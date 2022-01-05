Monster Hunter Rise Bow Combos, Builds and Tips

All the weapons from the previous entries of Monster Hunter have been brought back in Monster Hunter Rise. One of those weapons is the Bow that is a ranged weapon with high mobility. This Monster Hunter Rise Bow guide will give an overview of the functions, attacks, and combos for the Bow in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Bow

Bow in Monster Hunter is a precise long-range weapon that requires complete control and precise aim. Having a good aim and control over the weapon will reward you with sweet kills and will be a menace to the enemies.

Monster Hunter Rise Bow Controls

Basic Attacks

Below we have listed all the controls used to perform different actions using the bow.

Bow Action PC Control Switch Control Aim Mouse Right Click ZL Shoot Mouse Left Click zR Melee Attack Mouse Button 4 A Dragon Piercer Mouse Button 4+5 X+A Choose Coating Ctrl key + Mouse Button 4 or 5 L Button + X or B Load/Unload Coating Mouse Button 5 X Herculean Draw Shift key + Mouse Button 4 R Button + A Focus Shot Shift key + Mouse Button 5 R Button + B Arc Shot Mouse Left Click + Mouse Button 4 zR + A Charging Sidestep WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space Left Stick + B

Suggested Bow Combos

Below we have listed the different combo attacks a bow has and how to perform them as well.

Combo Attack PC Control Switch Control Arc Shot Mouse Button 4 + Right Click zR + A Power Shot Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4 zR(to hold and shoot) + A Charging Sidestep Combo Left Click (to Shoot) + WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space +Mouse Button 4 zR (to Shoot) + Left Stick (direction in which you want to charge) +B + A

Dragon Piercer

Dragon Piercer is a unique attack that power-ups the Bow by attaching rockets to the arrows and rips through the body of the enemy once hit by it. You can use this attack by using the following combo (X + A) on Switch and Mouse Button 4+5 on PC.

Arc Shot

You can use this unique attack by pressing ZR followed by A on Switch and Mouse Button 4 + Right Click on PC. This attack heals your teammates with some HP and works charms in co-op mode.

Power Shot and Absolute Power Shot

These 2 attacks allow you to charge it and then attack the enemy. The attack has a chance to stun the enemy if it hits their head. To perform this attack, press zR (to hold and shoot) + A on Switch and Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4 on PC.

Charging Step

Charging Step allows you to damage the enemy and dodge their attack at the same instance. It also raises the charge level by one and if the level is at maximum, it will refresh it to full capacity.

To perform this, press zR (to Shoot) + Left Stick (direction in which you want to charge) +B on Switch and Left Click (to Shoot) + WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise Bow Silkbind Attacks

There are three newly added attacks in Monster Hunter: Rise that gives extra capabilities and adds effects to the weapon. These attacks are called Silkbind attacks. The three Bow Silkbind attacks are listed below.

Focus Shot: Performs a backward dodge that lands you in a crouched position and restores your stamina. Use ZL + X to perform a Focus Shot.

Performs a backward dodge that lands you in a crouched position and restores your stamina. Use to perform a Focus Shot. Herculean Draw: Grants you an attack boost by charging the arrow after rushing in the forward position. Perform the Herculean Draw attack using ZL + A .

Grants you an attack boost by charging the arrow after rushing in the forward position. Perform the Herculean Draw attack using . Aerial Aim: Launches you in the air to shoot arrows while being airborne and attacking the enemy by stabbing with the arrow when falling down. Replace this attack with Herculean Draw to use it. To perform this, press R Stick + X on Switch and Shift key + Mouse Button 5 on PC.

How to Use Bow Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

In Monster Hunter Rise, Switch Skills are attacks which are unlocked as you level up. Switch Skills are attacks that replace another attack and are overall more powerful than the original skills.

For Bow, we have listed the Switch Skills Below.

Absolute Power Shot

Absolute Power Shot replaced ‘Power Shot’ and this attack has a chance to stun the enemy if it hits their head. To perform this attack, press zR (to hold and shoot) + A on Switch and Left Click (to hold and shoot) + Mouse Button 4 on PC.

Dodgebolt

Dodgebolt is the Switch Skill which replaces Charging Sidestep. It is a spinning evade skill that also damages the enemy. To perform it, WASD (direction in which you want to charge) + Space on PC and Left Stick + B on Switch.

Aerial Aim

Aerial Aim switch skill replaces Focus Shot. It launches you in the air to shoot arrows while being airborne and attacking the enemy by stabbing with the arrow when falling down.

To perform this, press R Stick + X on Switch and Shift key + Mouse Button 5 on PC.

Monster Hunter Rise Best Bow Builds

Below we have listed some Bow Builds which will give you the best advantage in game.

Bow Build for 2 Star Quests

This build is great for early game and dealing with 2 Star quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Kamura Iron Bow III

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Izuchu Braces

Waist: Lagombi Coil

Legs: Chainmail Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 38

Fire: 1

Water: -1

Thunder: -3

Ice: 4

Dragon: 0

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Constitution Lvl 2

Stamina Surge Lvl 1

Bow Build for 4 Star Quests

This build is great for dealing with 4 Star quests. For this build, we will be using the Wroggi Revolver II bow.

Gearset

Weapon: Wroggi Revolver II

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Tetranadon Mail

Arms: Kadachi Braces

Waist: Lagombi Coil

Legs: Kadachi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 79

Fire: -2

Water: -2

Thunder: 2

Ice: 5

Dragon: 0

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Constitution Lvl 2

Normal/Rapid Shot Lvl 1

Bow Build for Endgame

This build is focused to help you out in the latter part of the game, when the enemies will be the toughest. In this build, we will be using Herald’s Battlebow as our main weapon.

Gearset

Weapon: Herald’s Battlebow

Head: Tetranadon Helm S

Chest: Tetranadon Mail S

Arms: Kadachi Braces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Tetranadon Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 251

Fire: 1

Water: 11

Thunder: -4

Ice: 5

Dragon: -2

Constitution Lvl 3

Normal/Rapid Up Lvl 3

Evade Extender Lvl 1

Hunger Resistance Lvl 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Speed Eating Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Best Bows in Monster Hunter Rise

Below we have listed some of the best Bows present in MH Rise.

Rampage Bow S

This bow is the best Rapid Fire shot type bow present in the game. It has really high Attack stat and also has Rapid fire rate. Equipped with Attack Boost IV and Arc Shot Infinity, it will be a really good weapon for you.

Night Flight

For the Pierce Shot type, Night Flight is the best bow. It has decent affinity and attack stats and combined with Attack and Affinity boost and Lasting arc shot rampage skills, it is a powerful bow for you to use.

Demon’s Guidance

Demon’s Guidance is the top bow in spread shot damage type. Paired with Attack and Defense boost and Chameleos, it will be a really powerful weapon. It is also compatible with Poison coating.

Reddnaught Dragon Arc

This is one of the best bows in the game with 180 Attack and Dragon 39 element as well. For the rampage skills, it has Wyvern Exploit, Valstrax Soul and Attack Boost 3.

Monster Hunter Rise Bow Weapon Trees

Below is the list of all the bows according to the Tree they are part of.

Bow Kamura Tree

Kamura Iron Bow

Kamura Ninja Bow

Weaver of Flame

Araknatorch

Blessed Rain

Heaven’s Manna

Dawn Ray Bow

Summit’s Grand Glow

Hidden Bow

Night Flight

Kadachi Strikebow

Flying Kadachi Striker

Ice Crest

Edelweiss

Wroggi Revolver

Hoodwinker’s Revolver

Arzuros Bow

Arzuros’ Honeypot

Bow Ore Tree

Iron Bow

Steel Bow

Hunter’s Stoutbow

Hunter’s Proudbow

Yekla Arc

Herald’s Battlebow

Crystalline Flower

Heaven’s Glaze

Mud Shot

Hail of Mud

Queen Blaster

Queen’s Melody

Prominence Bow

Dark Filament

Kulu’s Flight

Kulu Piercer

Khezu Bow

Galvanized Core

Bow Bone Tree

Bone Gun

Hyper Bone Gun

Hunter’s Bow

Master Hunter’s Bow

Tigrex Archer

Tigrex Whisker

Diablos Coilbender

Tyrant Bow

Usurper’s Rumble

Despot’s Earlybolt

Pukei Bow

Venomtongue Strike

Flammenbogen

Flaming Rage Bow

Spongia Bow

Porifera Bow

Baggi Bow

Hypnoshot

Bow Bnahabra Tree

Arko Nulo

Arko Unu

Arko Nulo Black

Arko Nulu Black

Arko Nulo Yellow

Arko Unu Yellow

Arko Nulo Red

Arko Unu Red

Arko Nulo White

Arko Unu White

Bow Magnamalo Tree

Sinister Bow

Sinister Soulpiercer

Bow Kelbi Tree

Kelbi Stingshot

Kelbi Strongshot

Bow Rajang Tree

Beast Thunderbow

Beastking Thunderbow

Bow Ibushi Tree

Azure Elder Bow

Abyssal Gale Bow

Bow Narwa Tree

Thunderbolt Bow

Abyssal Storm Bow

Bow Kushala Doara Tree

Icesteel Bow

Doara’s Sagittari

Bow Teostra Tree

Bow of Hope & Valor

Bow of Light and Courage

Bow Chameleos Tree

Genie’s Grimoire

Demon’s Guidance.

Bow Valstrax Tree

Redwing Bow

Reddnaught Dragon Arc

Bow Speartuna Tree

Morsel Bowfish

Ample Bowfish

Bow Felyne Tree

Felyne Bow

Felyne Trickbow

Bow Chaos Tree

Chaos Bow

Chaotic Rapture

Bow Edel Tree

Ivory Bow

Frozen Bow

Bow Spio Tree

Arachnid Bow

Arachnid Silverstring

Bow Rampage Tree

Rampage Bow

Rampage Bow S

Monster Hunter Rise Bow Tips

The Bow gives you high mobility as you can dodge enemies’ attacks and shoot arrows at the same time. Facing enemies that focus mainly on melee attacks will work wonders with the Bow. You can shoot them from afar and deal high damage.

The Bow also allows you to heal your teammates using the Arc Shot unique attack.

You can also use different effects on the Bow called Coatings that give a unique effect to the weapon. However, coatings are limited to use in a hunt. Use the coating which you think will work best against that certain type of enemy.

Keep in mind that the Bow has been nerfed to only charge shots. You can no longer Quick Shot using the Bow. You need to charge your shots and hit the enemy in order to inflict any damage.

However, charging a shot will use a very major amount of stamina for a single shot. There is a long learning curve to master this weapon. Precision, Control, and Handling are keys to getting the best out of the Bow.