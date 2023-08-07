Stealing is an important part of many RPG games and, being one itself, Baldur’s Gate 3 also allows you to steal. Whether it be a part of a storyline quest or you just want to give in to your intrusive thoughts, you can indeed take things that aren’t yours.

There are multiple ways to accomplish this objective. Of course, it goes without saying that you’ll need to ensure that you aren’t being watched. And you also don’t want to get caught while doing it. No matter your class, you can easily steal to your heart’s content, theoretically. There are a few catches before you can get to it.

Here’s you can steal in the game.

How to steal in Baldur’s Gate 3

Stealing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is pretty straightforward. Before you can get to it, save your game in case things go haywire in the process. Then check your surroundings to ensure no one is watching. Then go into stealth mode by pressing the appropriate key. Now, approach the object you want to steal or a container you want to loot.

Select it and open up the interaction menu. Click on “Add to wares” option and viola! The object will be in your inventory and you would have successfully stolen it. Your stats like dexterity, stealth, and sleight of hand increase your chances of a successful steal in Baldur’s Gate 3. The higher they are, the more successful you will be in your endeavor.

How to Pickpocket

Pickpocket in Baldur’s Gate 3 is slightly different than stealing. As you’ll be going after NPCs rather than inanimate objects, the risk is higher. Start by going into crouch mode and then stealthy approach an NPC from behind. Open up the interaction menu after selecting them and go for a pickpocket. After that, you will roll for a successful chance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your stats will greatly affect your chances of success. Your chances of a successful roll will increase if you have high Dexterity, Sleight of Hand, and stealth. Everything depends on your rolls and you will see a required number on the screen. If you roll exactly the number required or higher, you will succeed. Otherwise, the roll will fail and you will get caught.

You will make a different roll for each item you try to pickpocket in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, be mindful of these things. Make sure to create a quick save file before attempting, as things can go wrong fast.

Merchants are always a good target since they carry a lot of gold on them and have decent items in stock. Make it a habit of stashing the stolen goods away from yourself and your party. And don’t try to sell the same items back to the merchant you pickpocketed from.

You can make a lot of gold easily using this approach. But only if you don’t get caught.

What to do when you get caught

If you are unlucky with your rolls and get caught then you can always try to talk your way out of the situation. Use the highest possible proficiency option available to you. This will increase your chance of talking your way out.

If this fails, you can try and bribe them. And if even that fails, the best thing to do is to reload an earlier save. You can then try again and again until you are successful at stealing or pickpocketing.