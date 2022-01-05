Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Combos, Builds and Tips

In this Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Charge Blade, a powerful weapon in MH Rise, which will help you slay tons of beasts in the game.
Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade
The Charge Blade is a versatile and powerful weapon. You can use this weapon in two modes Sword and Axe. Let’s take a look at what this blade has to offer in Monster Hunter Rise.
In this guide we’ve given Charge Blade controls and combos, attacks and moves, silkbind attacks, switch skills, Charge Blade builds, and best Charge Blades in MH Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Controls
Basic Attacks
Below we’ve listed down a table for you containing MH Rise Charge Blade basic attacks with both Switch and PC controls.
|Attack
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Weak Slash
|In Sword Mode, simply press X
|In Sword Mode, simply press Left-Click.
|Forward Slash
|In Sword Mode, (X+A)
|In Sword Mode, (Left-Click + Right-Click)
|Charged Double Slash
|In Sword Mode, simply hold A
|In Sword Mode, simply hold Right-Click.
|Morph Slash
|zR+X
|MB4 +Left Click
|Rising Slash
|X
|Left-Click
|Elemental Discharge
|A
|Right-Click
|Elemental Boost (Shield)
|zR (After Shield Thrust)
|MB4 (After Shield Thrust)
|Elemental Boost (Swords)
|After charge (zR + A), Hold X and release
|After charge (MB4 + Right Click), Hold Left-Click and release
Suggested Charge Blade Combos
With the best combos, you can surely use the Charge Blade to its full potential. We’ve listed down the best and the most recommended Charge Blade Combos in MH Rise.
|Combo
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Red Phial Collection
|Hold A > X + A > Hold A > X
|Hold Right Click > Left Click + Right Click > Hold Right Click > Left Click
|Super Amped Elemental Discharge
|X > X + A (2x)
|Left Click > Left Click + Right Click (2x)
|Element Discharge Loop Combo
|X > A > X > A
|Left Click > Right Click > Left Click > Right Click
|The Savage Axe Loop Combo
|In Sword Mode, Charge(zR+A) and hold X > hold A >hold X > hold A
|In Sword Mode, Charge (MB4+Right-Click) and hold Left-Click > hold Right-Click > hold Left-Click > hold Right-Click
How to Use Charge Blade Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise
Switch Skills are used for swapping attacks for a particular key. As you venture into the World of MH Rise, you’ll keep unlocking these skills. First of which is unlocked after completing Feathered Frenzy in the 3 Star Village.
Below is the list of the best Charge Blade Switch Skills in MH Rise.
|Original Skill
|Switch Skill
|Switch Controls
|PC Controls
|Condensed Element Slash
|Counter Peak Performance
|zR + A
|MB4 + Right Click
|Morph Slash
|Counter Morph Slash
|zR for Axe zR+A for Sword
|MB4 for Axe MB4 + Right Click for Sword
|Counter Peak Performance
|Axe Hopper
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
Charge Blade Silkbind Attacks
In Monster Hunter Rise, the Charge Blade possesses a total of 3 Silkbind Attacks.
Morphing Advance
Using this Attack, you’ll dash infront morphing into Axe Mode with knockback protection in use.
Key: Switch = zL + X| PC = Middle Click + Left-Click
Counter Peak Performance
Using this Attack, you’re held down on the floor and as you get attacked, the Charged Balde Phials charged up and ready for a Super Elemental Discharge.
Key: Switch = zL + A| PC = Middle Click + Right-Click
Axe Hopper
Using this attack, the Axe is raised above and slammed down producing such force that the hunter leaps into air for a couple of seconds. You can however, switch this attack with Counter Peak Performance.
Monster Hunter Rise Best Charge Blade Builds
In this section we’ve given details on the best Charge Blade Builds in Monster Hunter Rise.
Charge Blade Build for 2 Star Quests
These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for 2-star quests.
Gearset
- Weapon: Regas Hyper II
- Head: Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail
- Arms: Alloy Vambraces
- Waist: Chainmail Belt
- Legs: Baggi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 38
- Fire: -3
- Water: -2
- Thunder: -3
- Ice: 1
- Dragon: 1
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Guard Lvl 1
Charge Blade Build for 4 Star Quests
These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for 4-star quests.
Gearset
- Weapon: Hyperguard
- Head: Barroth Helm
- Chest: Rhenoplos Mail
- Arms: Rhenoplos Braces
- Waist: Barroth Coil
- Legs: Basarios Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 92
- Fire: -2
- Water: -4
- Thunder: 7
- Ice: -5
- Dragon: -3
- Affinity Lvl 2
- Attack Boost Lvl 1
- Guard Lvl 1
- Load Shells Lvl 1
- Defense Boost Lvl 2
- Stun Resistance Lvl 1
Charge Blade Build for Endgame Activities
These are the most suitable Charge Blade Builds for Endgame Activities.
Gearset
- Weapon: Sinister Shade Axe
- Head: Almudron Helm S
- Chest: Basarios Mail S
- Arms: Rhenoplos Braces S
- Waist: Volvidon Coil S
- Legs: Basarios Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 266
- Fire: 0
- Water: -4
- Thunder: 5
- Ice: -3
- Dragon: -7
- Rapid Morph Lvl 3
- Artillery Lvl 2
- Load Shells Lvl 2
- Guard Lvl 1
- Defense Boost Lvl 2
- Bludgeoner Lvl 1
Best Charge Blades in Monster Hunter Rise
As of now, there are 5 Charge Blades in MH Rise which you must have in your arsenal.
Scream in the Night
Starting off with the most efficient Charge Blade, Scream in the Night. This weapon offers sharpness to your attacks with precision. It’s a must have weapon for slicing the opponent.
Araknablade
A Rarity 7 Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Rise. As a Charge Blade, the Araknablade offers excellent Fire element, a decent raw damage and uses its maximum potential for attacks.
Arcane Draw I
An All-rounder blade, with raw weapon with additional of Poison in its diverse arsenal. Combining it with four pieces of Chameleos armor can really do wonder.
Stunning Axe
A Raw damage weapon mainly used for dealing tons of damage to the foes. With its Ice element added to the mix, you can surely go up against the most powerful Monsters vulnerable to Ice.
Final Fieldblade
Probably the best weapon to use for Water attacks. Going up against Moster weak to Water can really become the key factor in winning battles with this Charge Blade.
Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Weapon Trees
Below we’ve given all the Charge Blade in MH Rise under their respective trees.
Charge Blade Kamura Tree
- Kamura C. Blade
- Kamura Ninja C. Blade
- Dear Lutemis
- Dear Lutemia
- Weissritter
- Paladire
- Usurper’s Lightning
- Despot’s Thundergale
- Shovedown Blade
- Spinning Takedown
- Giga Grips
- Titan’s Vise
- Surprise Axe
- Stunning Axe
Charge Blade Ore Tree
- Hyperguard
- Regas Hyper
- Elite Blade
- Kaiser Blade
- Captain’s Blade
- Die Walkure
- Biting Edge
- Araknablade
- Tigrex Divide
- Tigrex Blade
- Mizuniya Drill
- Final Fieldblade
- Kadachi Slasher
- Kadachi Otenta
- Wind Thief Sickle
- Gale Sickle
- Hidden Arsenal
- Scream in the Night
Charge Blade Bone Tree
- Bone Strongarm
- Hard Bone Strongarm
- Bone Blade
- Bonesilt Veil
- Jyura Silt
- Clutch of the Deep
- Axelion Blade
- Bardichion Blade
- Bellowing Blow
- Illusory Frilled Wail
- Poisonous Veil
- Infected Veil
- Dragon Veil
- Dragonsong
- Barroth Anchor
- Rugged Anchort
- Diablos Strongarm
- Cera Strongarm
- Rough Roller
- Rotaxion
Charge Blade Independent Tree
- Sinister Slasher
- Sinister Shade Axe
- Undying Blade
- Ikaji Immortal
- Azure Elder Blade
- Abyssal Gale Ward
- Thunderbolt Sawtooth
- Abyssal Storm Ward
- Daora’s Casca
- Daora’s Thwartoise
- Teostra’s Striker
- Teostra’s Nova
- Arcane Draw
- Etherward
- Redwing Edge
- Skaltecore
- Ricebane
- Pounder of Rice
- Cuddly Cat
- Felyne Fancy
- Mandible Blade
- Maxilla Edge
- Vaik Veil
- Shieldraad
- Rampage C. Blade
- Rampage C. Blade S
Monster Hunter Rise Charge Blade Tips
Sword Mode
This mode is just like Sword and Shield with two differences. The first one is that your speed gets lower and the second one is that you can block more effectively with it.
While fighting, every attack you hit builds Kinetic Energy which you can store in Phials inside the shield. This is where the “Charge” in Charge blade comes from
Storing enough Kinetic Energy inside the Phials makes you able to use the Axe mode efficiently.
Axe Mode
To activate this mode, you have to combine the shield and sword to turn them into an Axe with your stored kinetic energy charge. You can use this energy for Elemental Discharge, which is a micro explosion that comes with each Axe swing.
This makes your Axe even more deadly. You can also you the Super Amped Elemental Discharge, which will use your complete Phial charges to make a massive attack that will destroy everything in your way. You can only perform this move by transferring the Phials KE directly into the shield.
Like any other weapon Charge Blade have different Phials types for different effects. For example, Elemental Phials cause additional elemental damage while Impact Phials do stun damage to the monster’s head.