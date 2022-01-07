Monster Hunter Rise Lance Combos, Builds and Tips

The Lance in Monster Hunter Rise may seem like an ordinary weapon, but it actually has a lot to offer. With its amazing mobility options, this weapon offers some useful tricks to stand your ground in the game. This Monster Hunter Rise Lance guide will help you utilize the weapon in the most effective manner possible in MH Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Lance
Lance acts as an amazing shield while fighting monsters in the game. In case a monster tries to distance itself, you can go after them with Lance. For defense purposes, you can hop back and forth while also maintaining a strong shield through Lance.
Monster Hunter Rise Lance Controls
Basic Attacks
There are 7 basic attacks that you can perform using the Lance. And trust me when I say, every single one of them is worth your time and effort. Here’s how to perform these attacks, and put your lance to a good use.
|Attack
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Mid Thrust
|Press X once
|Left click
|Hight Thrust
|Press A once
|Right click
|Wide Sweep
|Press X and A
|Both left and right click
|Guard Dash
|Press ZR, left analogue, and X
|Press MB4, W, A, S, D, and left click
|Dash Attack
|Press XR, X, and A
|Press MB4, left click, and right click
|Guard
|Press ZR once
|Press MB4 once
|Counter Thrust
|Press ZR and A
|Press MB4 and A
Suggested Lance Combos
Basic Lance attacks are fun, but they get even better if you start attacking your enemies with combos!
Here are the three best Lance combos that you need to know of.
|Combo
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Basic
|Press X three times and then press B
|Press left click three times and then press space
|Closing Attacks While Guarding
|Press ZR, left analogue, X, A, and then X three times
|Press MB4, W, A, S, D, left click, and right click three times
|Endless Thrusting Combo
|Press ZR, A three times, ZR, and then A again
|Press MB4, right click three times, MB4, and then right click again
How to Use Lance Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise
Skills can be assigned to the Lance weapons and then switched. More skills will unlock as you progress through the game.
You’ll unlock your very first switch skill, Feathered Frenzy, once you complete the Urgent Quest in the 3 Star Village.
|Original Skill
|Switch Skill
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Anchor Rage
|Spiral Thrust
|Press ZL and A
|Press middle click and right click
|Dash Attack
|Shield Charge
|Press ZR and then Press X and A together
|Press MB4 and then both clicks together
|Guard
|Insta-Block
|Press ZR once
|Press MB4 once
Monster Hunter Rise Lance Silkbind Attacks
Finally, the Lance weapon cannot be complete without a few Silkbind attacks. Lance comes loaded with 3 Silkbind attacks.
Twin Vine
The Twin Vine attack is a proof of how powerful the Lance weapon is. It’ll have your enemy’s attention before attacking them with a full-blown move.
In order to pull this dramatic move, you need to poke your enemy with a kunai to have their attention, and then proceed with the Twin Vine attack.
Keys: Switch = (ZL + B) + (ZL + X) | PC = (Middle Click + Left Click) + (Middle Click + Space)
Anchor Rage
Remember the giant shield that comes with the Lance? This is that shield pulling marvels for you.
The Shield will absorb the incoming attacks, and depending on the intensity of the incoming attack, it’ll boost your attack.
Keys: Switch = (ZL + A) | PC = (Middle Click + Right Click)
Spiral Thrust
Spiral Thrust is a perfect example of dodge and then attack. It’ll make you parry the incoming attack and then put your lance through the enemy. You can switch between Anchor Rage and Spiral Thrust.
Keys: Switch = (ZL + A) | PC = (Middle Click + Right Click)
Monster Hunter Rise Best Lance Builds
Carrying a top-tier weapon is not sufficient. You need to have proper gear as well to juice the most out of your weapon.
Lance Build for 2 Star Quests
Gearset
- Weapon: Iron Lance II
- Head: Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail
- Arms: Alloy Vambraces
- Waist: Chainmail Belt
- Legs: Baggi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 38
- Fire: -3
- Water: -2
- Thunder: -3
- Ice: 1
- Dragon: 1
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Guard Lvl 1
Lance Build for 4 Star Quests
Gearset
- Weapon: Wind Thief Lance II
- Head: Basarios Helm
- Chest: Basarios Mail
- Arms: Basarios Vambraces
- Waist: Barroth Coil
- Legs: Kadachi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 115
- Fire: -2
- Water: -9
- Thunder: 10
- Ice: 3
- Dragon: -8
- Guard Lvl 3
- Defense Boost Lvl 2
- Speed Sharpening Lvl 1
- Constitution Lvl 1
- Critical Eye Lvl 1
Lance Build for End Game Activities
Gearset
- Weapon: Sinister Shadespear
- Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S
- Chest: Diablos Mail S
- Arms: Diablos Vambraces S
- Waist: Rathalos Coil S
- Legs: Diablos Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 307
- Fire: 16
- Water: -1
- Thunder: -4
- Ice: -7
- Dragon: -5
- Guard Lvl 3
- Offensive Guard Lvl 3
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Spare Shot Lvl 2
- Razor Sharp Lvl 1
- Windproof Lvl 1
- Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1
Best Lances in Monster Hunter Rise
Below are some of the best Lance weapons in MH Rise that pierce through your enemies.
Diablos Spear
Beginning with the best Lance in the game, Diablo’s Spear is all about damage. You’ll know how serious this weapon is when you realize that this Lance does not have any decorations slots for it.
If you’re using this weapon, all that you should care about is spilling more and more blood.
Elder Babel Spear
One of the best things about Lance weapons in Monster Hunter Rise is their defensive capabilities. Lance earns its bulk of popularity with the shield it carries.
Elder Babel Spear has slightly less damage than Diablo’s Spear, but it has way better standing when it comes to defense. It provides you with a level 3 decoration slot that you can use and increase its damage output.
Night Rain’s Black
This Lance provides you with a level 2 decoration slot. Other than that, it has 35% affinity, making it one of the best and most prestigious Lance that you can carry into the battle.
Monster Hunter Rise Lance Weapon Trees
Lance Kamura Tree
- Kamura Spear
- Kamura Ninja Spear
- Goss Lance
- Abominable Lance
- Hana Mo Hana Nare
- Kimi Ga Kiru
- Naag Serpentblade
- Devta Serpentblade
- Distension
- Croaker
- Wind Thief Lance
- Gale Lance
- Sharktooth Spear
- Razortooth Spear
Lance Ore Tree
- Bone Lance
- Hard Bone Lance
- Longhorn Spear
- Longtusk Spear
- Barbarian Tusk
- Barbarian Fang
- Tiger Stinger
- Tigrex Lance
- Tusk Lance
- Sabertooth
- Pukei Spear
- Datura Spear
- Red Tail
- Spear of Prominence
- Spiral Lance
- Spiral Splash
- Ploshasta
- Rhenoshasta
- Diablos Lance
- Diablos Spear
- Kulu Spear
- Kulu Skewer
- Usurper’s Coming
- Despot’s Cacophony
- Azure Crest
- Great Azure
Lance Independent Tree
- Sinister Spear
- Sinister Shadespear
- Demon Lance
- Great Demon Lance
- Azure Elder Spear
- Abyssal Gale Lance
- Thunder Bolt Spear
- Abyssal Storm Lance
- Rookslayer Lance
- Bazel Myniad Lance
- Icesteel Spear
- Daora’s Fang
- Teostra’s Howl
- Teostra’s Roar
- Redwing Spear
- Reddnaught Spear
- Plegis Needle
- Mighty Plegis
- Alacrantze
- Scorpion Lance
- Fragrance
- Classy Fragrance
- Rampage Spear
Monster Hunter Rise Lance Tips
Lance may appear as an underwhelming weapon at first, but as compared to the other 13 weapons, it is the safest and the easiest weapon to use. Its easy controls and mechanism make it stand out.
Lance is one of the best shields available in MH Rise. It has a convincing counterattack along with a wide range. You can easily attack the weak points of the monsters with this weapon.
The mobility of this weapon is moderate, and the damage impact is comparatively low. It can get boring to constantly thrust and stab the enemy. You also need a good knowledge of monster attack patterns to take advantage of this weapon.
There are several important points to note about the controls and mechanism of Lance in MH Rise.
Use High-Thrusts
The High-Thrusts of Lance are more impactful than the Mid-Thrust; therefore, it is recommended that you use this variant in combos to cause maximum damage. There might be some issues while targeting the right area, but practice makes perfect.
Stay Closer to the Enemies
The best way to utilize this weapon is to get near to your target as much as you can. Consistent stabbing and thrusts work perfectly when it comes to the Lance.
With the Lance, one can attacks both high and low parts of the monster’s body. Just keep your head shielded and stab the enemy to its death.
Know Where You’re Attacking
One important tip for this weapon would be to attack some specific spots on an enemy’s body. You can attack the hard-to-reach tails and heads of the monsters while using the Lance to stay protected. Lance is one of the best shields available in the game so make the best use out of it.
Defensive Abilities
Lance has some of the best defensive abilities that can help it defend and counter enemy moves.
Anchor Rage can single handedly turn the tide of the battle in your favor. More powerful the enemy attack, the more powerful will be your counter attack. Therefore, there’s no harm in using Anchor Rage excessively.
Use Twin Vine Wisely
While you’re making the best use of Anchor Rage, not all Silkbind attacks can be used excessively. Twin Vine attack hinders your movement, leaving you exposed to the enemy attacks later on.
Therefore, only land a Twin Vine attack when you’re sure an enemy counter attack is not coming anytime soon.
If you’re looking for an offensive move that you can use more often. Then try sticking with Charged Wide Sweep. It’s easier, quick, and has a high damage.
Increase Your Movement Speed
If you need to change positions, and you need to do it quick, doing it with an unsheathed weapon is not a very good idea.
Lance, when unsheathed, will reduce your movement speed. Therefore, if you want to make a quick movement, make sure your Lance is sheathed