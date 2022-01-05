Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Combos, Builds and Tips

This Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades guide will get you all set up for using and making the best out of the Dual Blades in MH Rise.
Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades
Those who are playing Monster Hunt titles for a long time should be well aware of Dual Blades. However, for those who’ll be booting up Monster Hunt Rise as their first Monster Hunt game, Dual Blades is the best and the coolest close-range weapon you can get your hands on during your Monster Hunt Rise gameplay.
Its mobility along with its ability to deal huge damage to the opponents with its deadly yet easier-to-implement combos sets it apart from all other weapons of its league.
The mechanics of the weapons are the same as those in previous titles. However, there are few more move sets introduced to Dual Blades for this recent title.
How to Use Dual Blades Demon and Archdemon Modes
Just when you’re beginning to think that this weapon cannot get any better, its Demon and Archdemon modes kick in, making it much more lethal.
Demon mode is activated by pressing the ZR button. A single click with your index or middle finger and boom! The best possible version of Dual Blades has been unleashed.
Once the Demon mode has been activated, all of the Dual Blade attacks will become deadlier, and your abilities will power-up. If that wasn’t enough, your movement will be quicker as well.
Now, all you have to do is pick the right combo and pick the right time for your move. Also, watch out while using the enhanced Blade Dance attack in the Demon mode.
There’s a slight delay during this attack in which you’ll be fixed in your position, and your enemies can use this to their advantage.
To activate the Charging Demon mode, you need to press A and then press X three times.
However, all of this comes at the cost of your increasingly depleting stamina. Demon mode will take away your stamina within the blink of an eye. This is where the Archdemon mode comes to the rescue.
Archdemon mode allows you to enjoy the Demon mode privileges without losing your stamina at an increased rate.
Archdemon mode is activated once a gauge fills up while you’re in Demon mode and attacking the enemies.
Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Controls
Basic Controls
Below are some basic controls for the Dual Blade Weapon in MH Rise. The Dual Blades also feature a unique Demon and Archdemon mode with varying attacks and controls which we’ve also mentioned further down.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Double Slash
|X
|Left Click
|Double Slash Return Stroke
|X+X
|Left Click+ Left Click
|Circle Slash
|X(x3)
|Left Click(x3)
|Lunging Strike
|A
|Right Click
|Roundslash
|A+A
|Right Click +Right Click
|Demon Mode
|ZR
|Mouse Button 4
|Piercing Bind
|ZL+X
|Middle Click+ Left Click
|Shrouded Vault
|ZL+A
|Middle Click+ Right Click
Demon Mode Controls
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Demon Fangs
|X
|Left Click
|Twofold Demon Slash
|X+X
|Left Click+Left click
|Sixfold Demon Slash
|X(x3)
|Left click(x3)
|Demon Flurry Rush (Spinning Move)
|A
|Right Click
|Demon Mode Cancel
|ZR
|Mouse button 4
|Blade Dance (Demon Mode)
|X+A
|Left Click+Right click
|Midair Spinning Blade Dance
|A
|Right Click
Archdemon Mode Controls
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|Demon fangs
|X
|Left click
|Demon Flurry Rush
|A
|Right Click
|Demon Flurry I
|X+A
|Left Click +Right Click
Dual Blades Basic Attacks
Here is how you can execute various basic attacks with the dual Blade in Monster Hunter Rise on both the Switch and PC.
|Attack
|Switch
|PC
|Demon Mode
|ZR
|Mouse Button 4
|Archdemon Mode
|Midair Spinning Blade Dance
|X
|MB4
|Blade Dance
|A + X
|Right Click + Left Click
|Demon Flurry Rush (Spin Attack)
|A
|Right Click
Suggested Dual Blades Combos
Pairing basic Dual Blade attacks together can create deadly combos during combat. Below is the most effective Dual Blade Combo.
|Action
|Switch
|PC
|High Damage Silkbind Combo
|ZR + A → ZL + X → A (x2) → X + A
|MB4 + Right Click → Middle Click + Left Click → Right Click (x2) → Left Click + Right Click
Dual Blades Silkbind Attacks
These are silkbind attacks you can unleash on monsters in MH Rise using dual blades. We have listed button mappings for both the Nintendo Switch and PC for your convenience.
|Attack
|Switch
|PC
|Shrouded Vault
|ZL + A
|Middle Click + Right Click
|Piercing Bind
|ZL + X
|Middle Click + Left Click
|Tower Vault
|ZL + X
|Middle Click + Left Click
Shrouded Vault
When struck, Shrouded Vault is a Silkbind Assault that propels the Dual Blades user forward and performs a spinning attack. It’s a Countering move as well. You will both escape the assault and perform a counterstrike if you receive a hit while moving.
Piercing Bind
The hunter strikes the beast with an exploding Kunai. If that bodily part is hit again, it will deal more damage. The Kunai will explode when some time has elapsed, delivering additional damage dependent on the amount of strikes given to that body part.
Tower Vault
Silkbind Attack, which was just introduced, can be swapped out for Piercing Bind.The Wirebug and the hunter are thrown into the air. Surprisingly, this attack had no effect. It does, however, allow mobility in the air while the weapon is pulled.
Because mobility movements like the Wiredash can’t be performed with the weapon drawn, this appears to be a useful tool for close combat movement.
How to Use Dual Blades Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise
You can use Switch Skills to swap out the attacks and moves bound to that specific key.
|Original Skill
|Switch Skill
|Switch Control
|Pc Control
|Demon Flurry Rush
|Demon Flight
|A
|Right click
|Demon Mode
|Feral Demon Mode
|ZR
|Mouse Button 4
|Piercing Bind
|Tower Vault
|ZL+X
|Middle Click + Left Click
Monster Hunter Rise Best Dual Blades Builds
In this section of the guide, we will mention builds that are suitable for quests of different difficulties as well as the end game that utilizes Dual Blades.
Dual Blade Build for 2 Star Quests
Gearset
- Area : Best equipment
- Weapon: Matched Slicers II
- Head : Izuchi Helm
- Chest: Hunter’s Mail
- Arms : Izuchi Braces
- Waist: Alloy Coil
- Legs: Baggi Greaves
Stat Distribution:
- Defense: 44
- Fire: -1
- Water: -3
- Thunder: -6
- Ice: 1
- Dragon: 1
- Attack Boost Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 2
- Constitution Lvl 1
- Water Attack Lvl 1
Dual Blade Best Builds for 4 Star Quests
Gearset
- Area: Best equipment
- Weapon: Dual Daggers
- Head: Lagombi Helm
- Chest :Kadachi Mail
- Arms: Ludroth Braces
- Waist: Lagombi Coil
- Legs: Ingot Greaves
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 77
- Fire: -10
- Water: -2
- Thunder: -3
- Ice: 8
- Dragon: 0
- Critical Eye Lvl 3
- Attack Boost Lvl 1
- Marathon Runner Lvl 1
- Constitution Lvl 1
Dual Blade Best Builds for 5 Star Quests and higher
Gearset
- Area : Best equipment
- Weapon :Hurricane II
- Head: Izuchi Helm S
- Chest : Bone Mail S
- Arms : Izuchi Braces S
- Waist: Baggi Coil S
- Legs : Baggi Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 181
- Fire: -7
- Water: -4
- Thunder: -6
- Ice: 7
- Dragon: 4
- Attack Boost Lvl 3
- Constitution Lvl 2
- Critical Eye Lvl 1
- Stamina Thief Lvl 1
- Marathon Runner Lvl 1
- Ice Attack Lvl 1
- Sleep Resistance Lvl 1
Dual Blade Build for End Game Activities
This Dual Blade build is most suitable when doing end-game activities.
Gearset
- Area Best equipment
- Weapon Sinister Famineblades
- Head Utsushi Mask (H) S
- Chest Utsushi Chest (H) S
- Arms Rakna-Kadaki Armguards
- Waist Ludroth Coil S
- Legs Anja Greaves S
Stat Distribution
- Defense: 279
- Fire: 10
- Water: -1
- Thunder: -3
- Ice: 4
- Dragon: 1
- Razor Sharp Lvl 3
- Spare Shot Lvl 3
- Marathon Runner Lvl 3
- Peak Performance Lvl 2
- Constitution Lvl 2
- Agitator Lvl 1
- Stamina Surge Lvl 1
- Evade Window Lvl 1
- Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1
Best Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise
In this section of Monster Hunter Rise Guide, we have listed down the best dual blades in the game.
- Wyvern Lovers
- Gnashing Flammenschild
Here are the two major Fire DB options. Both have a strong, blue sharpness that Master’s Touch and Handicraft may take use of. This is particularly true because the Teostra armor set bonus increases weapon Fire damage.
Wyvern Lovers
Wyvern Lovers, a Rathian and Rathalos option, excels against targets with a 25 Fire weakness. That’s because the Ramp-Up talent Element Exploit is incredibly strong… but only against creatures with that extremely unusual level of weakness.
Gnashing Flammenschild
Gnashing Flammenschild has the standard Anjanath stats of negative affinity, high raw, and middling elemental damage. It makes up for its flaws with two decorating slots, and as a result, it should be your go-to Fire Dual Blades.
Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Weapon Trees
We’ve listed all the dual blades in MH Rise under their respective trees below.
Kamura Weapon Tree
- Kamura Glintblades
- Kamura Ninja Blades
- Mud Ripper
- Mud Twister
- Usurper’s Fulgur
- Despot’s Blitz
- Blizzarioths
- Mountain Blizzarioth
- Desperado
- The Kid
- Khezu Daggers
- Khezu Skards
Ore Weapon Tree
- Matched Slicers
- Dual Daggers
- Hurricane
- Cyclone
- Rex Slicers
- Morning Dawn
- Schirmscorn
- Daybreak Daggers
- Kulu’s Peck
- Kulu’s Lasher
- Gelid Mind
- Gelid Soul
- Hidden Gemini
- Night Wings
- Twin Chainsaws
- Guillotines
- Dual Hatchets
- Dual Cleavers
- Cerulean Axes
- Ashigara Axes
- Flammenschild
- Gnashing Flammenschild
Bone Weapon Tree
- Bone Hatchets
- Wild Hatchets
- Talon Carvers
- Talon Twins
- Twin Flames
- Diablos Bashers
- Diablos Mashers
- Jyura Duo
- Jyura Pulverizers
- Kadachi Twinblades
- Shockblades
- Blazeblades
- Infernal Furies
- Ludroth Pair
- Double Droth
- Frilled Claw
- Illusory Frilled
- Snow Slicers
Magnamalo Weapon Tree
- Sinister Blades
- Sinister Famineblades
Rajang Weapon Tree
- Suzuka Takamaru
Ibushi Weapon Tree
- Azure Elder Blades
Narwa Weapon Tree
- Thunderbolt Blades
Felyne Weapon Tree
- Felyne Claws
- Raging Claws
Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Tips
Here are some tips for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise:
Demon and Archdemon Modes can be used are the key to getting the most out of the weapons, so reliably learn switching these modes and their attacks. While in Demon Mode, use Piercing Bind with Blade Dance for some solid DPS.
Instead of iFrame Dodging, use the Shrouded Vault move to help you out of a tricky incoming attack. Get talents that improve evading and stamina management to aid the Shrouded Vault technique.