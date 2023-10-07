Cyberpunk 2077 Life During Wartime Guide

Life during Wartime is one of the main quests of Cyberpunk 2077 in Act 2. In this quest, you and Panam will chase a fleeing ship of Kung Tao operatives after obliterating the power station. You will then take them down.

This mission has it all: a pumping car chase scene, life-threatening gun fights, and a chance for romance with Panam. Therefore, in this guide, we will give you all the do’s and do nots of this quest.

The Car Chase

After destroying the powerplant in the previous quest, some Kung Tao operatives will try to escape with their flying vehicle. But as Panam is, she will pull out a SAM launcher and blow their ship to smithereens. Their ship will understandably crash and go down.

After that, Panam will get into the driver’s seat, and the chase sequence will start.

Fighting the Drones

As you try to reach the site of the Kung Tao AV, some drones will be sent your way to deter you. But you will have access to a big machine gun that will be mounted on top of your vehicle. Paman will tell you to link up with the machine gun while she drives and destroys those drones.

During this action sequence, your gun will jam while you are busy fighting the drones. But Panam will climb up to unjam the gun and put the vehicle in autopilot mode. She will get hit with a bullet, but it will not be anything serious.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the drone for Survaliance

Soon you will arrive where the AV will have crashed landed. Panam will tell you to use the drone for surveillance purposes. She will ask you to check for signs of the Alderados and scan the areas of surviving Kung Tao operatives. You can scan the nearby areas to complete optional objectives during this game section.

After completing these objectives, you will also get an objective to scan for Mitch in that area. He will be located in the center of where the AV will have landed. After you scan for him, you will move on to the next portion of Life During Wartime quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

Go Solo or Take Panam’s Help

After this, you will get the option to choose whether you want to complete the mission solo or let Panam help you. If you let Panam help you, she will cover you from a sniper. You will have fire support, and you will earn her approval. If you choose to go solo, she will become a little angry. But ultimately, this choice is for you to make, choose whatever you are comfortable with.

Help Mitch

Mitch will be trapped in the AV with the Kung Tao pilot holding him hostage. There are 2 ways you can handle this situation. The first one is to simply kill the pilot. The other more diplomatic way is to talk him out of this.

The dialogues here are time-sensitive, so you have to make a choice quickly. You can go for both options as the result will mostly be the same: Mitch walking out of there alive.

Go After Hellman

After saving Mitch, you will have another chat, but this time with Panam included. Here, you will be offered the choice to take her with you or go solo after Hellman. Your answers depend on your preference and the experience you want in the game. Both are equally good and offer almost the same outcomes.

Scan and follow the tracks

moving on to the next, you will have to scan some nearby tire and fuel tracks and follow them to where Hellman is hiding in Cyberpunk 2077. As soon as you scan the tracks, a car stimulation will appear that you will have to follow in the quest Life During Wartime in Cyberpunk 2077. The car will take its due time and will be moving quite slowly, so you have to stay patient for the trip.

Defeat the Kung Tao operatives on the Airfield (optional)

This part of the job Life During Wartime is optional in Cyberpunk 2077, meaning you can skip it. Essentially, what you have to do is defeat some Kang Tao operatives that will ambush you along the path of where Hellman is hiding.

Reach the Gas station

Hellman will be located inside a gas station not too far from the ambush location near the Airstrip. Follow the marker and get there.

Once you do, go inside the gas station and look for Hellman. There will be plenty of Kang Tao operatives inside the building. You can choose to go guns blazing or sneak inside and find him.

Confront Hellman

Hellman will be located on the upper floor of the gas station in Cyberpunk 2077. He will blame you and tell you that you work for Yourinobu. There won’t be much talking; right after he finishes his dialog, you get to knock him out.

Call Takemura

After knocking him out, you must call Takemura and inform him that you have secured Hellman. Takemura will then tell you he is coming to get him and ask for your location. After that, you will carry the unconscious Hellman outside and wait for Takemura to arrive.

Diffuse the situation with Panam

Panam will be stuck in a predicament as you wait for Takemura to arrive. Her clan will blame her for the mistakes, and it is up to you to tell them it was not her fault. This is required if you are playing a male V and want to romance Panam.

Interrogate Hellman

Now, you will finally move on to interrogate Hellman in the Life During Wartime Job in Cyberpunk 2077. You essentially ask him about the information on the chip stuck in your head. He is the creator of the Soul Killer program and the chip. You tell him to remove this, and he will then tell you that it is an extremely complicated process and whatnot.

Getting the Blueprint for the Chip

After interrogating him, you will get the blueprint schematics for the Soul Killer chip. V reviews it and then hands over Hellman to Takemura. After this point, you will end the job Life During Wartime and start the next job, Tape Worm in Cyberpunk 2077.