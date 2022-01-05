Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Combos, Builds and Tips

In this Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Charge Blade, a powerful weapon in MH Rise, which will help you slay tons of beasts in the game.

Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade

The Charge Blade is a versatile and powerful weapon. You can use this weapon in two modes Sword and Axe. Let’s take a look at what this blade has to offer in Monster Hunter Rise.

In this guide we’ve given Charge Blade controls and combos, attacks and moves, silkbind attacks, switch skills, Charge Blade builds, and best Charge Blades in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Controls

Basic Attacks

Below we’ve listed down a table for you containing MH Rise Charge Blade basic attacks with both Switch and PC controls.

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Weak Slash In Sword Mode, simply press X In Sword Mode, simply press Left-Click. Forward Slash In Sword Mode, (X+A) In Sword Mode, (Left-Click + Right-Click) Charged Double Slash In Sword Mode, simply hold A In Sword Mode, simply hold Right-Click. Morph Slash zR+X MB4 +Left Click Rising Slash X Left-Click Elemental Discharge A Right-Click Elemental Boost (Shield) zR (After Shield Thrust) MB4 (After Shield Thrust) Elemental Boost (Swords) After charge (zR + A), Hold X and release After charge (MB4 + Right Click), Hold Left-Click and release

Suggested Charge Blade Combos

With the best combos, you can surely use the Charge Blade to its full potential. We’ve listed down the best and the most recommended Charge Blade Combos in MH Rise.

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls Red Phial Collection Hold A > X + A > Hold A > X Hold Right Click > Left Click + Right Click > Hold Right Click > Left Click Super Amped Elemental Discharge X > X + A (2x) Left Click > Left Click + Right Click (2x) Element Discharge Loop Combo X > A > X > A Left Click > Right Click > Left Click > Right Click The Savage Axe Loop Combo In Sword Mode, Charge(zR+A) and hold X > hold A >hold X > hold A In Sword Mode, Charge (MB4+Right-Click) and hold Left-Click > hold Right-Click > hold Left-Click > hold Right-Click

How to Use Charge Blade Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

Switch Skills are used for swapping attacks for a particular key. As you venture into the World of MH Rise, you’ll keep unlocking these skills. First of which is unlocked after completing Feathered Frenzy in the 3 Star Village.

Below is the list of the best Charge Blade Switch Skills in MH Rise.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Condensed Element Slash Counter Peak Performance zR + A MB4 + Right Click Morph Slash Counter Morph Slash zR for Axe zR+A for Sword MB4 for Axe MB4 + Right Click for Sword Counter Peak Performance Axe Hopper zL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Charge Blade Silkbind Attacks

In Monster Hunter Rise, the Charge Blade possesses a total of 3 Silkbind Attacks.

Morphing Advance

Using this Attack, you’ll dash infront morphing into Axe Mode with knockback protection in use.

Key: Switch = zL + X| PC = Middle Click + Left-Click

Counter Peak Performance

Using this Attack, you’re held down on the floor and as you get attacked, the Charged Balde Phials charged up and ready for a Super Elemental Discharge.

Key: Switch = zL + A| PC = Middle Click + Right-Click

Axe Hopper

Using this attack, the Axe is raised above and slammed down producing such force that the hunter leaps into air for a couple of seconds. You can however, switch this attack with Counter Peak Performance.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Charge Blade Builds

In this section we’ve given details on the best Charge Blade Builds in Monster Hunter Rise.

Charge Blade Build for 2 Star Quests

These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for 2-star quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Regas Hyper II

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Chainmail Belt

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 38

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: -3

Ice: 1

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Guard Lvl 1

Charge Blade Build for 4 Star Quests

These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for 4-star quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Hyperguard

Head: Barroth Helm

Chest: Rhenoplos Mail

Arms: Rhenoplos Braces

Waist: Barroth Coil

Legs: Basarios Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 92

Fire: -2

Water: -4

Thunder: 7

Ice: -5

Dragon: -3

Affinity Lvl 2

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Guard Lvl 1

Load Shells Lvl 1

Defense Boost Lvl 2

Stun Resistance Lvl 1

Charge Blade Build for Endgame Activities

These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for Endgame Activities.

Gearset

Weapon: Sinister Shade Axe

Head: Almudron Helm S

Chest: Basarios Mail S

Arms: Rhenoplos Braces S

Waist: Volvidon Coil S

Legs: Basarios Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 266

Fire: 0

Water: -4

Thunder: 5

Ice: -3

Dragon: -7

Rapid Morph Lvl 3

Artillery Lvl 2

Load Shells Lvl 2

Guard Lvl 1

Defense Boost Lvl 2

Bludgeoner Lvl 1

Best Charge Blades in Monster Hunter Rise

As of now, there are 5 Charge Blades in MH Rise which you must have in your arsenal.

Scream in the Night

Starting off with the most efficient Charge Blade, Scream in the Night. This weapon offers sharpness to your attacks with precision. It’s a must have weapon for slicing the opponent.

Araknablade

A Rarity 7 Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Rise. As a Charge Blade, the Araknablade offers excellent Fire element, a decent raw damage and uses its maximum potential for attacks.

Arcane Draw I

An All-rounder blade, with raw weapon with additional of Poison in its diverse arsenal. Combining it with four pieces of Chameleos armor can really do wonder.

Stunning Axe

A Raw damage weapon mainly used for dealing tons of damage to the foes. With its Ice element added to the mix, you can surely go up against the most powerful Monsters vulnerable to Ice.

Final Fieldblade

Probably the best weapon to use for Water attacks. Going up against Moster weak to Water can really become the key factor in winning battles with this Charge Blade.

Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Weapon Trees

Below we’ve given all the Charge Blade in MH Rise under their respective trees.

Charge Blade Kamura Tree

Kamura C. Blade

Kamura Ninja C. Blade

Dear Lutemis

Dear Lutemia

Weissritter

Paladire

Usurper’s Lightning

Despot’s Thundergale

Shovedown Blade

Spinning Takedown

Giga Grips

Titan’s Vise

Surprise Axe

Stunning Axe

Charge Blade Ore Tree

Hyperguard

Regas Hyper

Elite Blade

Kaiser Blade

Captain’s Blade

Die Walkure

Biting Edge

Araknablade

Tigrex Divide

Tigrex Blade

Mizuniya Drill

Final Fieldblade

Kadachi Slasher

Kadachi Otenta

Wind Thief Sickle

Gale Sickle

Hidden Arsenal

Scream in the Night

Charge Blade Bone Tree

Bone Strongarm

Hard Bone Strongarm

Bone Blade

Bonesilt Veil

Jyura Silt

Clutch of the Deep

Axelion Blade

Bardichion Blade

Bellowing Blow

Illusory Frilled Wail

Poisonous Veil

Infected Veil

Dragon Veil

Dragonsong

Barroth Anchor

Rugged Anchort

Diablos Strongarm

Cera Strongarm

Rough Roller

Rotaxion

Charge Blade Independent Tree

Sinister Slasher

Sinister Shade Axe

Undying Blade

Ikaji Immortal

Azure Elder Blade

Abyssal Gale Ward

Thunderbolt Sawtooth

Abyssal Storm Ward

Daora’s Casca

Daora’s Thwartoise

Teostra’s Striker

Teostra’s Nova

Arcane Draw

Etherward

Redwing Edge

Skaltecore

Ricebane

Pounder of Rice

Cuddly Cat

Felyne Fancy

Mandible Blade

Maxilla Edge

Vaik Veil

Shieldraad

Rampage C. Blade

Rampage C. Blade S

Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Tips

Sword Mode

This mode is just like Sword and Shield with two differences. The first one is that your speed gets lower and the second one is that you can block more effectively with it.

While fighting, every attack you hit builds Kinetic Energy which you can store in Phials inside the shield. This is where the “Charge” in Charge blade comes from

Storing enough Kinetic Energy inside the Phials makes you able to use the Axe mode efficiently.

Axe Mode

To activate this mode, you have to combine the shield and sword to turn them into an Axe with your stored kinetic energy charge. You can use this energy for Elemental Discharge, which is a micro explosion that comes with each Axe swing.

This makes your Axe even more deadly. You can also you the Super Amped Elemental Discharge, which will use your complete Phial charges to make a massive attack that will destroy everything in your way. You can only perform this move by transferring the Phials KE directly into the shield.

Like any other weapon Charge Blade have different Phials types for different effects. For example, Elemental Phials cause additional elemental damage while Impact Phials do stun damage to the monster’s head.