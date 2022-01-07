Monster Hunter Rise Lance Combos, Builds and Tips

The Lance in Monster Hunter Rise may seem like an ordinary weapon, but it actually has a lot to offer. With its amazing mobility options, this weapon offers some useful tricks to stand your ground in the game. This Monster Hunter Rise Lance guide will help you utilize the weapon in the most effective manner possible in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Lance

Lance acts as an amazing shield while fighting monsters in the game. In case a monster tries to distance itself, you can go after them with Lance. For defense purposes, you can hop back and forth while also maintaining a strong shield through Lance.

Monster Hunter Rise Lance Controls

Basic Attacks

There are 7 basic attacks that you can perform using the Lance. And trust me when I say, every single one of them is worth your time and effort. Here’s how to perform these attacks, and put your lance to a good use.

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Mid Thrust Press X once Left click Hight Thrust Press A once Right click Wide Sweep Press X and A Both left and right click Guard Dash Press ZR, left analogue, and X Press MB4, W, A, S, D, and left click Dash Attack Press XR, X, and A Press MB4, left click, and right click Guard Press ZR once Press MB4 once Counter Thrust Press ZR and A Press MB4 and A

Suggested Lance Combos

Basic Lance attacks are fun, but they get even better if you start attacking your enemies with combos!

Here are the three best Lance combos that you need to know of.

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls Basic Press X three times and then press B Press left click three times and then press space Closing Attacks While Guarding Press ZR, left analogue, X, A, and then X three times Press MB4, W, A, S, D, left click, and right click three times Endless Thrusting Combo Press ZR, A three times, ZR, and then A again Press MB4, right click three times, MB4, and then right click again

How to Use Lance Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

Skills can be assigned to the Lance weapons and then switched. More skills will unlock as you progress through the game.

You’ll unlock your very first switch skill, Feathered Frenzy, once you complete the Urgent Quest in the 3 Star Village.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Anchor Rage Spiral Thrust Press ZL and A Press middle click and right click Dash Attack Shield Charge Press ZR and then Press X and A together Press MB4 and then both clicks together Guard Insta-Block Press ZR once Press MB4 once

Monster Hunter Rise Lance Silkbind Attacks

Finally, the Lance weapon cannot be complete without a few Silkbind attacks. Lance comes loaded with 3 Silkbind attacks.

Twin Vine

The Twin Vine attack is a proof of how powerful the Lance weapon is. It’ll have your enemy’s attention before attacking them with a full-blown move.

In order to pull this dramatic move, you need to poke your enemy with a kunai to have their attention, and then proceed with the Twin Vine attack.

Keys: Switch = (ZL + B) + (ZL + X) | PC = (Middle Click + Left Click) + (Middle Click + Space)

Anchor Rage

Remember the giant shield that comes with the Lance? This is that shield pulling marvels for you.

The Shield will absorb the incoming attacks, and depending on the intensity of the incoming attack, it’ll boost your attack.

Keys: Switch = (ZL + A) | PC = (Middle Click + Right Click)

Spiral Thrust

Spiral Thrust is a perfect example of dodge and then attack. It’ll make you parry the incoming attack and then put your lance through the enemy. You can switch between Anchor Rage and Spiral Thrust.

Keys: Switch = (ZL + A) | PC = (Middle Click + Right Click)

Monster Hunter Rise Best Lance Builds

Carrying a top-tier weapon is not sufficient. You need to have proper gear as well to juice the most out of your weapon.

Lance Build for 2 Star Quests

Gearset

Weapon: Iron Lance II

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Chainmail Belt

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 38

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: 1

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Guard Lvl 1

Lance Build for 4 Star Quests

Gearset

Weapon: Wind Thief Lance II

Head: Basarios Helm

Chest: Basarios Mail

Arms: Basarios Vambraces

Waist: Barroth Coil

Legs: Kadachi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 115

Fire: -2

Water: -9

Thunder: 10

Ice: 3

Dragon: -8

Guard Lvl 3

Defense Boost Lvl 2

Speed Sharpening Lvl 1

Constitution Lvl 1

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Lance Build for End Game Activities

Gearset

Weapon: Sinister Shadespear

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S

Chest: Diablos Mail S

Arms: Diablos Vambraces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Diablos Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 307

Fire: 16

Water: -1

Thunder: -4

Ice: -7

Dragon: -5

Guard Lvl 3

Offensive Guard Lvl 3

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Spare Shot Lvl 2

Razor Sharp Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1

Best Lances in Monster Hunter Rise

Below are some of the best Lance weapons in MH Rise that pierce through your enemies.

Diablos Spear

Beginning with the best Lance in the game, Diablo’s Spear is all about damage. You’ll know how serious this weapon is when you realize that this Lance does not have any decorations slots for it.

If you’re using this weapon, all that you should care about is spilling more and more blood.

Elder Babel Spear

One of the best things about Lance weapons in Monster Hunter Rise is their defensive capabilities. Lance earns its bulk of popularity with the shield it carries.

Elder Babel Spear has slightly less damage than Diablo’s Spear, but it has way better standing when it comes to defense. It provides you with a level 3 decoration slot that you can use and increase its damage output.

Night Rain’s Black

This Lance provides you with a level 2 decoration slot. Other than that, it has 35% affinity, making it one of the best and most prestigious Lance that you can carry into the battle.

Monster Hunter Rise Lance Weapon Trees

Lance Kamura Tree

Kamura Spear

Kamura Ninja Spear

Goss Lance

Abominable Lance

Hana Mo Hana Nare

Kimi Ga Kiru

Naag Serpentblade

Devta Serpentblade

Distension

Croaker

Wind Thief Lance

Gale Lance

Sharktooth Spear

Razortooth Spear

Lance Ore Tree

Bone Lance

Hard Bone Lance

Longhorn Spear

Longtusk Spear

Barbarian Tusk

Barbarian Fang

Tiger Stinger

Tigrex Lance

Tusk Lance

Sabertooth

Pukei Spear

Datura Spear

Red Tail

Spear of Prominence

Spiral Lance

Spiral Splash

Ploshasta

Rhenoshasta

Diablos Lance

Diablos Spear

Kulu Spear

Kulu Skewer

Usurper’s Coming

Despot’s Cacophony

Azure Crest

Great Azure

Lance Independent Tree

Sinister Spear

Sinister Shadespear

Demon Lance

Great Demon Lance

Azure Elder Spear

Abyssal Gale Lance

Thunder Bolt Spear

Abyssal Storm Lance

Rookslayer Lance

Bazel Myniad Lance

Icesteel Spear

Daora’s Fang

Teostra’s Howl

Teostra’s Roar

Redwing Spear

Reddnaught Spear

Plegis Needle

Mighty Plegis

Alacrantze

Scorpion Lance

Fragrance

Classy Fragrance

Rampage Spear

Monster Hunter Rise Lance Tips

Lance may appear as an underwhelming weapon at first, but as compared to the other 13 weapons, it is the safest and the easiest weapon to use. Its easy controls and mechanism make it stand out.

Lance is one of the best shields available in MH Rise. It has a convincing counterattack along with a wide range. You can easily attack the weak points of the monsters with this weapon.

The mobility of this weapon is moderate, and the damage impact is comparatively low. It can get boring to constantly thrust and stab the enemy. You also need a good knowledge of monster attack patterns to take advantage of this weapon.

There are several important points to note about the controls and mechanism of Lance in MH Rise.

Use High-Thrusts

The High-Thrusts of Lance are more impactful than the Mid-Thrust; therefore, it is recommended that you use this variant in combos to cause maximum damage. There might be some issues while targeting the right area, but practice makes perfect.

Stay Closer to the Enemies

The best way to utilize this weapon is to get near to your target as much as you can. Consistent stabbing and thrusts work perfectly when it comes to the Lance.

With the Lance, one can attacks both high and low parts of the monster’s body. Just keep your head shielded and stab the enemy to its death.

Know Where You’re Attacking

One important tip for this weapon would be to attack some specific spots on an enemy’s body. You can attack the hard-to-reach tails and heads of the monsters while using the Lance to stay protected. Lance is one of the best shields available in the game so make the best use out of it.

Defensive Abilities

Lance has some of the best defensive abilities that can help it defend and counter enemy moves.

Anchor Rage can single handedly turn the tide of the battle in your favor. More powerful the enemy attack, the more powerful will be your counter attack. Therefore, there’s no harm in using Anchor Rage excessively.

Use Twin Vine Wisely

While you’re making the best use of Anchor Rage, not all Silkbind attacks can be used excessively. Twin Vine attack hinders your movement, leaving you exposed to the enemy attacks later on.

Therefore, only land a Twin Vine attack when you’re sure an enemy counter attack is not coming anytime soon.

If you’re looking for an offensive move that you can use more often. Then try sticking with Charged Wide Sweep. It’s easier, quick, and has a high damage.

Increase Your Movement Speed

If you need to change positions, and you need to do it quick, doing it with an unsheathed weapon is not a very good idea.

Lance, when unsheathed, will reduce your movement speed. Therefore, if you want to make a quick movement, make sure your Lance is sheathed