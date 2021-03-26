Monster Hunter Rise is out on Switch, and you can access the brand-new world with a number of new features waiting to be explored. In these Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tips, we’ll be showing you a few combos that deal a great amount of damage in very little time.

Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tips

Your choice of weapon has a big impact on how every combat encounter plays out in Monster Hunter Rise. While all weapons are viable, each have their own strengths and weaknesses while allowing for greater build diversity.

Weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise are divided into categories such as ranged, melee, blunt and sharp.

Gun Lance

Button Input Attack X Lateral Thrust A Shelling A Charged Shelling X + A Rising Slash ZR + X Guard Thrust ZR + A Reload ZR + X + A Wyvern’s Fire ZR Guard

Helpful Combos

ZL + X > ZR > X > A (Aerial blast, and plummet attack)

ZL + ZR > ZR (If you have no ammo, skip to the plummet attack)

ZL + X > ZR > A x5 (Mid-air blasts will launch you higher into the air)

ZL + ZR > ZR > X > X + A (Plummet, blast and wyvern cannon attack dealing a ton of damage)

Hammer

Button Input Attack X Overhead Smash A Side Smash Hold ZR Charge Hold and release ZR Charged Attack A (While charging) Charge Switch

Helpful Combos

ZR + A (When the hammer is blue to go to yellow-colored hammer mode, which also gives you two follow-ups depending on if you’re either stationary or mobile)

ZR > > ZL + X (Press and hold ZR and then hold ZL + X, you can ready yourself for an aerial hammer smash and time it right to deal damage)

Dual Blades

Button Input Attack X Double Slash A Lunging Strike X + A Blade Dance (Demon Mode) ZR Demon Mode/Cancel

Helpful Combos

ZL + X > ZR > X (Downward Spinning Attack)

ZL + X > ZR > A (Heavenly Blade)

ZL + X > A > ZR > A (Delay your Heavenly Blade by staying in the air with a wirebug)

Hunting Horn

Button Input Attack X Left Swing A Right Swing X + A Backwards Strike ZR Perform ZR + X Magnificent Trio

Helpful Combos

ZL + A > X > X (Close the distance between you and the enemy, to pummel them with quick damage)

ZL + A > B > X > X (Add an extra jump for added distance to the previously mentioned combo)

Forward + X > A > X + A > ZR + X (Activate your basic buffs by using the magnificent trio attack)

Insect Glaive

Button Input Attack X Rising Slash Combo A Wide Sweep ZR + X Kinsect: Harvest Extract ZR + A Kinsect: Recall ZR + R Kinsect: Fire ZR Kinsect: Mark Target ZR + B Vault X (in midair) Aerial Attack A (in midair) Jumping Advancing Slash B (in midair) Midair Evade

Helpful Combos

ZR + B > B > ZL + X > B > A (Scale the map easily by covering a great amount of distance in the air. You can stay in the air until you run out of wirebug charges)

Charge Blade

Button Input Attack X Sword: Weak Slash X + A Sword: Forward Slash L + A (during combo) Sword: Fade Slash ZR + X Sword: Morph Slash ZR + A Charge ZR Guard Hold A Sword: Charged Double Slash X Axe: Rising Slash A Axe: Element Discharge X + A Axe: Amped Element Discharge ZR Axe: Morph Slash

Helpful Combos

ZL + A (Counter State, if an enemy attack is absorbed, your files will be charged up, but if shield is in the red charged state, you will also activate sword’s boost mode by pressing X) > X (Works if shield is in the red charged state)

ZL + X > X + A (Charge forward with axe mode and thrust into your opponent, pressing X + A afterward will get you an elemental discharge)

ZL + X > X + A > ZR (Hit ZR during the elemental discharge to charge your shield)

Bow

Button Input Attack ZL Aim ZR Shoot A Melee Attack X + A Dragon Piercer Hold L + X or B Select Coating X Load/Unload Coating

Helpful Combos

ZR + A, Directional Input 180 degrees from your reference position, R + X (Fire an AoE healing shot in front of you and back flip into the healing area)

Longsword

Button Input Attack X Overhead Slash A Thrust Attack L + X + A Attack while moving ZR Spirit Blade ZR + A (during combo) Foresight Slash ZR + B (after attacking) Special Sheathe

Helpful Combos

ZL + X (Plummet into your enemy and enable spear cage buff)

ZL + X > ZR (Helm breaker after the silkbind ability connects, use this when you have maxed out spear gauge)

Lance

Button Attack X Thrust A High Thrust X + A Wide Sweep ZR + L + X Guard Dash ZR + X + A Dash Attack ZR + A Counter-thrust ZR Guard

Helpful Combos

ZL + X > ZL + B (Put an anchor point into the monster and launch yourself closer)

ZL + X > ZR (In the air, you will start doing a guard dash)

ZL + X > ZR > 180 turn > X (Perform a spin attack)

Switch Axe

Button Input Attack X Axe: Overhead Slash A Axe: Wild Swing X + A Axe: Rising Slash L + X Axe: Forwrd Slash ZR Morph/Reload X Sword: Overhead Slash A Sword: Double Slash X + A Sword: Element Discharge ZR Sword: Morph

Helpful Combos

A > A > X (Perform a heavy slam after the slashes)

A > A > X > Directional Input Back + A (Follow this up with invincible gambit skill bind attack)

Heavy Bowgun

Button Attack ZL Crosshairs ZR Fire A Load Special Ammo X Reload L + X or B Select Ammo X + A Melee Attack

Helpful Combos

Keep swapping to different ammo types to maximize damage, this leaves you with empty and partially depleted magazines.

Reload all ammo types by holding X.

If you use a specific ammo type more than the other, then know that the first one to be reloaded will be the one with a completely empty magazine.

Great Sword

Button Attack X Overhead Slash (can be held to charge) A Wide Slash X + A Rising Slash A (while charging) Tackle ZR (while in midair) Plunging Thrust ZR Guard

Helpful Combos

ZL + A > ZR (Quick plummet attack)

ZL + A > B > ZR (Extend range of quick plummet)

ZL + X > ZR (If hunting edge silkbind attack connects, charge up your plummet attack)

Light Bowgun

Button Input Attack ZL Crosshairs ZR Fire A Wyvernblast X Reload Hold L + X or B Select Ammo X + A Melee Attack

Helpful Combos

R + A > A (Vault over a monster and blast an attack into them)

Use high-damaging and slow ammo-types with precision when vaulting over enemies.

Sword & Shield

Button Input Attack X Chop A Lateral Slash L + A Shield Attack X + A Advancing Slash ZR + X Rising Slash ZR Guard

Helpful Combos

ZR + A (Guard Slash, can be done during blocking or between any combo)

ZR + A > X > X >X > X (When an attack is absorbed, press X afterwards to perform a rush combo)

Damage can be boosted with each hit if you press X immediately after your weapons flash.

ZR + A > X > X > X > X > A (Pressing A at the end of the combo will perform a quick spin slash)

We hope you found some useful combos in our weapon tips guide for Monster Hunter Rise. Happy hunting!