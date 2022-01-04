Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Combos, Builds and Tips

In this Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Guide, we will be covering The Great Sword, one of the many new weapons in Monster Hunter Rise. We will be looking at its stats and attack combos so you can have a definite idea if this sword is suitable for you or not.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword

The Great Sword is one of the 14 new weapons in MHR. It has a massive blade that is capable of dealing tons of damage with a single hit. You can also use the massive blade to tackle incoming attacks.

This weapon is preferred by a lot of players whenever they go on difficult hunts as it is easy to handle and deals tons of damage.

The Great Sword’s combos are not that difficult either. All of these things combined make it a very effective weapon for slaying monsters of all sizes.

You can also charge your attacks and if an enemy tries to attack you, simply cancel the charge to tackle their attack, and now you can go in for some quick counter slashes.

Great Sword Controls

Attack PC Controls Switch Controls Vertical Slash Left Click X Charge Slash Charge Left Click Charge X Sideward Slash E Y Upward Slash Left Click + Right Click X + A Tackle While Charging Right Click While Charging A Guard MB4 ZR Falling Thrust Midair MB4 Midair, ZR Hunting Edge Middle Click + Left Click ZL + X Power Sheathe Middle Click + Right Click ZL + A

How to Use Great Sword Combos in Monster Hunter Rise

We have listed out the controls to execute combos with the Great Sword weapon in Monster Hunter Rise below.

True Charged Slash Combo

Combo PC Controls Switch Controls Charged Slash Hold Left Click Hold X Strong Charged Slash Hold Directional Button + X Hold Left Stick + X Strong Wide Slash Right Click A True Charged Slash Hold Left Click Hold X

Forward Lunging Attack Combo

Combo PC Controls Switch Controls Wide Sweep Left Click A Tackle Left Click A Leaping Wide Slash Left Click A

Stationary Combo

Combo PC Controls Switch Controls Wide Sweep Left Click A Rising Slash Left Click + Right Click X + A

Great Sword Silkbind Attacks

You can use the following attacks to inflict devastating damage on your foes.

Power Sheath



The Wire bug launches you forward while sheathing your weapon. You gain an attack boost for a few moments while your weapon is sheathed.

You can trigger this attack with the following button combo: ZL + A. For PC, you can use the Following Combo: Middle Click + Left Click.

Hunting Edge



This attack plunges you into the sky where you can attack the monster with one of two attacks; a deadly Slash or a plunging thrust. The latter also slams the monster into the ground.

You can trigger this attack with the following button combo: ZL + X. For PC, you can use the Following Combo: Middle Click + Left Click.

The Great Sword, as its name suggests is a great weapon. It is suitable for almost all kinds of hunts and can be used to parry small attacks as well. The only thing you need to keep in check is its mobility.

Great Sword Switch Skills

Guard Tackle

The Guard Tackle takes your standard Tackle and bumps it up defensively by allowing you to tank more incoming attacks. Its animation and hence timings are different from the standard tackle but you’ll quickly get used to it

You can use this attack on Switch by While Charging A. For PC you can use the While Charging Left Click to perform this attack.

Rage Slash

This attack will absorb incoming damage and use it to power up your incoming charge attack.

You can perform this attack on Switch by pressing X after a Strong Charged Slash. For changing the direction you can use the L-stick. For PC you can use the directional buttons + Left Key after a Strong Charged Slash.

Adamant Charged Slash

With this switch skill for Hunting Edge, you’ll utilize the wirebug to pull yourself towards a target and strike with a charged slash. The benefit of this move is that it has knockback protection, meaning nothing will stop your assault!

However, you’ll still take significant damage if you don’t use this carefully. So only use it when you’re sure you can tank the incoming hit to get in on your prey.

You can perform this attack on Switch using the ZL + X button. For PC you can use the Middle Click + Left Click.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Builds

Below we have provided you with some of the best Great Sword Builds you can make in MH Rise.

Early Game Build

This Great Sword build is ideal to tackle Two Star Village quests in Monster Hunter Rise

Equipment

Weapon: Buster Sword I

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Bone Coil

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stats & Skills

Defense: 44

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: 0

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Focus Lvl 1

Mid Game Great Sword Build

Once you’re ready to tackle 4 Star quests, this build should be enough to carry you through them

Equipment

Weapon: Buster Blade

Head: Basarios Helm

Chest: Barroth Mail

Arms: Somnacanth Braces

Waist: Basarios Coil

Legs: Basarios Greaves

Stats & Skills

Defense: 134

Fire: 3

Water: -3

Thunder: 7

Ice: 7

Dragon: -4

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Defense Boost Lvl 5

Speed Sharpening Lvl 1

Free Elem/Ammo Up Lvl 1

Bombardier Lvl 1

Divine Blessing Lvl 1

Best Great Sword Build

This set of equipment and stats is what you should aim for when reaching the end game of Monster Hunter Rise with the Great Sword.

Equipment

Weapon: Abominable Great Sword

Head: Khezu Helm S

Chest: Anja Mail S

Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Stats & Skills

Defense: 263

Fire: 4

Water: -1

Thunder: 0

Ice: 3

Dragon: -5

Attack Boost Lvl 6

Focus Lvl 3

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Recovery Up Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Monster Hunter Rise Great Sword Weapon Tree

Below you will find the list of weapons that belong to each Great Sword tree node in Monster Hunter Rise.

Kamura Tree

Kamura Cleaver

Kamura Ninja Cleaver

Gossblade

Abominable Great Sword

Hanayako Yohino

Axeblade

Colossal Axeblade

Carapace Sword

Carapace Blade

Tiger Jawblade

Tigrex Great Sword

Khezu Shock Sword

Khezu Shock Blade

Izuchi Blade

Snapper Blade

Deadly Serpentblade

Poison Serpentblade

Hidden Blade

Dark of Night

Frilled Blade

Illusory Frilled Blade

Ore Tree

Iron Sword

Steel Sword

Buster Sword

Buster Blade

Chrome Razor

Chrome Quietus

Barbaroi Blade

Crimson Goat

Pukei Edge

Datura Cleaver

Icicle Fang

Paladire

Aknosom Blade

Daybreak Cleaver

Tetranadon Edge

Tetranadon Cutter

Bone Tree

Bone Blade

Bone Slasher

Jawblade

Giant Jawblade

Wyvern Fang

Great Wyvern

Golem Blade

Blade of Talosa

Valkyrie Blade

Sieglinde

Jyura Mudblade

Terracutter

Red Wing

Quarrel Hornsword

Feud Hornsword

Hack Blade

Jaggi Greatblade

Flammenzahn

Gnashing Flammenzahn

Usurper’s Storm

Cataclysm Sword

Cataclysm Blade

Snowclad

Lagombi Charlotte

Magnamalo Tree

Sinister Blade

Sinister Shadowblade

Rajang Tree

Demon Rod

Ibushi Tree

Azure Elder Great Sword

Narwa Tree

Thunderbolt Great Sword

Chaos Tree

Wyvern’s Perch

Roguish Deathcap

Shell-Studded Tree

Sleepy Shellblade

Soporific Shellblade

Speartuna Tree

Frozen Speartuna

Freezer Speartuna

Smithy Tree

Ninja Parasol

Dragonslayer Parasol

Felyne Tree

Cat’s Soul

Cat’s Curse

Rampage Tree

Rampage Cleaver

Best Great Swords in Monster Hunter Rise

There are different best great swords for each element. Below we have listed down all the best great swords along with their element in MH Rise.

Best No Element Great Swords

Rampage Cleaver S

Dark of Night

Best Dragon Great Sword

Reddnaught Claymore

Best Fire Great Sword

Rathalos Firesword

Best Water Great Swords

Terracutter

Akanesasu

Best Thunder Great Swords

Great Demon Rod

Abyssal Storm Cleaver

Best Ice Great Sword

Abominable Great Sword

Best Paralysis Great Sword

Rampage Cleaver S

Best Sleep Great Sword

Rampage Cleaver S

Best Poison Great Sword

Sieglinde

Best Blast Great Sword