with your Submachine gun.

Move backward, utilize dashes as they try to close the distance, all while you gun them down. Swap to the Monowire whenever here to deal a quick burst of devastating melee damage then swap back to your main weapon.

In group encounters, make sure to hack and explode vehicles first owing to the Carhacker perk to throw opponents into a panic and gun them down. In addition, the Overclock and Spillover Perks synergize well. Overclock allows you to perform quickhacks beyond your RAM limit while Spillover increases the chances that these will spread to nearby enemies. This is particularly helpful in MaxTac encounters.

As they prepare to drop down from their Air Transport as you can stack multiple quickhacks onto them, then gun them down and go for a group Monowire cleave to make quick work of them. Most of the other perks augment your RAM recovery as a Netrunner in CP2077, quickhack durations and all sorts of other fringe benefits which will make you a fierce storm that devastates opponents in moments and disappear without a trace just as quickly.