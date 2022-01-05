Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Combos, Builds and Tips

Monster Hunter Rise has many weapons but only three ranged; one of these is the Light Bowgun. In this Monster Hunter Rise guide we provide a detailed description of the Light Bowgun, its silkbind attacks and how to use it effectively.

Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun

Light Bowgun is a great weapon as it allows you to stay away and take the monsters apart from a safe distance. The gun’s true potential is revealed when playing with friends as it is light and allows high mobility.

Players can run around targeting vital parts of each monster as other players are drawing its attention.

Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Controls

Here’s everything you need to know about Light Bowgun Controls. We’ve listed button mappings for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Crosshairs ZL Right Click Fire ZR Left Click Wyvernblast A MB4 Reload Hold X MB5 Sheathe Y Ctrl + MB4 or MB5 Select Ammo Hold L+X or L+B MB4 + MB5 Melee Attack X+A Shift + MB5 Silkbind Glide ZL+X Shift + MB4 Fanning Vault ZL+A Right Click

Rapid Fire

The Light Bowgun allows for rapid shots. Keep in mind that only munitions with the Rapid-Fire Shot Type attribute can shoot fast. If you like Fast Fire LBGs, seek weapons with a lot of rapid-fire ammunition.

Slide Evade

Side Evade comes in handy when you want to create a quick distance between you and the enemy. Simply press the B button or Spacebar twice in succession to perform Side Evade.

Detonate Wyvernblasts

Wyvernblasts may be detonated manually by firing at them or waiting for enemies to strike them. You can use up to three Wyvernblasts in a succession, with each one reloading one Wyvernblast ammunition per minute.

How to Use Light Bowgun Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

As you progress through the game, you will gain access to new Switch Skills. The first is obtained after completing the three-star Village Urgent Quest, Feathered Frenzy.

Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for their respective slots.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Reload Elemental Reload X MB5 Forward Dodge Quickstep Evade B Space Fanning Vault Fanning Maneuver R-stick +A Shift + MB4

Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Silkbind Attacks

Following are the special attacks you can use with your Light Bowgun.

Silkbind Glide

This allows you to pull yourself towards the monster using Wirebug’s Silk and get a free point-blank shot.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+X | PC = Shift + MB5

Fanning Vault

This launches you into the air. Once airborne, you can take shots at the monster without fear of it attacking you.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4

Fanning Maneuver

You can flank monsters by pulling yourself to the left or right using Wirebug. The attack power is also temporarily increased. This attack can be swapped out for Fanning Vault.

Keys: Switch = R-stick+A | PC = Shift + MB4

Monster Hunter Rise Best Light Bowgun Builds

Best Light Bowgun build for 2 Star Quests

This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 2 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Hunter’s Rifle II

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Alloy Coil

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 44

Fire: -4

Water: -2

Thunder: -5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 3

Water Attack Lvl 1

Best Light Bowgun build for 4 Star Quests

This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Cross Blitz

Head: Barroth Helm

Chest: Tetranadon Mail

Arms: Tetranadon Braces

Waist: Alloy Coil

Legs: Kadachi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 85

Fire: -6

Water: 4

Thunder: 1

Ice: 0

Dragon: 0

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Water Attack Lvl 1

Constitution Lvl 1

Special Ammo Boost Lvl 1

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 1

Best Light Bowgun build for 5 Star Quests and Higher

This Bowgun build is most suitable when dealing with 5 Star Quests or higher.

Gearset

Weapon: Jaeger II

Head: Tetranadon Helm S

Chest: Tetranadon Mail S

Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S

Waist: Baggi Coil S

Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 193

Fire: -9

Water: 13

Thunder:-6

Ice: 9

Dragon: 2

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Ice Attack Lvl 1

Speed Eating Lvl 1

Evade Extender Lvl 1

Sleep Resistance Lvl 1

Hunger Resistance Lvl 1

Best Light Bowgun build for Endgame

This Bowgun build is most suitable for Endgame.

Gearset

Weapon: Jaeger Prime

Head: Tetranadon Helm S

Chest: Tetranadon Mail S

Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 245

Fire: 4

Water: 15

Thunder: -9

Ice: 6

Dragon: -5

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3

Attack Boost Lvl 4

Speed Eating Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Evade Extender Lvl 1

Hunger Resistance Lvl 1

Best Light Bowguns in Monster Hunter Rise

Here we have listed some of the best Bowguns in terms of stats and passive buffs currently available in Monster Hunter Rise.

Night Owl

Pierce Ammo 2 is everything to this Bowgun. It makes excellent use of its 40% base Affinity, despite the fact that its basic damage is nothing spectacular. The Level 2 decorating slot allows you to increase the critical hit chance.

Apart from that, you should consider Rapid Fire Up. As a result, you’ll have more hits, more crits, and additional damage on top of everything else.

Sinister Shadow Bolt

It is currently the best Sticky Ammo Light Bowgun in MH Rise. For the most part, this bowgun relies on Sticky Ammo 3 and Slicing Ammo. When combined, these two types of ammo deal significant damage while also stunning the monster on a regular basis.

Despot’s Wildfire

Despot’s Wildfire is an excellent variant for slicing ammunition. With Slicing Ammo 2, this bowgun achieves rapid fire. Keeping this in mind, you may combine it with Rapid Fire Up for increased damage-to-ammo efficiency.

Otherwise, the standard solid LBG skills such as Spare Shot, Recoil Down, and Reload Speed apply.

Monster Hunter Rise Light Bowgun Weapon Trees

We’ve listed all the Bowguns in MH Rise under their respective trees below.

Light Bowgun Kamura Weapon Tree

Kamura L. Bowgun

Kamura Ninja L. Bowgun

Hidden Eye

Night Owl

Lumier Bowgun

Lotus Bowgun

Great Lotus Bowgun

Khezu Syringe

Khezy Hypo

Shotgun Viper

Bullet Rain Viper

Barro Barrel

Barro Blaster

Gossgun

Abominable Bowgun

Light Bowgun Ore Weapon Tree

Hunter’s Rifle

Sniper Shot

Jaeger

Jaeger Prime

Usurper’s Crime

Despot’s Wildfire

Almudron Bowgun

Doom Bringer Bowgun

Scale Tornado

Uroktor Vortex

Desolated Mist

Wind Thief L. Bowgun

Gale Bowgun

Flammenkanone

Furious Flammenkanone

Valkyrie Fire

Valkyrie Blaze

Light Bowgun Bone Weapon Tree

Cross Bowgun

Cross Blitz

Yakt Shooter

Wyvern Chaser

Wishing Star

Comet Bolt

Rathling Gun

Blizzard Cannon

Grenade Launcher

Grenade Revolver

Tigrex Tank

Royal Launcher

Royal Torrent

Light Bowgun Tips

The Light Bowgun’s lightweight offers good mobility. It can use many different types of ammo, and with access to a cluster bomb, you can be a great support player while dealing decent damage.

On the offhand, its damage is lower compared to other guns as well as ammo capacity. It all boils down to how players using the weapon like to play. It might be the best weapon for some and the worst in the game for some.

Light Bowgun has Regular ammo, special ammo and Wyvernblast. The regular ammo is self-explanatory. Simple shoot and reload. You can also use piercing ammo which works wonders against larger monsters.

Spread ammo is like a shotgun, low range but strong punch. The gun also gets sticky rockets that stick to the monster before detonating. They deal stun effect if they hit on the monster’s face.

Aside from regular ammo, the Light Bowgun has a variety of special ammo from Flaming to Thunder Shots and Cluster bombs as well. These are best used to deal high damage if you get a good shot or if the monster is staggered.

These can also inflict status ailments. Some of these can be used in Rapid Fire Mode, which allows you to shoot three bullets at once, and it’s considered as one.

Wyvernblast is a mine that you can plant in the ground and then shoot it or even detonate with a melee. These deal huge damage to anyone in the blast radius.

Since it can be detonated by melee, monster attacks can also detonate it. If not, you can always shoot it as needed. Wyvernblasts have cooldowns after every use and the ammo automatically refills.