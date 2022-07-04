Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield Builds, Moveset, Combos and Tips

Sword and Shield is one of the most versatile weapons in MH Rise. It can deal damage to opponents with the sword, block enemy attacks and stun enemies with the Shield. It is also the only weapon in Monster Hunter Rise with which items can be used, even with the weapon unsheathed.

Sword and Shield provide a big advantage to the players as with all other weapons, consumables, and other items cannot be used unless the weapon is sheathed. But with the Sword and Shield, you can use consumables and other items on the fly without being bothered to sheath your weapon.

In this Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak guide, we will explain everything there is to know about the Sword and Shield in MHR.

Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield

Jump To:

Sword and Shield Controls

Below we have listed the basic controls for the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Rise.

Action Switch PC
Chop X Left Click
Lateral Slash A Right Click
Shield Attack Left Stick + A Right Click + Directional Button
Advancing Slash X + A Left Click + Right Click
Rising Slash zR + X MB4 + Left Click
Guard zR MB4
Guard Slash zR + A MB4 + Right Click
Backstep Down + A (During Combo) Hold S + Right Click (During Combo)
Charged Slash Hold A (During Backstep) Hold Right Click (During Backstep)
Leaping Slash X (After Backstep) Left Click (After Backstep)
Perfect Rush X (After Leaping/Guard Slash) Left Click (After Leaping/Guard Slash)
Use Item zR + Y MB4 or E + Middle Click
Falling Shadow zL + X Middle Click + Left Click
Windmill zL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Basic Sword and Shield Combos

Here’s how you can perform the fundamental combos with the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Rise.

Action Switch PC
Basic Combo X → X → A → A Left Click → Left Click → Right Click → Right Click
Powerful Combo A → A → A → X + A Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → Left Click + Right Click
Monster-Stunning Combo Left Stick + A → A → A Right Click + Directional Button → A → A
Charged Slash Combo X → Hold Down + A → Any Attack → X → A Left Click → S + Hold Right Click → Any Attack → Left Click → Right Click

Suggested Sword and Shield Combos

Below, we’ve listed down the more advanced combos which you can perform with the Sword and Shield. These combos are much harder to perform, but they’re also way more effective and much cooler.

Action Switch PC
Quintessential Combo X → Left Stick + A → A (x2) → X + A Left Click → Directional Button + Right Click → Right Click (x2) → Left Click + Right Click
Perfect Rush Combo zR → Down + A → X (x4) → X + A MB4 → S + Right Click → Left Click (x4) → Left Click + Right Click
Perfect Rush + Metsu Shoryugeki Combo Down + A → X (x3) → A → zL + A S + Right Click → Left Click (x3) → Right Click → Middle Click + Right Click
Falling Shadow Combo zL + X → A or X + A Middle Click + Left Click → Right Click or Right Click + Left Click

Suggested Sword and Shield Switch Skills

In Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, there are 5 slots for Switch Skills. Below, we’ve listed down the skills you can put in each slot.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Control PC Control
Advancing Slash Sliding Slash X + A (While Sheathed) Left Click + Right Click (While Sheathed)
Hard Basher Combo Drill Slash Combo A (After performing Shield Bash) Right Click (After performing Shield Bash)
Sword/Shield Combo Twin Blade Combo (Sunbreak) X (After performing Slide Slash) Use analog stick to change direction Left Click (After performing Slide Slash) Use Directional Button to change direction
Windmill Metsu Shoryugeki zL + A Middle Click + Right Click
Falling Shadow Shield Bash X while holding zL Left Click while holding Middle Click

Sword and Shield Silkbind Attacks

Below we have listed Sword and Shield’s Silkbind attacks.

Action Switch PC
Falling Shadow zL + X Middle Click + Left Click
Windmill zL + A Middle Click + Right Click
Metsu Shoryugeki zL + A Middle Click + Right Click
Destroyer Oil (Sunbreak) zL + A Middle Click + Right Click

Falling Shadow
It is a forward leaping attack and if successful, it will automatically lead to Scaling Slash attack.

Windmill
Use Ironsilk to swing your sword which completely blocks the monster’s attack.

Metsu Shoryugeki
This attack is switchable with Windmill. Perform an uppercut with the Shield, which will hit the enemy with high damage if timed correctly.

Destroyer Oil (Sunbreak)
Perform a sword thrust and then cover the sword in oil, which enhances your ability to stagger monsters. This attack is switchable with Windmill or Metsu Shoryugeki.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Sword and Shield Builds

Below, we’ve listed down the best Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield build for each level of quest difficulty, all the way from 2 Star Quests to Endgame Quests.

Sword and Shield Builds for 2 Star Quests

Gearset

  • Weapon: Kamurai Warrior Sword
  • Head: Hunter’s Helm X
  • Chest: Hunter’s Mail X
  • Arms: Hunter’s Vambraces X
  • Waist: Hunter’s Coil X
  • Legs: Hunter’s Greaves X

Stat Distribution

  • Defense: 410
  • Fire: 3
  • Water: 3
  • Thunder: 3
  • Ice: 3
  • Dragon: 3
  • Attack Boost Lvl 7
  • Item Prolonger Lvl 3
  • Stun Resistance Lvl 3
  • Handicraft Lvl 3

Sword and Shield Builds for 4-Star Quests

Gearset

  • Weapon: Dual Carapce
  • Head: Barroth Helm X
  • Chest: Barroth Mail X
  • Arms: Velociprey Braces
  • Waist: Anjanath Coil S
  • Legs: Ceanataur Greaves

Stat Distribution

  • Defense: 480
  • Fire: -6
  • Water: -4
  • Thunder: 1
  • Ice: -6
  • Dragon: 2
  • Attack Boost Lvl 7
  • Defense Boost Lvl 3
  • Razor Sharp Lvl 3
  • Muck Resistance Lvl 2
  • Offensive Guard Lvl 2
  • Critical Eye Lvl 2
  • Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Sword and Shield Builds for 5-Star Quests and Higher

Gearset

  • Weapon: Rampage Sword S
  • Head: Valstrax Helm
  • Chest: Valstrax MAil
  • Arms: Valstrax Braces
  • Waist: Valstrax Coil
  • Legs: Valstrax Greaves

Stat Distribution

  • Defense: 400
  • Fire: -7
  • Water: -7
  • Thunder: -7
  • Ice: -7
  • Dragon: 18
  • Critical Eye Lvl 7
  • Dragonheart Lvl 6
  • Attack Boost Lvl 5
  • Critical Boost Lvl 3
  • Weakness Exploit Lvl 3
  • Stamina Thief Lvl 2
  • Flinch Free Lvl 1

Sword and Shield Builds for Endgame Activities

Gearset

  • Weapon: Tigrex Sword
  • Head: Kaiser Crown
  • Chest: Vaik Mail S
  • Arms: Lagombi Vambraces S
  • Waist: Anjanath Coil S
  • Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Stat Distribution

  • Defense: 262
  • Fire: 3
  • Water: -4
  • Thunder: -1
  • Ice: 0
  • Dragon: -3
  • Critical Eye Lvl 7
  • Attack Boost Lvl 6
  • Critical Boost Lvl 3
  • Weakness Exploit Lvl 3
  • Stamina Thief Lvl 2
  • Flinch Free Lvl 1

Best Sword and Shields in MH Rise Sunbreak

In this section of our Monster Hunter Rise Sword and Shield Guide, we’ve listed down the three best Sword and Shield in the game.

  • Queen Rapier
  • Rampage Sword S
  • Sinister Shade Keeper

Queen Rapier

The Queen Rapier has incredibly high raw damage (220 base attack), but it also comes with a 10% affinity bonus. On top of that, it also has the ability to deal Poison element damage. This makes the Queen Rapier arguably one of the best weapons in the game.

Rampage Sword S

The Rampage Sword S has the ability to inflict Paralysis and Sleep, which makes it a very frightening weapons to be up against. It has 210 base attack and has the ability to completely debilitate enemies with its status effects.

Secta Una Black

The Secta Una Black is probably the most well-rounded Sword and Shield. It performs well against any monster that you can think of, but it is particularly powerful against dragons. It comes with a base attack of 190 and 24 points of Dragon Element.

Sword and Shield Weapon Trees

Below, we’ve listed down all of the Sword and Shields in Monster Hunter Rise in their respective trees.

Kamura Tree Weapons

  • Kamura Sword
  • Hidden Edge
  • Flash in the Night
  • Hana no Nagoriwo
  • Kurenawi Ougi
  • Exorcising Sword
  • Shaucha Pureblade
  • Usurper’s Firebolt
  • Despot’s Crookbolt
  • Dirty Baron
  • Dirty Marquis
  • Royal Claw
  • Royal Ludroth Claw
  • Rex Talon
  • Tigrex Sword
  • Frost Edge

Ore Tree

  • Hunter’s Knife
  • Fighter Sword
  • Iron Beater
  • Smithy’s Pride
  • Soldier’s Dagger
  • Commander’s Dagger
  • Odyssey Blade
  • Pukei Sword
  • Venomedge
  • Djinn
  • Blazing Falchion
  • Icicle Spike
  • Nardebosche
  • Cunning Riposte
  • Guard Breaker
  • Khezu Razor
  • Hypnos Knife

Bone Tree

  • Bone Kukri
  • Bone Barong
  • Princess Rapier
  • Bone Tabar
  • Carapace Mace
  • Barroth Club
  • Spiked Bat
  • Brash Buddies
  • Cocky Comrades
  • Flammensucher
  • Mincing Blade
  • Chef’s Knife
  • Izuchi Sickle
  • Lava Pick
  • Burly Beak

Bnahabra Tree

  • Secta Nulo White/Black/Green/Yellow/Red

Magnamalo Tree

  • Sinister Swords

Rajang Tree

  • Rajang Clubs

Ibushi Trees

  • Azure Elder Swords

Narwa Tree

  • Thunderbolt Swords

Kushala Daora Tree

  • Icesteel Dagger

Teostra Tree

  • Teostra’s Spada

Valstrax Tree

  • Redwing Swiftblade

Shell-Studded Tree

  • Sleepy Shellsword

Felyne Tree

  • Catspaws

Guild Tree

  • Ninja Swords

Rampage Tree

  • Rampage Swords

Sword and Shield Tips

All in all, the Sword and Shield is a great weapon and is useful in both Attack, defense, and support roles. Its attack speed is very fast, and the Silkbind attacks are also very useful.

It is also the only weapon in the game that you can use items without having to sheath it.

However, there are some weak points of the weapon as well. Its attack range is very short, so you will have to be close to the enemy at all times for it to be useful.

Its lengthy combos also don’t deal that high damage. So player’s will have to choose this weapon if it suits their playstyle.

To use this weapon properly, you need to constantly use the Shield to stun enemies and make sure of Perfect Rush and Windmill/Metsu Shoryugeki.

If you find yourself in a stick situation, you can sue Guard Slash to get yourself out of them.

