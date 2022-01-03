Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Combos, Builds and Tips

Our Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Guide dives deep into all that you should be aware of regarding the Hammer weapon in MH Rise, including its attacks, abilities, the best hammers in the game, and more.

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer

To be able to quickly adapt to the playstyle of the game, you must be aware of how each of the available weapons works in Monster Hunter Rise.

In this guide, we’ll specifically be targeting the Hammer, one of the most powerful weapons of MH Rise. The Hammer features a vast array of movesets, including the brand-new Silkbind attacks. Below, we’ve outlined each one of them.

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Controls

Basic Attacks

These are some of the basic attacks you can unleash on monsters in MH Rise with the hammer. We have listed button mappings for both the Nintendo Switch and PC for your convenience.

Attack Switch Controls PC Controls Overhead Smash X followed by 2x X Left-Click followed by 2x Left-Click Upswing X + X + X 3x-Left Click Side Smash A Right-Click Charge ZR Mouse Button 4 Spinning Attack at Charge Level 3 Left Stick + Release ZR Directional Buttons & Mouse Button 4 Spinning Attack (Midair) Hold ZR > Release Hold Mouse Button 4 and Release Charge Switch While Charging A Mouse Button 4 Charged Big Bang Charge till Level 3 and then releasr ZR Charge till Level 3 and then release Mouse Button 4. Guard ZR Mouse Button 4 Spinning Bludgeon ZL + X Middle Mouse + Left Click. Impact Crater ZL + A Middle Mouse + Mouse Button 4. Charged Side Blow Release ZR while charge is at Level 1 Release Mouse Button 4 while charge is at Level 1

Suggested Hammer Combos

Pairing basic Hammer attacks together can create deadly combos during combat. Here are some of the most effective Hammer Combos:

Combo Switch Controls PC Controls Bread and Butter X > X >X 3x Left Click Stun Combo Hold ZR until two charges, then A > X > X Hold Mouse Button 4 and then Left-Click twice Spinning Combo Hold ZR then press X during spins. Hold Mouse Button 4 then Left-Click during spins.

How to Use Hammer Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

You can use Switch Skills to swap out the attacks and moves bound to that specific key. The first Switch Skill will be available to you once the Urgent Quest, Feathered Frenzy in the 3 Star Village has been finished.

Here are some of our recommended Switch Skills for their respective slots.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Controls PC Controls Side Smash Water Strike A Right Click Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon Dash Breaker ZL + X Middle Click + Left Click Charge Switch: Strength Charge Switch: Courage A while charging Right-Click while charging

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Silkbind Attacks

Hammer currently comes packed with 3 Silkbind Attacks in Monster Hunter Rise.

Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon



This move propels you forward with your Hammer to make a spin attack. You can increase the damage of this attack by charging up the weapon.

Keys: Switch = ZL+X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Impact Crater



This move allows you to perform multiple overhead hits on the monster. The amount of damage depends on how much you charge the weapon before the move.

Keys: Switch = ZL+A | PC = Middle Click + Left Click

Dash Breaker



During this move, as you charge up your Hammer, you’ll be flung towards the monster.

All enemy attacks will be nullified during this highly damaging move.

Keys: Switch = ZL+X | PC = Middle Click + Left Click (can be switched with Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon)

Best Monter Hunter Rise Hammer Builds

We will mention builds that are suitable for quests of different difficulties as well as the end game that utilizes Hammers.

Hammer Build for 2 Star Quests

This hammer build is most suitable when dealing with 2 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Iron Devil

Head: Izuchi Helm

Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Arms: Alloy Vambraces

Waist: Bone Coil

Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 44

Fire: -3

Water: -2

Thunder: -4

Ice: 0

Dragon: 1

Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Focus Lvl 1

Hammer Build for 4 Star Quests

This hammer build is most suitable when dealing with 4 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Carapace Hammer

Head: Basarios Helm

Chest: Ludroth Mail

Arms: Ludroth Braces

Waist: Basarios Coil

Legs: Ingot Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 114

Fire: -7

Water: 3

Thunder: 1

Ice: 2

Dragon: -6

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Defense Boost Lvl 3

Speed Sharpening Lvl 1

Stamina Surge Lvl 1

Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Hammer Build for 5 Star Quests

This hammer build is most suitable when dealing with 5 Star Quests.

Gearset

Weapon: Izuchi Hammer

Head: Izuchi Helm S

Chest: Kamura Garb S

Arms: Kulu-Ya-Ku Braces S

Waist: Khezu Coil S

Legs: Khezu Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 181

Fire: -4

Water: -2

Thunder: 6

Ice: 5

Dragon: 2

Slugger Lvl 3

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Stamina Thief Lvl 2

Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1

Recovery Speed Lvl 1

Wall Runner Lvl 1

Hammer Build for End Game Activities

This hammer build is most suitable when doing end-game activities.

Gearset

Weapon: Night Eternal

Head: Anjanath Helm S

Chest: Anjanath Mail S

Arms: Rathalos Braces S

Waist: Rathalos Coil S

Legs: Ingot Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 283

Fire: 12

Water: -8

Thunder: -2

Ice: -3

Dragon: -2

Attack Boost Lvl 6

Slugger Lvl 3

Focus Lvl 3

Affinity Lvl 2

Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Windproof Lvl 1

Best Hammers in Monster Hunter Rise

These are some of the best Hammers in terms of stats and passive buffs currently available in Monster Hunter Rise:

Tigrex Hammer

Tigrex is arguably the best hammer in the game with the excellent White Sharpness and Raw Damage. You can deal some serious damage using this hammer

Night Eternal Hammer

This hammer comes with 45% affinity from the start and has a Level 2 slot for Agitator, Weakness Exploit etc which can be very helpful during longer battles.

Sinter Hammer

This hammer comes with a Level 1 decoration slot and very high water damage so it can prove to be an excellent choice against monsters that are weak against water attacks.

Despot’s Crackle Hammer

Despot’s Crackle does not come with impressive white sharpness but what it does excel at is, Electrical elemental damage. It can be very helpful against monsters that are weak against electric attacks and weapons.

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Weapon Trees

We’ve listed all the hammers in MH Rise under their respective trees below.

Hammer Kamura Tree

Kamura Hammer

Purity Hammer

Sinter Hammer

Binding Bludgeon

Armored Gogue

Almudron Hammer

Doom Bringer Hammer

Five-Pronged Hammer

Great Pronged Hammer

Wroggi Hammer

Dirty Hammer

Hammer Ore Tree

Iron Hammer

Iron Devil

War Hammer

Bag o’ Horrors

War Stamp

Frozen Core Hammer

Great Nova

SuperNova

Striped Striker

Tigrex Hammer

Flaming Fury

Hammer Bone Tree

Bone Hammer

Hard Bone Hammer

Cyclo-Hammer

Pukei Hammer

Atlas Hammer

Basarios Blow Hammer

Red Bludgeon

Yeti Hammer

Usurper’s Thunder

Calamitous Portent

Izuchi Hammer

Hammer Independent Tree

Sinister Hammer

Egg Hammer

Mane Malice

Azure Elder Hammer

Thunderbolt Hammer

Icesteel Hammer

Teostra Hammer

Genie’s Expanse

Graceful Death

Pumpking

Rampage Hammer

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Tips

While using the Hammer, there are certain important things that you must keep in mind.

Be Patient, Wait for Your Chance



The first noteworthy thing is that despite being very impactful and strong, a hit of this bulky weapon takes a considerable time to be executed, inevitably leaving you open to a monster attack.

So, while using Hammer, you are going to need a lot of patience as well as correct positioning.

Wait for the right moment before you carry out your attack!

Use the Chargeable Ability to Your Advantage



Furthermore, the Hammer is a chargeable weapon, having three different charge levels.

You can enter the weapon’s charged state by pressing ZR, and you’ll remain in the charged state as long as you keep the button pressed.

What’s great about this state is that while in it, you can even run and evade your enemies.

Anyway, what you should do is that charge up until you’re at level 3, which will make your Hammer super deadly, and then go for the monster.

However, be sure to do this when the monster is knocked out or stunned. Otherwise, you’ll be vulnerable throughout the course of the attack.

Other than that, you can also use Hammer’s chargeable ability to perform a move called Charge Switch.

So, what you have to do is as you charge, click A, and change the weapon’s final charged attack to a single, destructive hit.

You can revert this change by doing the same again. However, know that it’s your best bet of carrying out a pacey Spinning Attack.

Use the Silkbind Attacks Wisely



By providing you with an alternative finisher move, the new Silkbind attacks make the Hammer even more powerful.

Since the more charged up the weapon is, the more effective are the Silkbind attacks, it’s recommended that you first charge up the Hammer to the limit and then use the Silkbind abilities.

However, charging up drains away stamina. So, keep your resources in check. Don’t get carried away!