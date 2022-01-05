Monster Hunter Rise Long Sword Combos, Builds and Tips

The Long Sword is a type of weapon that a lot of players are interested in using due to its easy-to-learn mechanics and variety of attributes. It’s one of the best weapons to use when in a battle with beastly enemies. This Monster Hunter Rise Long Sword guide gives detail about the weapon’s attributes, silkbind attacks and controls.

Monster Hunter Rise Long Sword

The Long Sword weapon in MH Rise is one of the easiest weapons you can use. The weapon provides you with an amazing reach and helps in defeating the adversaries that cross your path

Monster Hunter Rise Longsword Controls

Just like every other weapon in the game, Long Sword in MH Rise also comes with a few combos in its arsenal.

Long Sword Basic Controls

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Overhead Slash X Left Click Thrust A Right Click Directional Fade Slash Left Stick + X + A Directional Button + Left Click + Right Click Fade Slash X + A Left Click + Right Click Spirit Slash zR MB4 Foresight Slash zR + A MB4 + Right Click Special Sheathe zR + B MB4 + Space Iai Slash X while in Special Sheathe Left Click while in Special Sheathe Iai Spirit Slash zR while in Special Sheathe MB4 while in Special Sheathe Soaring Kick zL + X Middle Click + Left Click Helmbreaker/Falling Thrust zR after Soaring Kick MB4 after Soaring Kick Serene Pose zL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Suggested Longsword Combos

Pairing different moves and executing them together increases the amount of damage that you can deal on the enemy.

Here are the combos that we suggest you use in combat:

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls 3 Level Spirit Gauge Hold zR and press A, then zR > zR + B and three consecutive zR clicks. Hold MB4 and press Right Click, press MB4 and MB4 again with Space, and then 3x MB4. Spirit Roundslash into Spirit Helm Breaker Press zR four times > zR + B > X > zL + X > zR. Press MB4 four times and then hold MB4 + Space. Press Left Click, followed by holding Middle Click with Left Click. End the combo by pressing the Middle Click button. Fade Slash into Roundslash Combo Press X and A at the same time, followed by 3x zR. Press Left Click and Right Click at the same time, followed by 3x MB4 clicks.

How to Use Longsword Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

With the help of Switch Skills, you can swap attacks of the original skill with switch skills. Complete the Feathered Frenzy village urgent quest to get your first Switch Skill.

Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for Longswords:

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Soaring Kick Silkbind Sakura Slash zR + X MB4 + Left Click Step Slash Drawn Double Slash X Left Click Spirit Roundslash Combo Spirit Reckoning Combo zR MB4

Longsword Silkbind Attacks

Long Sword has 3 main types of Silkbind attacks; Serene Pose, Soaring Kick, and the Silkbind Sakura Slash.

Serene Pose

Executing this silkbind attack forms a series of wirebugs or webs in front of you. Your weapon goes into counter mode once the enemy hits the web and every enemy attack is negated.

Keys: Switch = zL + A | PC = Middle Click + Right Click

Soaring Kick

With the use of Firebug, you’re launched in the air (similar to Hunting Edge), come in contact with the enemy and either triggers the Plunging Thrust or Spirit Helm Breaker.

Plugging Thrust fills up your spirit gauge and pressing ZR can trigger the Spirit Helm Breaker, which has some jaw-dropping damage output.

Keys: Switch = zL + X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Silkbind Sakura Slash

Instead of the Soaring Kick, you can actually use the Silkbind Sakura Slash. Using the Firebug, jump forward and execute the spinning slash attack that deals great damage.

It also grants 1 Spirit Gauge on successfully landing your shots.

Keys: Switch = zL + X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Best Monter Hunter Rise Long Sword Builds

Here are some of the best Longsword builds for quests with many difficulties:

Long Sword Build for 2 Star Quests

A Long Sword build best suitable for 2 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Iron Katana II

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Alloy Coil

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 44

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: -5

Ice: 0

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 3

Water Attack Lvl 1

Long Sword Build for 4 Star Quests

This Long Sword build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Iron Gospel

Head: Basarios Helm

Chest: Basarios Mail

Arms: Samnacanth Braces

Waist: Basarios Coil

Legs: Basarios Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 134

Fire: 3

Water: 7

Thunder: -6

Ice: 7

Dragon: -4

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Defense Boost Lvl 5

Speed Sharpening Lvl 1

Load Shells Lvl 1

Bombardier Lvl 1

Divine Blessing Lvl 1

Long Sword Build for End Game Activities

This Long Sword build is perfectly balanced to use for end-game activities.

Gearset

Weapon: Deepest Night

Head: Utsushi Mask (H) S

Chest: Barioth Mail S

Arms: Anja Vambraces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 267

Fire: 11

Water: 1

Thunder: -3

Ice: 2

Dragon: -6

Attack Boost Lvl 6

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Razor Sharp Lvl 3

Spare Shot Lvl 3

Slugger Lvl 2

Agitator Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Evade Window Lvl 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1

Best Long Swords in Monster Hunter Rise

Below are some of the best Longswords weapons in MH Rise:

Tigrine Need

This might be a difficult weapon to handle, but with proper training and practice, its ability to deal maximum potential damage is off the charts.

With the use of proper skills and buffs, Tigrine Need is arguably one of the deadliest and difficult weapons to use in the game.

Chameleos Finsword I

This longsword comes with an invisibility effect and high raw damage. With the help of positive Affinity, this sword gives you a long reach for swings.

While you need some luck to use it to its maximum potential, it is also much easier to use than Tigrine Need Longsword.

Deepest Night

A quick and mobile Longsword that provides a decent amount of raw damage and ridiculous absurdity. The sword comes with a Level 2 decoration slot and white sharpness enhancement.

Monster Hunter Rise Long Sword Weapon Trees

Here is a list of all Long Swords in Monster Hunter Rise:

Kamura Tree

Kamura Blade

Kamura Nina Blade

Usurper Boltslicer

Despost Boltbreaker

Aknosom Sabre

Daybreak Blade

Ivory Rabbit

Iced Rabbit

Guardian Sword

Imperial Sword

Castello Saif

Castellum Longsword

Gigant Makra

Titanic Makra

Almudron Blade

Doom Bringer Blade

Ore Tree

Iron Katana

Iron Gospel

Keen Edge

Julienne Blade

Tigrine Edge

Kakaru Kumo Naki

Hidden Saber

Deepest Night

Eager Cleaver

Devil Slice

Kulu Katana

Kulu Slicer

Chillblade

Rimeblossom

Wyvern Blade Verde

Wyvern Blade Holly

Wyvern Blade Blood

Bone Tree

Serrated Jaw

Serrated Maw

Canine Katana

Gnash Katana

Flammenschwert

Fervid Flammenschwert

Bastine Edge

Bastizan Edge

Wroggi Sword

Poison Barb

Ananta Blade

Shadow Slasher

Bone Scythe Tree

Bone Scythe

Bone Reaper

Spark Slicer

Shocking Slicer

Frilled Slash

Illusory Frilled Slash

Jyura Saber

Jyura Reaver

Anteka Blade

Anteka Rack

Drowning Shaft

Douser Bardiche

Arzuros Naginata

Arzuros Strikequill

Wind Thief Scimitar

Gale Scimitar

Dark Scythe

Tormentor

Scythe of Menace

Long Sword Tips

The Long Sword consists of Spirit Blade attacks that are considered to be one of its most damaging outputs. Simply keep the hits coming with standard attacks and focus on filling up its Spirit Guage.

Once the gauge is filled, you can release the energy stored in it in the form of Spirit Blade attacks.

The weapon also allows you to upgrade levels simply by ending a combo with the Spirit Roundslash. This upgrades your blade temporarily. This process can be done 3 times and requires a good Roundslash shot at the target.

Apart from these, the Long Sword also possesses the ability to nullify any enemies’ attacks and follows it up with a powerful and damaging swing that can seriously put the enemy out of its place.

However, a point to be noted while playing multiplayer: like mentioned before, the Long Sword has an amazing reach which can become trouble for your fellow players if they get caught in it. Therefore, make sure to watch out while executing a move in multiplayer gameplay.