Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith Stout Romance Guide

Meredith Stout is a Corpo Agent working at Militech who you can romance in CyberPunk 2077. The player will meet her early in the game. She is an optional quest, therefore romancing with her is not necessary to progress in the game.

However, if you are interested in building a relationship with Meredith Stout, and getting a sex scene in the hotel, this article highlights all the requirements in this regard.

How to meet Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077

Meredith Stout is encountered first as a Corpo Agent during The Pickup’ primary mission. During this mission, there will be a secondary objective to talk with her.

Upon interaction, the player is required to visit the All Foods Plant where the Maelstrom gang is located.

Meredith Stout’s romance requirements

Meredith Stout is bisexual therefore the player can romance her with both male and female characters. The player is not required to play as corpo to romance her as lifepath is not important. Remember the relationship with Meredith stout is short-term.

How to romance Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077

To romance Meredith stout, the player is required to complete her questline by doing the following missions:

The Pickup Job

The Pickup is the 6th main quest in the game. During this mission, there will be a secondary objective to talk to the Corpo Agent Meredith Stout.

Make sure that you don’t attack her bodyguards or her. After talking, it doesn’t matter if you accept the money chip that she will offer you.

You can pick the following order of dialogues while talking to Meredith.

“[Shake Hand] Correct” > “I just wanna talk” > “Yep. All by my lonesome.” > “Don’t Know Him” > “You want info. I want a bot. Let’s make a deal.” > “No way. Not happenin”.

Food Processing Plant

Your next objective will be to visit the Maelstrom Gang in the Food Processing Plant. Now there are two paths that you can take.

It doesn’t matter what path you take in terms of romance with Meredith. If you took the chip from Meredith, you should give it to the gang.

The chip is infected with a virus, resulting in a fight with the Maelstrom gang. The other path you can take is to ask for a discount from the gang, and a fight will break out.

Either way, you have to kill the gang and its leader, Royce, and rob the Flathead Militech in the end. Follow these dialogues while talking with the Maelstroms:

“Sit” > “[Calm Jackie] Jackie, sit down.” > “I’ll pass” > “Show it to me” > “We’ll take it” > “Really expect me to pay twice?” > “Prepared to offer us a discount?” > “Take Down Royce” > “Shoot Royce.”

Venus in Furs

Now that you’ve ended things with Meredith on favorable conditions by killing the Maelstrom, she’ll send you a flirty text message.

This message will initiate the ‘Venus in Furs’ quest, which you can locate on the map. Meredith will ask you to meet at a No-Tell Motel for a passionate scene.

Track the location from the journal menu and go there. At this point, there will be just one option to select, “So What Now?” after which she will grab you, and the romp shall begin.

Meredith will send you one last text message, and this shall conclude your relationship with Meredith Stout in Cyberpunk 2077.