Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Combos, Builds and Tips

Monster Hunter Rise has many weapons but only three ranged; one of these is the Light Bowgun. In this Monster Hunter Rise guide we provide a detailed description of the Light Bowgun, its silkbind attacks and how to use it effectively.
Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun
Light Bowgun is a great weapon as it allows you to stay away and take the monsters apart from a safe distance. The gun’s true potential is revealed when playing with friends as it is light and allows high mobility.
Players can run around targeting vital parts of each monster as other players are drawing its attention.
Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Controls
Here’s everything you need to know about Light Bowgun Controls. We’ve listed button mappings for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.
|Attack
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Crosshairs
|ZL
|Right Click
|Fire
|ZR
|Left Click
|Wyvernblast
|A
|MB4
|Reload
|Hold X
|MB5
|Sheathe
|Y
|Ctrl + MB4 or MB5
|Select Ammo
|Hold L+X or L+B
|MB4 + MB5
|Melee Attack
|X+A
|Shift + MB5
|Silkbind Glide
|ZL+X
|Shift + MB4
|Fanning Vault
|ZL+A
|Right Click
Rapid Fire
The Light Bowgun allows for rapid shots. Keep in mind that only munitions with the Rapid-Fire Shot Type attribute can shoot fast. If you like Fast Fire LBGs, seek weapons with a lot of rapid-fire ammunition.
Slide Evade
Side Evade comes in handy when you want to create a quick distance between you and the enemy. Simply press the B button or Spacebar twice in succession to perform Side Evade.
Detonate Wyvernblasts
Wyvernblasts may be detonated manually by firing at them or waiting for enemies to strike them. You can use up to three Wyvernblasts in a succession, with each one reloading one Wyvernblast ammunition per minute.
How to Use Light Bowgun Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise
As you progress through the game, you will gain access to new Switch Skills. The first is obtained after completing the three-star Village Urgent Quest, Feathered Frenzy.
Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for their respective slots.
|Original Skill
|Switch Skill
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Reload
|Elemental Reload
|X
|MB5
|Forward Dodge
|Quickstep Evade
|B
|Space
|Fanning Vault
|Fanning Maneuver
|R-stick +A
|Shift + MB4
Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Silkbind Attacks
Following are the special attacks you can use with your Light Bowgun.
Silkbind Glide
This allows you to pull yourself towards the monster using Wirebug’s Silk and get a free point-blank shot.
Keys: Switch = R-stick+X | PC = Shift + MB5
Fanning Vault
This launches you into the air. Once airborne, you can take shots at the monster without fear of it attacking you.
Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4
Fanning Maneuver
You can flank monsters by pulling yourself to the left or right using Wirebug. The attack power is also temporarily increased. This attack can be swapped out for Fanning Vault.
Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4
Monster Hunter Rise Best Light Bowgun Builds
Best Light Bowgun build for 2 Star Quests
This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 2 Star Quests.
Gearset
- Weapon: Hunter’s Rifle II
- Head: Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail
- Arms: Alloy Vambraces
- Waist: Alloy Coil
- Legs: Baggi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 44
- Fire: -4
- Water: -2
- Thunder: -5
- Ice: 0
- Dragon: 1
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 3
- Water Attack Lvl 1
Best Light Bowgun build for 4 Star Quests
This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.
Gearset
- Weapon: Cross Blitz
- Head: Barroth Helm
- Chest: Tetranadon Mail
- Arms: Tetranadon Braces
- Waist: Alloy Coil
- Legs: Kadachi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 85
- Fire: -6
- Water: 4
- Thunder: 1
- Ice: 0
- Dragon: 0
- Attack Boost Lvl 1
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Water Attack Lvl 1
- Constitution Lvl 1
- Special Ammo Boost Lvl 1
- Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 1
Best Light Bowgun build for 5 Star Quests and Higher
This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 5 Star Quests or higher.
Gearset
- Weapon: Jaeger II
- Head: Tetranadon Helm S
- Chest: Tetranadon Mail S
- Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S
- Waist: Baggi Coil S
- Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 193
- Fire: -9
- Water: 13
- Thunder:-6
- Ice: 9
- Dragon: 2
- Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Ice Attack Lvl 1
- Speed Eating Lvl 1
- Evade Extender Lvl 1
- Sleep Resistance Lvl 1
- Hunger Resistance Lvl 1
Best Light Bowgun build for Endgame
This Bowgun build is most suitable for Endgame.
Gearset
- Weapon: Jaeger Prime
- Head: Tetranadon Helm S
- Chest: Tetranadon Mail S
- Arms: Rathalos Braces S
- Waist: Rathalos Coil S
- Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 245
- Fire: 4
- Water: 15
- Thunder: -9
- Ice: 6
- Dragon: -5
- Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3
- Attack Boost Lvl 4
- Speed Eating Lvl 1
- Windproof Lvl 1
- Evade Extender Lvl 1
- Hunger Resistance Lvl 1
Best Light Bowguns in Monster Hunter Rise
Here we have listed some of the best Bowguns in terms of stats and passive buffs currently available in Monster Hunter Rise.
Night Owl
Pierce Ammo 2 is everything to this Bowgun. It makes excellent use of its 40% base Affinity, despite the fact that its basic damage is nothing spectacular. The Level 2 decorating slot allows you to increase the critical hit chance.
Apart from that, you should consider Rapid Fire Up. As a result, you’ll have more hits, more crits, and additional damage on top of everything else.
Sinister Shadow Bolt
It is currently the best Sticky Ammo Light Bowgun in MH Rise. For the most part, this bowgun relies on Sticky Ammo 3 and Slicing Ammo. When combined, these two types of ammo deal significant damage while also stunning the monster on a regular basis.
Despot’s Wildfire
Despot’s Wildfire is an excellent variant for slicing ammunition. With Slicing Ammo 2, this bowgun achieves rapid fire. Keeping this in mind, you may combine it with Rapid Fire Up for increased damage-to-ammo efficiency.
Otherwise, the standard solid LBG skills such as Spare Shot, Recoil Down, and Reload Speed apply.
Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Weapon Trees
We’ve listed all the Bowguns in MH Rise under their respective trees below.
Light Bowgun Kamura Weapon Tree
- Kamura L. Bowgun
- Kamura Ninja L. Bowgun
- Hidden Eye
- Night Owl
- Lumier Bowgun
- Lotus Bowgun
- Great Lotus Bowgun
- Khezu Syringe
- Khezy Hypo
- Shotgun Viper
- Bullet Rain Viper
- Barro Barrel
- Barro Blaster
- Gossgun
- Abominable Bowgun
Light Bowgun Ore Weapon Tree
- Hunter’s Rifle
- Sniper Shot
- Jaeger
- Jaeger Prime
- Usurper’s Crime
- Despot’s Wildfire
- Almudron Bowgun
- Doom Bringer Bowgun
- Scale Tornado
- Uroktor Vortex
- Desolated Mist
- Wind Thief L. Bowgun
- Gale Bowgun
- Flammenkanone
- Furious Flammenkanone
- Valkyrie Fire
- Valkyrie Blaze
Light Bowgun Bone Weapon Tree
- Cross Bowgun
- Cross Blitz
- Yakt Shooter
- Wyvern Chaser
- Wishing Star
- Comet Bolt
- Rathling Gun
- Blizzard Cannon
- Grenade Launcher
- Grenade Revolver
- Tigrex Tank
- Royal Launcher
- Royal Torrent
Light Bowgun Tips
The Light Bowgun’s lightweight offers good mobility. It can use many different types of ammo, and with access to a cluster bomb, you can be a great support player while dealing decent damage.
On the offhand, its damage is lower compared to other guns as well as ammo capacity. It all boils down to how players using the weapon like to play. It might be the best weapon for some and the worst in the game for some.
Light Bowgun has Regular ammo, special ammo and Wyvernblast. The regular ammo is self-explanatory. Simple shoot and reload. You can also use piercing ammo which works wonders against larger monsters.
Spread ammo is like a shotgun, low range but strong punch. The gun also gets sticky rockets that stick to the monster before detonating. They deal stun effect if they hit on the monster’s face.
Aside from regular ammo, the Light Bowgun has a variety of special ammo from Flaming to Thunder Shots and Cluster bombs as well. These are best used to deal high damage if you get a good shot or if the monster is staggered.
These can also inflict status ailments. Some of these can be used in Rapid Fire Mode, which allows you to shoot three bullets at once, and it’s considered as one.
Wyvernblast is a mine that you can plant in the ground and then shoot it or even detonate with a melee. These deal huge damage to anyone in the blast radius.
Since it can be detonated by melee, monster attacks can also detonate it. If not, you can always shoot it as needed. Wyvernblasts have cooldowns after every use and the ammo automatically refills.