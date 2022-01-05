Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Combos, Buffs and Builds

Insect Glaive is one of the closest to ‘Summoner’ class weapons in MH Rise and is a lot of fun to use. This Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive guide describes all the parameters and uses of Insect Glaive so that you can have simply the best experience using it in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive

Insect Glaive is one of the unique weapons in MH Rise. This weapon is always accompanied by a fellow Kinsect and hence proves to be a great support while hunting.

Insect Glaive has several tremendous moves attached to it that come in handy both on the ground and in the air. This weapon is more speed-centered rather than damage delivery. That’s why its burst power might not be as much as Great Sword or Charge Blade, but it surely compensates that via speedy moves.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Controls

Insect Glaive is a relentlessly fast and efficient weapon. You can have a lot of advantages of its aerial superiority and midair combos. You also have the Wirebug feature in it that doesn’t only increase the airborne time for this weapon but also adds to its air capabilities.

Besides, the only thing you need to master in order to turn Insect Glaive into one of the best weapons in the game is to master the Kinsect. You can turn your Kinsect into a great damage dealer against monsters and then you won’t be just using it for increasing your buffs.

Insect Glaive Basic Attacks

These are the basic moves you can perform with the Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Rise. Button mappings for both the Switch and PC versions of the game are given below

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Rising Slash Combo X Left Click Wide Sweep A Right Click Kinsect: Harvest Extract ZR + X Mouse Button 4+ Left Click Kinsect: Recall ZR + A Mouse Button 4 + Right Click Kinsect: Fire ZR + Right Trigger Mouse Button 4 + Shift Kinsect: Mark Target ZR Mouse Button 4 Vault ZR + B Mouse Button 4 + Space Aerial Attack X (Midair) Left Click (Midair) Jumping Advancing Slash A (Midair) Right Click (Midair) Midair Evade B (Midair) Space (Midair) Silkbind Vault ZL + X Middle Click + Left Click Recall Kinsect ZL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Recommended Insect Glaive Combos

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls Thrust Left Stick + X Directional Buttons + Left Click Reaping Slash X Left Click Double Slash X Left Click Leaping Slash Left Stick + A Directional Buttons + Right Click Strong Rising Slash Combo X Left Click Tornado Slash A Right Click

How to Use Insect Glaive Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

You can use Switch Skills to swap out the attacks and moves bound to that specific key. The first Switch Skill will be available to you once the Urgent Quest, Feathered Frenzy in the 3 Star Village has been finished.

Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for their respective slots.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Leaping Slash Advancing Round Slash X Left Click Tornado Slash Tetraseal Slash A Right Click Recall Kinsect Diving Wyvern ZL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Insect Glaive Silkbind Attacks

Insect Glaive currently comes packed with 3 Silkbind Attacks in Monster Hunter Rise.

Recall Kinsect



Your Kinsect will be called back to you in such a way that it will be continuously spinning and performing spinning attacks. Healing extracts will be scattering and once it reaches you, its stamina will be fully recovered.

Keys: Switch = ZL+A | PC = Middle Click + Right Click

Silkbind Vault

A leaping attack while spinning forward towards the target. The combo adds the jumping slash to it.

Keys: Switch = ZL+X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Diving Wyvern



A very effective thrust attack that proves to be very useful in situations where you need to deal a lot of DPS.

Keys: Switch = ZL+A | PC = Middle Click + Right Click (can be switched with Silkbind Vault)

Insect Glaive Buffs

You will see a gauge with three slots, colored red, orange, and white, below your stamina bar on the left. Three different buffs are placed in these slots. To fill the slots, your Kinsect needs to attack some specific parts of the monsters and bring them to you.

Red is the attack buff and increases your attack damage while also changing some of the attack patterns.

Orange buff is the defense buff, and you get to have a stronger defense against various attacks.

White is the speed buff, so you can imagine what it grants – speed! Hence, when you finally get all three buffs enabled, your hunter becomes a beast with the Insect Glaive and can pierce through anything that comes his way while being immune to flinching from minor roars and knockbacks.

So to gain these buffs, you should know which parts of the monsters are related to which respective buff. For the red buff, you need to hit the head.

The body part of the monsters gives the orange buff, whereas the wings/legs give the white buff. These rules might vary if the monster’s physiology is a little uncommon, so keep that in mind while playing.

Best Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Builds

We will mention builds that are suitable for quests of different difficulties as well as the end game that utilizes Insect Glaives.

Insect Glaive Build for 4 Star Quests

This insect glaive build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Evening Calm

Head: Kadachi Helm

Chest: Almudron Mail

Arms: Kamura Braces

Waist: Ingot Coil

Legs: Ingot Greaves

Stat Distribution

Attack Boost Level 2

Power Prolonger Level 3

Jump Master Level 1

Heroics Level 1

Constitution Level 1

Razer Sharp Level 2

Critical Eye Level 5

Insect Glaive Build for 5 Star Quests

This insect glaive build is most suitable when dealing with 5 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Reddnaught Shuma

Head: Valstrax Helm

Chest: Valstrax Mail

Arms: Valstrax Braces

Waist: Valstrax Coil

Legs: Valstrax Greaves

Stat Distribution

Attack Boost Level 6

Weakness Exploit Level 3

Dragonheart Level 5

Resentment Level 3

Resuscitate Level 3

Power Prolonger Level 2

Insect Glaive Build for End Game Activities

This insect glaive build is most suitable when doing end-game activities.

Gearset

Weapon: Evening Calm

Head: Kaiser Crown

Chest: Vaik Mail S

Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Waist: Anjanath Coil S

Legs: Hunter’s Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Attack Boost Level 7

Weakness Exploit Level 3

Critical Boost Level 3

Speed Sharpening

Master’s Touch Level 3

Stun Resistance Level 2

Critical Eye Level 3

Best Insect Glaives in Monster Hunter Rise

These are some of the best Insect Glaives in terms of stats and passive buffs currently available in Monster Hunter Rise:

Evening Calm

This is the best insect glaive in the game right now with easy-to-maintain sharpness and 40% affinity by default. It also comes with a level 2 slot for weakness, and critical eye etc. Evening Calm has the second highest Kinsect level in the game.

Tigerclaw Glaive

This Glaive has much superior raw damage numbers compared to the Evening Calm but lacks affinity, sharpness maintenance, and critical hit chance.

Elemental Insect Glaive

This insect glaive can be a viable option if you want to deal tons of raw damage and also boost your Silkbind attacks. It also comes with a level 3 decoration slot.

Monster Hunter Rise Insect Glaive Weapon Trees

We have listed out all of the Insect Glaives in MH Rise under their respective trees below:

Kamura Tree

Kamura Glaive

Hidden Scythe

Fox Halberd

Frilled Jab

Tigrex Kaina

Leaping Glaive

Ore Tree

Iron Blade

Steel Blade

Hiten Blade

Rathmaul

Bolt Chamber

Princess Regalia

Aknosom Pike

Lagombaglaive

Bone Tree

Bone Staff

Aerial Glaive

Sturdy Glaive

Sky High Glaive

Highest of Glaives

Flammenkaefer

Gossglaive

Pukie Rod

Amber Piton

Royal Bolt Scepter

Independent Tree