Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun Combos, Builds and Tips

When it comes to the ranged weapons in Monster Hunter Rise, Heavy Bowgun needs no introduction as the name is self-explanatory. This Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun guide has all you need to get a better insight into the Heavy Bowgun so that you can utilize its true potential in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun

The Light Bowgun comes in handy when you need mobility as you shoot, but the Heavy Bowgun is all about ranged shots from rest. Land a correct, precise shot and you will achieve your purpose. It is best suited when the creature is at rest and not attentive towards you.

Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun Controls

Basic Attacks

Here are some useful Heavy Bowgun controls that you should know.

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Crosshairs zL Right Click Fire zR Left Click Load Special Ammo A MB4 Reload X MB5 Select Ammo Hold L-stick+X or B Hold Ctrl+MB5 or MB4 Melee Attack X+A MB5+MB4 Free Silkbind Glide R-stick + X Shift+MB5 Counter Shot R-stick + A Shift+MB4

Charge Shot

PC – Hold Left Click

Switch – Hold zR

To charge the shots, just press zR or hold left Click for Switch and PC respectively. Make sure that your timing of release must be accurate if you want to cause maximum amount of damage to the foe.

Load Special Ammo

PC – Press MB4 while unsheathed

Switch – Press A while unsheathed

Heavy Bowgun can launch some additional special ammos. Make sure that you switch ammos while keeping a distance from the enemy, as it has long set of ammunition.

Heavy Bowgun Silkbind Attacks

Free Silkbind Glide

Free Silkbind Glide helps you to come closer to the monster and if your timing of glide is to the point, then you can attack the monster as well.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+X | PC = Shift + MB5

Counter Shot

Counter Shot is a vital tool to fight against the enemy, as it allows you to halt the attacks coming at you and helps you to launch a counterattack at the same time.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4

Counter Charge

Counter Shot is an additional Silkbind attack that you can use through Counter Shot. This not only helps you to halt the attack coming from the enemy but also charges the next Charged Shot quickly. In this way, the players can reduce time launch the shots.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4

How to Use Heavy Bowgun Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

Original Skill Switch Skill Controls Melee Attack Tackle X + A/ MB5+MB4 Counter Shot Counter Charge R-stick + X/ Shift + MB5 Mech-Wyvernsnipe Healing Mech-Wyvernsnipe A/MB4

Monster Hunter Rise Best Heavy Bowgun Builds



Best 2 Star Build

Gearset

Weapon: Iron Assault II

Head: Zuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Alloy Coil

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 44

Fire: -4

Water: -2

Thunder: -5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 3

Water Attack Lvl 1

Best 4 Star Heavy Bowgun Build

Gearset

Weapon: Rapidcaster II

Head: Barroth Helm

Chest: Tetranadon Mail

Arms: Tetranadon Braces

Waist: Alloy Coil

Legs: Barroth Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 83

Fire: -9

Water: 6

Thunder: 1

Ice: -1

Dragon: 0

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 1

Water Attack Lvl 1

Guard Lvl 1

Special Ammo Boost Lvl 1

Best Endgame Heavy Bowgun Build

Gearset

Weapon: Despot’s Paroxysm

Head: Tetranadon Helm S

Chest: Tetranadon Mail S

Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 245

Fire: 4

Water: 15

Thunder: -9

Ice: 6

Dragon: -5

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3

Attack Boost Lvl 4

Speed Eater Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Evade Extender Lvl 1

Hunger Resistance Lvl 1

Best Heavy Bowguns in Monster Hunter Rise

Tigrex Howl II

This HBG has 230 raw with 10 negative Affinity, but its real strength is the combination of Sticky Ammo and Cluster Bombs. First Ammo type is useful to stun the monsters by including skill Slugger in your build.

Then reach the town with a slow-firing Cluster Bomb or five. The Cluster Effect II Ramp-Up skill will add more weapons and armor to your inventory. Another useful option is Wyvernheart Special Ammo for this purpose.

Sinister Dreadvolley

Sticky Ammo 3 and Cluster Bomb 3 acts same as in the Tigrex Howl. So, the players can drop bombs on their enemies and use shields to protect themselves from the enemies. Spread Ammo 3 will work good as well.

Felyne Cannon

This Heavy Bowgun is especially good because it offers Cluster Bombs. It’s not the best weapon, but it can get the job done.

Monster Hunter Rise Heavy Bowgun Weapon Trees

Heavy Bowgun Kamura Tree

Kamura H. Bowgun

Kamura Ninja H. Bowgun

Tigrex Howl

Tigrex Skull

Cirrus Blaster

Mountainous Roar

Reversal Shot

Reversal Barrage

Queen’s Longfir

Queen’s Farflier

Guerrera Cannon

Thorn Cannon

Arzuros Gun

Arzuros Fishergun

Usurper’s Tremor

Despot’s Paroxysm

Heavy Bowgun Ore Tree

Iron Assault

Steel Assault

Striker’s Bowgun

Elite Bowgun

Flammenkanon

Gnashing Flammenkanone

Meteor Bazooka

Meteor Cannon

Rock Eater

Earth Eater

Marino Burst

Marino Cannon

Carom Shot

Rebound Shot

Wind Thief Crossbow

Gale Crossbow

Fulgent Shot

Araknamortar

Heavy Bowgun Bone Tree

Bone Shooter

Bone Buster

Pukei Launcher

Venomhail

Anteka Burst

Anteka Blaster

Dual Threat

Diablazooka

Kadachi Cannon

Kadachi Raijodo

Rapidcaster

Cyclecaster

Hidden Gambit

Baleful Night

Highpriest Bowgun

Bishaten’s Grace

Spheniscine Slayer

Spheniscine Ruler

Heavy Bowgun Magnamalo Tree

Sinister Volley

Sinister Dreadvolley

Heavy Bowgun Rajang Tree

Rajang Shooter

Rajang’s Rage

Heavy Bowgun Ibushi Tree

Azure Elder Cannon

Abyssal Gale Barrage

Heavy Bowgun Narwa Tree

Thunderbolt Cannon

Abyssal Storm Barrage

Heavy Bowgun Kushala Daora Tree

Daora’s Delphinidae

Daora Grande

Heavy Bowgun Teostra Tree

Teostra’s Artillery

Teostra’s Flames

Heavy Bowgun Chameleos Tree

Kamaeleon

Veiled Kameleon

Heavy Bowgun Valstrax Tree

Redwing Cannon

Diabolica

Heavy Bowgun Mosgharl Tree

Carrozza Bazooka

Cendrillon

Heavy Bowgun Jelly Tree

Journey Jelly

Guiding Light

Heavy Bowgun Smithy Tree

Ladybug Cannon

Ladybug Mortar

Heavy Bowgun Felyne Tree

Felyne Bowgun

Felyne Cannon

Heavy Bowgun Rampage Tree

Rampage H. Bowgun

Rampage H. Bowgun S

Heavy Bowgun Tips

The two main types of ammo that can be used are Wyvernheart and Wyvernsnipe. Wyvernsnipe allows the gun to shoot a single, extremely accurate shot and the other one turns the gun into a machine gun!

You can even equip the gun with a Shield which allows you to block some shots when they are laid upon you. This mod allows you to cover up the inefficiency that comes with the gun’s heavy weight; you can really move a lot with this weapon.

The shield allows you to absorb the damage, which compensates for the immobility and hence the shots that could be dodged. On the other hand, the damage the heavy bowgun deals is unprecedented.

Remember that the ammo is limited, and every shot counts; therefore, you need to make sure that you manage your ammo well and conserve it where possible.