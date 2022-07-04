Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield Builds, Moveset, Combos and Tips

Sword and Shield is one of the most versatile weapons in MH Rise. It can deal damage to opponents with the sword, block enemy attacks and stun enemies with the Shield. It is also the only weapon in Monster Hunter Rise with which items can be used, even with the weapon unsheathed.
Sword and Shield provide a big advantage to the players as with all other weapons, consumables, and other items cannot be used unless the weapon is sheathed. But with the Sword and Shield, you can use consumables and other items on the fly without being bothered to sheath your weapon.
In this Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak guide, we will explain everything there is to know about the Sword and Shield in MHR.
Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield
Jump To:
- Sword and Shield Controls
- Sword and Shield Combos
- Sword and Shield Switch Skills
- Sword and Shield Silkbind Attacks
- Sword and Shield Builds
- Best Sword and Shields
- Sword and Shield Weapon Trees
- Sword and Shield Tips
Sword and Shield Controls
Below we have listed the basic controls for the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Rise.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Chop
|X
|Left Click
|Lateral Slash
|A
|Right Click
|Shield Attack
|Left Stick + A
|Right Click + Directional Button
|Advancing Slash
|X + A
|Left Click + Right Click
|Rising Slash
|zR + X
|MB4 + Left Click
|Guard
|zR
|MB4
|Guard Slash
|zR + A
|MB4 + Right Click
|Backstep
|Down + A (During Combo)
|Hold S + Right Click (During Combo)
|Charged Slash
|Hold A (During Backstep)
|Hold Right Click (During Backstep)
|Leaping Slash
|X (After Backstep)
|Left Click (After Backstep)
|Perfect Rush
|X (After Leaping/Guard Slash)
|Left Click (After Leaping/Guard Slash)
|Use Item
|zR + Y
|MB4 or E + Middle Click
|Falling Shadow
|zL + X
|Middle Click + Left Click
|Windmill
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
Basic Sword and Shield Combos
Here’s how you can perform the fundamental combos with the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Rise.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Basic Combo
|X → X → A → A
|Left Click → Left Click → Right Click → Right Click
|Powerful Combo
|A → A → A → X + A
|Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → Left Click + Right Click
|Monster-Stunning Combo
|Left Stick + A → A → A
|Right Click + Directional Button → A → A
|Charged Slash Combo
|X → Hold Down + A → Any Attack → X → A
|Left Click → S + Hold Right Click → Any Attack → Left Click → Right Click
Suggested Sword and Shield Combos
Below, we’ve listed down the more advanced combos which you can perform with the Sword and Shield. These combos are much harder to perform, but they’re also way more effective and much cooler.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Quintessential Combo
|X → Left Stick + A → A (x2) → X + A
|Left Click → Directional Button + Right Click → Right Click (x2) → Left Click + Right Click
|Perfect Rush Combo
|zR → Down + A → X (x4) → X + A
|MB4 → S + Right Click → Left Click (x4) → Left Click + Right Click
|Perfect Rush + Metsu Shoryugeki Combo
|Down + A → X (x3) → A → zL + A
|S + Right Click → Left Click (x3) → Right Click → Middle Click + Right Click
|Falling Shadow Combo
|zL + X → A or X + A
|Middle Click + Left Click → Right Click or Right Click + Left Click
Suggested Sword and Shield Switch Skills
In Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, there are 5 slots for Switch Skills. Below, we’ve listed down the skills you can put in each slot.
|Original Skill
|Switch Skill
|Switch Control
|PC Control
|Advancing Slash
|Sliding Slash
|X + A (While Sheathed)
|Left Click + Right Click (While Sheathed)
|Hard Basher Combo
|Drill Slash Combo
|A (After performing Shield Bash)
|Right Click (After performing Shield Bash)
|Sword/Shield Combo
|Twin Blade Combo (Sunbreak)
|X (After performing Slide Slash) Use analog stick to change direction
|Left Click (After performing Slide Slash) Use Directional Button to change direction
|Windmill
|Metsu Shoryugeki
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
|Falling Shadow
|Shield Bash
|X while holding zL
|Left Click while holding Middle Click
Sword and Shield Silkbind Attacks
Below we have listed Sword and Shield’s Silkbind attacks.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Falling Shadow
|zL + X
|Middle Click + Left Click
|Windmill
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
|Metsu Shoryugeki
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
|Destroyer Oil (Sunbreak)
|zL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
Falling Shadow
It is a forward leaping attack and if successful, it will automatically lead to Scaling Slash attack.
Windmill
Use Ironsilk to swing your sword which completely blocks the monster’s attack.
Metsu Shoryugeki
This attack is switchable with Windmill. Perform an uppercut with the Shield, which will hit the enemy with high damage if timed correctly.
Destroyer Oil (Sunbreak)
Perform a sword thrust and then cover the sword in oil, which enhances your ability to stagger monsters. This attack is switchable with Windmill or Metsu Shoryugeki.
Monster Hunter Rise Best Sword and Shield Builds
Below, we’ve listed down the best Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield build for each level of quest difficulty, all the way from 2 Star Quests to Endgame Quests.
Sword and Shield Builds for 2 Star Quests
Gearset
- Weapon: Kamurai Warrior Sword
- Head: Hunter’s Helm X
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail X
- Arms: Hunter’s Vambraces X
- Waist: Hunter’s Coil X
- Legs: Hunter’s Greaves X
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 410
- Fire: 3
- Water: 3
- Thunder: 3
- Ice: 3
- Dragon: 3
- Attack Boost Lvl 7
- Item Prolonger Lvl 3
- Stun Resistance Lvl 3
- Handicraft Lvl 3
Sword and Shield Builds for 4-Star Quests
Gearset
- Weapon: Dual Carapce
- Head: Barroth Helm X
- Chest: Barroth Mail X
- Arms: Velociprey Braces
- Waist: Anjanath Coil S
- Legs: Ceanataur Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 480
- Fire: -6
- Water: -4
- Thunder: 1
- Ice: -6
- Dragon: 2
- Attack Boost Lvl 7
- Defense Boost Lvl 3
- Razor Sharp Lvl 3
- Muck Resistance Lvl 2
- Offensive Guard Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Marathon Runner Lvl 1
Sword and Shield Builds for 5-Star Quests and Higher
Gearset
- Weapon: Rampage Sword S
- Head: Valstrax Helm
- Chest: Valstrax MAil
- Arms: Valstrax Braces
- Waist: Valstrax Coil
- Legs: Valstrax Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 400
- Fire: -7
- Water: -7
- Thunder: -7
- Ice: -7
- Dragon: 18
- Critical Eye Lvl 7
- Dragonheart Lvl 6
- Attack Boost Lvl 5
- Critical Boost Lvl 3
- Weakness Exploit Lvl 3
- Stamina Thief Lvl 2
- Flinch Free Lvl 1
Sword and Shield Builds for Endgame Activities
Gearset
- Weapon: Tigrex Sword
- Head: Kaiser Crown
- Chest: Vaik Mail S
- Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S
- Waist: Anjanath Coil S
- Legs: Ingot Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 262
- Fire: 3
- Water: -4
- Thunder: -1
- Ice: 0
- Dragon: -3
- Critical Eye Lvl 7
- Attack Boost Lvl 6
- Critical Boost Lvl 3
- Weakness Exploit Lvl 3
- Stamina Thief Lvl 2
- Flinch Free Lvl 1
Best Sword and Shields in MH Rise Sunbreak
In this section of our Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield Guide, we’ve listed down the three best Sword and Shield in the game.
- Queen Rapier
- Rampage Sword S
- Sinister Shade Keeper
Queen Rapier
The Queen Rapier has incredibly high raw damage (220 base attack), but it also comes with a 10% affinity bonus. On top of that, it also has the ability to deal Poison element damage. This makes the Queen Rapier arguably one of the best weapons in the game.
Rampage Sword S
The Rampage Sword S has the ability to inflict Paralysis and Sleep, which makes it a very frightening weapons to be up against. It has 210 base attack and has the ability to completely debilitate enemies with its status effects.
Secta Una Black
The Secta Una Black is probably the most well-rounded Sword and Shield. It performs well against any monster that you can think of, but it is particularly powerful against dragons. It comes with a base attack of 190 and 24 points of Dragon Element.
Sword and Shield Weapon Trees
Below, we’ve listed down all of the Sword and Shields in Monster Hunter Rise in their respective trees.
Kamura Tree Weapons
- Kamura Sword
- Hidden Edge
- Flash in the Night
- Hana no Nagoriwo
- Kurenawi Ougi
- Exorcising Sword
- Shaucha Pureblade
- Usurper’s Firebolt
- Despot’s Crookbolt
- Dirty Baron
- Dirty Marquis
- Royal Claw
- Royal Ludroth Claw
- Rex Talon
- Tigrex Sword
- Frost Edge
Ore Tree
- Hunter’s Knife
- Fighter Sword
- Iron Beater
- Smithy’s Pride
- Soldier’s Dagger
- Commander’s Dagger
- Odyssey Blade
- Pukei Sword
- Venomedge
- Djinn
- Blazing Falchion
- Icicle Spike
- Nardebosche
- Cunning Riposte
- Guard Breaker
- Khezu Razor
- Hypnos Knife
Bone Tree
- Bone Kukri
- Bone Barong
- Princess Rapier
- Bone Tabar
- Carapace Mace
- Barroth Club
- Spiked Bat
- Brash Buddies
- Cocky Comrades
- Flammensucher
- Mincing Blade
- Chef’s Knife
- Izuchi Sickle
- Lava Pick
- Burly Beak
Bnahabra Tree
- Secta Nulo White/Black/Green/Yellow/Red
Magnamalo Tree
- Sinister Swords
Rajang Tree
- Rajang Clubs
Ibushi Trees
- Azure Elder Swords
Narwa Tree
- Thunderbolt Swords
Kushala Daora Tree
- Icesteel Dagger
Teostra Tree
- Teostra’s Spada
Valstrax Tree
- Redwing Swiftblade
Shell-Studded Tree
- Sleepy Shellsword
Felyne Tree
- Catspaws
Guild Tree
- Ninja Swords
Rampage Tree
- Rampage Swords
Sword and Shield Tips
All in all, the Sword and Shield is a great weapon and is useful in both Attack, defense, and support roles. Its attack speed is very fast, and the Silkbind attacks are also very useful.
It is also the only weapon in the game that you can use items without having to sheath it.
However, there are some weak points of the weapon as well. Its attack range is very short, so you will have to be close to the enemy at all times for it to be useful.
Its lengthy combos also don’t deal that high damage. So player’s will have to choose this weapon if it suits their playstyle.
To use this weapon properly, you need to constantly use the Shield to stun enemies and make sure of Perfect Rush and Windmill/Metsu Shoryugeki.
If you find yourself in a stick situation, you can sue Guard Slash to get yourself out of them.