Monster Hunter Rise Bow Combos, Builds and Tips

All the weapons from the previous entries of Monster Hunter have been brought back in Monster Hunter Rise. One of those weapons is the Bow that is a ranged weapon with high mobility. This Monster Hunter Rise Bow guide will give an overview of the functions, attacks, and combos for the Bow in MH Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Bow
Bow in Monster Hunter is a precise long-range weapon that requires complete control and precise aim. Having a good aim and control over the weapon will reward you with sweet kills and will be a menace to the enemies.
Monster Hunter Rise Bow Controls
Basic Attacks
Below we have listed all the controls used to perform different actions using the bow.
|Bow Action
|PC Control
|Switch Control
|Aim
|Mouse Right Click
|ZL
|Shoot
|Mouse Left Click
|zR
|Melee Attack
|Mouse Button 4
|A
|Dragon Piercer
|Mouse Button 4+5
|X+A
|Choose Coating
|Ctrl key + Mouse Button 4 or 5
|L Button + X or B
|Load/Unload Coating
|Mouse Button 5
|X
|Herculean Draw
|Shift key + Mouse Button 4
|R Button + A
|Focus Shot
|Shift key + Mouse Button 5
|R Button + B
|Arc Shot
|Mouse Left Click + Mouse Button 4
|zR + A
|Charging Sidestep
|WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space
|Left Stick + B
Suggested Bow Combos
Below we have listed the different combo attacks a bow has and how to perform them as well.
|Combo Attack
|PC Control
|Switch Control
|Arc Shot
|Mouse Button 4 + Right Click
|zR + A
|Power Shot
|Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4
|zR(to hold and shoot) + A
|Charging Sidestep Combo
|Left Click (to Shoot) + WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space +Mouse Button 4
|zR (to Shoot) + Left Stick (direction in which you want to charge) +B + A
Dragon Piercer
Dragon Piercer is a unique attack that power-ups the Bow by attaching rockets to the arrows and rips through the body of the enemy once hit by it. You can use this attack by using the following combo (X + A) on Switch and Mouse Button 4+5 on PC.
Arc Shot
You can use this unique attack by pressing ZR followed by A on Switch and Mouse Button 4 + Right Click on PC. This attack heals your teammates with some HP and works charms in co-op mode.
Power Shot and Absolute Power Shot
These 2 attacks allow you to charge it and then attack the enemy. The attack has a chance to stun the enemy if it hits their head. To perform this attack, press zR (to hold and shoot) + A on Switch and Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4 on PC.
Charging Step
Charging Step allows you to damage the enemy and dodge their attack at the same instance. It also raises the charge level by one and if the level is at maximum, it will refresh it to full capacity.
To perform this, press zR (to Shoot) + Left Stick (direction in which you want to charge) +B on Switch and Left Click (to Shoot) + WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space on PC.
Monster Hunter Rise Bow Silkbind Attacks
There are three newly added attacks in Monster Hunter: Rise that gives extra capabilities and adds effects to the weapon. These attacks are called Silkbind attacks. The three Bow Silkbind attacks are listed below.
- Focus Shot: Performs a backward dodge that lands you in a crouched position and restores your stamina. Use ZL + X to perform a Focus Shot.
- Herculean Draw: Grants you an attack boost by charging the arrow after rushing in the forward position. Perform the Herculean Draw attack using ZL + A.
- Aerial Aim: Launches you in the air to shoot arrows while being airborne and attacking the enemy by stabbing with the arrow when falling down. Replace this attack with Herculean Draw to use it. To perform this, press R Stick + X on Switch and Shift key + Mouse Button 5 on PC.
How to Use Bow Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise
In Monster Hunter Rise, Switch Skills are attacks which are unlocked as you level up. Switch Skills are attacks that replace another attack and are overall more powerful than the original skills.
For Bow, we have listed the Switch Skills Below.
Absolute Power Shot
Absolute Power Shot replaced ‘Power Shot’ and this attack has a chance to stun the enemy if it hits their head. To perform this attack, press zR (to hold and shoot) + A on Switch and Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4 on PC.
Dodgebolt
Dodgebolt is the Switch Skill which replaces Charging Sidestep. It is a spinning evade skill that also damages the enemy. To perform it, WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space on PC and Left Stick + B on Switch.
Aerial Aim
Aerial Aim switch skill replaces Focus Shot. It launches you in the air to shoot arrows while being airborne and attacking the enemy by stabbing with the arrow when falling down.
To perform this, press R Stick + X on Switch and Shift key + Mouse Button 5 on PC.
Monster Hunter Rise Best Bow Builds
Below we have listed some Bow Builds which will give you the best advantage in game.
Bow Build for 2 Star Quests
This build is great for early game and dealing with 2 Star quests.
Gearset
- Weapon: Kamura Iron Bow III
- Head: Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail
- Arms: Izuchu Braces
- Waist: Lagombi Coil
- Legs: Chainmail Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 38
- Fire: 1
- Water: -1
- Thunder: -3
- Ice: 4
- Dragon: 0
- Attack Boost Lvl 1
- Critical Eye Lvl 1
- Constitution Lvl 2
- Stamina Surge Lvl 1
Bow Build for 4 Star Quests
This build is great for dealing with 4 Star quests. For this build, we will be using the Wroggi Revolver II bow.
Gearset
- Weapon: Wroggi Revolver II
- Head: Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Tetranadon Mail
- Arms: Kadachi Braces
- Waist: Lagombi Coil
- Legs: Kadachi Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 79
- Fire: -2
- Water: -2
- Thunder: 2
- Ice: 5
- Dragon: 0
- Critical Eye Lvl 1
- Constitution Lvl 2
- Normal/Rapid Shot Lvl 1
Bow Build for Endgame
This build is focused to help you out in the latter part of the game, when the enemies will be the toughest. In this build, we will be using Herald’s Battlebow as our main weapon.
Gearset
- Weapon: Herald’s Battlebow
- Head: Tetranadon Helm S
- Chest: Tetranadon Mail S
- Arms: Kadachi Braces S
- Waist: Rathalos Coil S
- Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 251
- Fire: 1
- Water: 11
- Thunder: -4
- Ice: 5
- Dragon: -2
- Constitution Lvl 3
- Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3
- Evade Extender Lvl 1
- Hunger Resistance Lvl 1
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Speed Eating Lvl 1
- Windproof Lvl 1
Best Bows in Monster Hunter Rise
Below we have listed some of the best Bows present in MH Rise.
Rampage Bow S
This bow is the best Rapid Fire shot type bow present in the game. It has really high Attack stat and also has Rapid fire rate. Equipped with Attack Boost IV and Arc Shot Infinity, it will be a really good weapon for you.
Night Flight
For the Pierce Shot type, Night Flight is the best bow. It has decent affinity and attack stats and combined with Attack and Affinity boost and Lasting arc shot rampage skills, it is a powerful bow for you to use.
Demon’s Guidance
Demon’s Guidance is the top bow in spread shot damage type. Paired with Attack and Defense boost and Chameleos, it will be a really powerful weapon. It is also compatible with Poison coating.
Reddnaught Dragon Arc
This is one of the best bows in the game with 180 Attack and Dragon 39 element as well. For the rampage skills, it has Wyvern Exploit, Valstrax Soul and Attack Boost 3.
Monster Hunter Rise Bow Weapon Trees
Below is the list of all the bows according to the Tree they are part of.
Bow Kamura Tree
- Kamura Iron Bow
- Kamura Ninja Bow
- Weaver of Flame
- Araknatorch
- Blessed Rain
- Heaven’s Manna
- Dawn Ray Bow
- Summit’s Grand Glow
- Hidden Bow
- Night Flight
- Kadachi Strikebow
- Flying Kadachi Striker
- Ice Crest
- Edelweiss
- Wroggi Revolver
- Hoodwinker’s Revolver
- Arzuros Bow
- Arzuros’ Honeypot
Bow Ore Tree
- Iron Bow
- Steel Bow
- Hunter’s Stoutbow
- Hunter’s Proudbow
- Yekla Arc
- Herald’s Battlebow
- Crystalline Flower
- Heaven’s Glaze
- Mud Shot
- Hail of Mud
- Queen Blaster
- Queen’s Melody
- Prominence Bow
- Dark Filament
- Kulu’s Flight
- Kulu Piercer
- Khezu Bow
- Galvanized Core
Bow Bone Tree
- Bone Gun
- Hyper Bone Gun
- Hunter’s Bow
- Master Hunter’s Bow
- Tigrex Archer
- Tigrex Whisker
- Diablos Coilbender
- Tyrant Bow
- Usurper’s Rumble
- Despot’s Earlybolt
- Pukei Bow
- Venomtongue Strike
- Flammenbogen
- Flaming Rage Bow
- Spongia Bow
- Porifera Bow
- Baggi Bow
- Hypnoshot
Bow Bnahabra Tree
- Arko Nulo
- Arko Unu
- Arko Nulo Black
- Arko Nulu Black
- Arko Nulo Yellow
- Arko Unu Yellow
- Arko Nulo Red
- Arko Unu Red
- Arko Nulo White
- Arko Unu White
Bow Magnamalo Tree
- Sinister Bow
- Sinister Soulpiercer
Bow Kelbi Tree
- Kelbi Stingshot
- Kelbi Strongshot
Bow Rajang Tree
- Beast Thunderbow
- Beastking Thunderbow
Bow Ibushi Tree
- Azure Elder Bow
- Abyssal Gale Bow
Bow Narwa Tree
- Thunderbolt Bow
- Abyssal Storm Bow
Bow Kushala Doara Tree
- Icesteel Bow
- Doara’s Sagittari
Bow Teostra Tree
- Bow of Hope & Valor
- Bow of Light and Courage
Bow Chameleos Tree
- Genie’s Grimoire
- Demon’s Guidance.
Bow Valstrax Tree
- Redwing Bow
- Reddnaught Dragon Arc
Bow Speartuna Tree
- Morsel Bowfish
- Ample Bowfish
Bow Felyne Tree
- Felyne Bow
- Felyne Trickbow
Bow Chaos Tree
- Chaos Bow
- Chaotic Rapture
Bow Edel Tree
- Ivory Bow
- Frozen Bow
Bow Spio Tree
- Arachnid Bow
- Arachnid Silverstring
Bow Rampage Tree
- Rampage Bow
- Rampage Bow S
Monster Hunter Rise Bow Tips
The Bow gives you high mobility as you can dodge enemies’ attacks and shoot arrows at the same time. Facing enemies that focus mainly on melee attacks will work wonders with the Bow. You can shoot them from afar and deal high damage.
The Bow also allows you to heal your teammates using the Arc Shot unique attack.
You can also use different effects on the Bow called Coatings that give a unique effect to the weapon. However, coatings are limited to use in a hunt. Use the coating which you think will work best against that certain type of enemy.
Keep in mind that the Bow has been nerfed to only charge shots. You can no longer Quick Shot using the Bow. You need to charge your shots and hit the enemy in order to inflict any damage.
However, charging a shot will use a very major amount of stamina for a single shot. There is a long learning curve to master this weapon. Precision, Control, and Handling are keys to getting the best out of the Bow.