Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Combos, Buffs and Builds

Insect Glaive is one of the closest to ‘Summoner’ class weapons in MH Rise and is a lot of fun to use. This Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive guide describes all the parameters and uses of Insect Glaive so that you can have simply the best experience using it in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive

Insect Glaive is one of the unique weapons in MH Rise. This weapon is always accompanied by a fellow Kinsect and hence proves to be a great support while hunting.

Insect Glaive has several tremendous moves attached to it that come in handy both on the ground and in the air. This weapon is more speed-centered rather than damage delivery. That’s why its burst power might not be as much as Great Sword or Charge Blade, but it surely compensates that via speedy moves.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Controls

Insect Glaive is a relentlessly fast and efficient weapon. You can have a lot of advantages of its aerial superiority and midair combos. You also have the Wirebug feature in it that doesn’t only increase the airborne time for this weapon but also adds to its air capabilities.

Besides, the only thing you need to master in order to turn Insect Glaive into one of the best weapons in the game is to master the Kinsect. You can turn your Kinsect into a great damage dealer against monsters and then you won’t be just using it for increasing your buffs.

Insect Glaive Basic Attacks

These are the basic moves you can perform with the Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Rise. Button mappings for both the Switch and PC versions of the game are given below

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls
Rising Slash Combo X Left Click
Wide Sweep A Right Click
Kinsect: Harvest Extract ZR + X Mouse Button 4+ Left Click
Kinsect: Recall ZR + A Mouse Button 4 + Right Click
Kinsect: Fire ZR + Right Trigger Mouse Button 4 + Shift
Kinsect: Mark Target ZR Mouse Button 4
Vault ZR + B Mouse Button 4 + Space
Aerial Attack X (Midair) Left Click (Midair)
Jumping Advancing Slash A (Midair) Right Click (Midair)
Midair Evade B (Midair) Space (Midair)
Silkbind Vault ZL + X Middle Click + Left Click
Recall Kinsect ZL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Recommended Insect Glaive Combos

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls
Thrust Left Stick + X Directional Buttons + Left Click
Reaping Slash X Left Click
Double Slash X Left Click
Leaping Slash Left Stick + A Directional Buttons + Right Click
Strong Rising Slash Combo X Left Click
Tornado Slash A Right Click

How to Use Insect Glaive Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

You can use Switch Skills to swap out the attacks and moves bound to that specific key. The first Switch Skill will be available to you once the Urgent Quest, Feathered Frenzy in the 3 Star Village has been finished.

Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for their respective slots.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls
Leaping Slash Advancing Round Slash X Left Click
Tornado Slash Tetraseal Slash A Right Click
Recall Kinsect Diving Wyvern ZL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Insect Glaive Silkbind Attacks

Insect Glaive currently comes packed with 3 Silkbind Attacks in Monster Hunter Rise.

Recall Kinsect

Your Kinsect will be called back to you in such a way that it will be continuously spinning and performing spinning attacks. Healing extracts will be scattering and once it reaches you, its stamina will be fully recovered.

Keys: Switch = ZL+A | PC = Middle Click + Right Click

Silkbind Vault

A leaping attack while spinning forward towards the target. The combo adds the jumping slash to it.

Keys: Switch = ZL+X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Diving Wyvern

A very effective thrust attack that proves to be very useful in situations where you need to deal a lot of DPS.

Keys: Switch = ZL+A | PC = Middle Click + Right Click (can be switched with Silkbind Vault)

Insect Glaive Buffs

You will see a gauge with three slots, colored red, orange, and white, below your stamina bar on the left. Three different buffs are placed in these slots. To fill the slots, your Kinsect needs to attack some specific parts of the monsters and bring them to you.

Red is the attack buff and increases your attack damage while also changing some of the attack patterns.

Orange buff is the defense buff, and you get to have a stronger defense against various attacks.

White is the speed buff, so you can imagine what it grants – speed! Hence, when you finally get all three buffs enabled, your hunter becomes a beast with the Insect Glaive and can pierce through anything that comes his way while being immune to flinching from minor roars and knockbacks.

So to gain these buffs, you should know which parts of the monsters are related to which respective buff. For the red buff, you need to hit the head.

The body part of the monsters gives the orange buff, whereas the wings/legs give the white buff. These rules might vary if the monster’s physiology is a little uncommon, so keep that in mind while playing.

Best Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Builds

We will mention builds that are suitable for quests of different difficulties as well as the end game that utilizes Insect Glaives.

Insect Glaive Build for 4 Star Quests

This insect glaive build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.

Gearset

  • Weapon: Evening Calm
  • Head: Kadachi Helm
  • Chest: Almudron Mail
  • Arms: Kamura Braces
  • Waist: Ingot Coil
  • Legs: Ingot Greaves

Stat Distribution

  • Attack Boost Level 2
  • Power Prolonger Level 3
  • Jump Master Level 1
  • Heroics Level 1
  • Constitution Level 1
  • Razer Sharp Level 2
  • Critical Eye Level 5

Insect Glaive Build for 5 Star Quests

This insect glaive build is most suitable when dealing with 5 Star Quests.

Gearset

  • Weapon: Reddnaught Shuma
  • Head: Valstrax Helm
  • Chest: Valstrax Mail
  • Arms: Valstrax Braces
  • Waist: Valstrax Coil
  • Legs: Valstrax Greaves

Stat Distribution

  • Attack Boost Level 6
  • Weakness Exploit Level 3
  • Dragonheart Level 5
  • Resentment Level 3
  • Resuscitate Level 3
  • Power Prolonger Level 2

Insect Glaive Build for End Game Activities

This insect glaive build is most suitable when doing end-game activities.

Gearset

  • Weapon: Evening Calm
  • Head: Kaiser Crown
  • Chest: Vaik Mail S
  • Arms: Rathalos Braces S
  • Waist: Anjanath Coil S
  • Legs: Hunter’s Greaves S

Stat Distribution

  • Attack Boost Level 7
  • Weakness Exploit Level 3
  • Critical Boost Level 3
  • Speed Sharpening
  • Master’s Touch Level 3
  • Stun Resistance Level 2
  • Critical Eye Level 3

Best Insect Glaives in Monster Hunter Rise

These are some of the best Insect Glaives in terms of stats and passive buffs currently available in Monster Hunter Rise:

Evening Calm

This is the best insect glaive in the game right now with easy-to-maintain sharpness and 40% affinity by default. It also comes with a level 2 slot for weakness, and critical eye etc. Evening Calm has the second highest Kinsect level in the game.    

Tigerclaw Glaive

This Glaive has much superior raw damage numbers compared to the Evening Calm but lacks affinity, sharpness maintenance, and critical hit chance.

Elemental Insect Glaive

This insect glaive can be a viable option if you want to deal tons of raw damage and also boost your Silkbind attacks. It also comes with a level 3 decoration slot.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Weapon Trees

We have listed out all of the Insect Glaives in MH Rise under their respective trees below:

Kamura Tree

  • Kamura Glaive
  • Hidden Scythe
  • Fox Halberd
  • Frilled Jab
  • Tigrex Kaina
  • Leaping Glaive

Ore Tree

  • Iron Blade
  • Steel Blade
  • Hiten Blade
  • Rathmaul
  • Bolt Chamber
  • Princess Regalia
  • Aknosom Pike
  • Lagombaglaive

Bone Tree

  • Bone Staff
  • Aerial Glaive
  • Sturdy Glaive
  • Sky High Glaive
  • Highest of Glaives
  • Flammenkaefer
  • Gossglaive
  • Pukie Rod
  • Amber Piton
  • Royal Bolt Scepter

Independent Tree

  • Hortadent
  • Rielle Nulo
  • Rielle Unu
  • Sinister Staff
  • Metal Mauler
  • Azure Elder Glaive
  • Thunderbolt Glaive
  • Caster’s Rod
  • Deathport Staff
  • Magia Pitareen
  • Brush Glaive
  • Rampage Glaive

