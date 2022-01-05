Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Combos, Builds and Tips

This Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades guide will get you all set up for using and making the best out of the Dual Blades in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades

Those who are playing Monster Hunt titles for a long time should be well aware of Dual Blades. However, for those who’ll be booting up Monster Hunt Rise as their first Monster Hunt game, Dual Blades is the best and the coolest close-range weapon you can get your hands on during your Monster Hunt Rise gameplay.

Its mobility along with its ability to deal huge damage to the opponents with its deadly yet easier-to-implement combos sets it apart from all other weapons of its league.

The mechanics of the weapons are the same as those in previous titles. However, there are few more move sets introduced to Dual Blades for this recent title.

How to Use Dual Blades Demon and Archdemon Modes

Just when you’re beginning to think that this weapon cannot get any better, its Demon and Archdemon modes kick in, making it much more lethal.

Demon mode is activated by pressing the ZR button. A single click with your index or middle finger and boom! The best possible version of Dual Blades has been unleashed.

Once the Demon mode has been activated, all of the Dual Blade attacks will become deadlier, and your abilities will power-up. If that wasn’t enough, your movement will be quicker as well.

Now, all you have to do is pick the right combo and pick the right time for your move. Also, watch out while using the enhanced Blade Dance attack in the Demon mode.

There’s a slight delay during this attack in which you’ll be fixed in your position, and your enemies can use this to their advantage.

To activate the Charging Demon mode, you need to press A and then press X three times.

However, all of this comes at the cost of your increasingly depleting stamina. Demon mode will take away your stamina within the blink of an eye. This is where the Archdemon mode comes to the rescue.

Archdemon mode allows you to enjoy the Demon mode privileges without losing your stamina at an increased rate.

Archdemon mode is activated once a gauge fills up while you’re in Demon mode and attacking the enemies.

Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Controls

Basic Controls

Below are some basic controls for the Dual Blade Weapon in MH Rise. The Dual Blades also feature a unique Demon and Archdemon mode with varying attacks and controls which we’ve also mentioned further down.

Action Switch PC Double Slash X Left Click Double Slash Return Stroke X+X Left Click+ Left Click Circle Slash X(x3) Left Click(x3) Lunging Strike A Right Click Roundslash A+A Right Click +Right Click Demon Mode ZR Mouse Button 4 Piercing Bind ZL+X Middle Click+ Left Click Shrouded Vault ZL+A Middle Click+ Right Click

Demon Mode Controls

Action Switch PC Demon Fangs X Left Click Twofold Demon Slash X+X Left Click+Left click Sixfold Demon Slash X(x3) Left click(x3) Demon Flurry Rush (Spinning Move) A Right Click Demon Mode Cancel ZR Mouse button 4 Blade Dance (Demon Mode) X+A Left Click+Right click Midair Spinning Blade Dance A Right Click

Archdemon Mode Controls

Action Switch PC Demon fangs X Left click Demon Flurry Rush A Right Click Demon Flurry I X+A Left Click +Right Click

Dual Blades Basic Attacks

Here is how you can execute various basic attacks with the dual Blade in Monster Hunter Rise on both the Switch and PC.

Attack Switch PC Demon Mode ZR Mouse Button 4 Archdemon Mode Midair Spinning Blade Dance X MB4 Blade Dance A + X Right Click + Left Click Demon Flurry Rush (Spin Attack) A Right Click

Suggested Dual Blades Combos

Pairing basic Dual Blade attacks together can create deadly combos during combat. Below is the most effective Dual Blade Combo.

Action Switch PC High Damage Silkbind Combo ZR + A → ZL + X → A (x2) → X + A MB4 + Right Click → Middle Click + Left Click → Right Click (x2) → Left Click + Right Click

Dual Blades Silkbind Attacks

These are silkbind attacks you can unleash on monsters in MH Rise using dual blades. We have listed button mappings for both the Nintendo Switch and PC for your convenience.

Attack Switch PC Shrouded Vault ZL + A Middle Click + Right Click Piercing Bind ZL + X Middle Click + Left Click Tower Vault ZL + X Middle Click + Left Click

Shrouded Vault

When struck, Shrouded Vault is a Silkbind Assault that propels the Dual Blades user forward and performs a spinning attack. It’s a Countering move as well. You will both escape the assault and perform a counterstrike if you receive a hit while moving.

Piercing Bind

The hunter strikes the beast with an exploding Kunai. If that bodily part is hit again, it will deal more damage. The Kunai will explode when some time has elapsed, delivering additional damage dependent on the amount of strikes given to that body part.

Tower Vault

Silkbind Attack, which was just introduced, can be swapped out for Piercing Bind.The Wirebug and the hunter are thrown into the air. Surprisingly, this attack had no effect. It does, however, allow mobility in the air while the weapon is pulled.

Because mobility movements like the Wiredash can’t be performed with the weapon drawn, this appears to be a useful tool for close combat movement.

How to Use Dual Blades Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise

You can use Switch Skills to swap out the attacks and moves bound to that specific key.

Original Skill Switch Skill Switch Control Pc Control Demon Flurry Rush Demon Flight A Right click Demon Mode Feral Demon Mode ZR Mouse Button 4 Piercing Bind Tower Vault ZL+X Middle Click + Left Click

Monster Hunter Rise Best Dual Blades Builds

In this section of the guide, we will mention builds that are suitable for quests of different difficulties as well as the end game that utilizes Dual Blades.

Dual Blade Build for 2 Star Quests

Gearset

Area : Best equipment

: Best equipment Weapon: Matched Slicers II

Matched Slicers II Head : Izuchi Helm

Izuchi Helm Chest: Hunter’s Mail

Hunter’s Mail Arms : Izuchi Braces

: Izuchi Braces Waist: Alloy Coil

Alloy Coil Legs: Baggi Greaves

Stat Distribution:

Defense: 44

44 Fire: -1

-1 Water: -3

-3 Thunder: -6

-6 Ice: 1

1 Dragon: 1

1 Attack Boost Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 2

Constitution Lvl 1

Water Attack Lvl 1

Dual Blade Best Builds for 4 Star Quests

Gearset

Area: Best equipment

Best equipment Weapon: Dual Daggers

Dual Daggers Head: Lagombi Helm

Lagombi Helm Chest : Kadachi Mail

Kadachi Mail Arms: Ludroth Braces

Ludroth Braces Waist: Lagombi Coil

Lagombi Coil Legs: Ingot Greaves

Stat Distribution

Defense: 77

77 Fire: -10

-10 Water: -2

-2 Thunder: -3

-3 Ice: 8

8 Dragon: 0

0 Critical Eye Lvl 3

Attack Boost Lvl 1

Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Constitution Lvl 1

Dual Blade Best Builds for 5 Star Quests and higher

Gearset

Area : Best equipment

Best equipment Weapon : Hurricane II

Hurricane II Head: Izuchi Helm S

Izuchi Helm S Chest : Bone Mail S

: Bone Mail S Arms : Izuchi Braces S

: Izuchi Braces S Waist: Baggi Coil S

Baggi Coil S Legs : Baggi Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 181

181 Fire: -7

-7 Water: -4

-4 Thunder: -6

-6 Ice: 7

7 Dragon: 4

4 Attack Boost Lvl 3

Constitution Lvl 2

Critical Eye Lvl 1

Stamina Thief Lvl 1

Marathon Runner Lvl 1

Ice Attack Lvl 1

Sleep Resistance Lvl 1

Dual Blade Build for End Game Activities

This Dual Blade build is most suitable when doing end-game activities.

Gearset

Area Best equipment

Best equipment Weapon Sinister Famineblades

Sinister Famineblades Head Utsushi Mask (H) S

Utsushi Mask (H) S Chest Utsushi Chest (H) S

Utsushi Chest (H) S Arms Rakna-Kadaki Armguards

Rakna-Kadaki Armguards Waist Ludroth Coil S

Ludroth Coil S Legs Anja Greaves S

Stat Distribution

Defense: 279

279 Fire: 10

10 Water: -1

-1 Thunder: -3

-3 Ice: 4

4 Dragon: 1

1 Razor Sharp Lvl 3

Spare Shot Lvl 3

Marathon Runner Lvl 3

Peak Performance Lvl 2

Constitution Lvl 2

Agitator Lvl 1

Stamina Surge Lvl 1

Evade Window Lvl 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lvl 1

Best Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise

In this section of Monster Hunter Rise Guide, we have listed down the best dual blades in the game.

Wyvern Lovers

Gnashing Flammenschild

Here are the two major Fire DB options. Both have a strong, blue sharpness that Master’s Touch and Handicraft may take use of. This is particularly true because the Teostra armor set bonus increases weapon Fire damage.

Wyvern Lovers

Wyvern Lovers, a Rathian and Rathalos option, excels against targets with a 25 Fire weakness. That’s because the Ramp-Up talent Element Exploit is incredibly strong… but only against creatures with that extremely unusual level of weakness.

Gnashing Flammenschild

Gnashing Flammenschild has the standard Anjanath stats of negative affinity, high raw, and middling elemental damage. It makes up for its flaws with two decorating slots, and as a result, it should be your go-to Fire Dual Blades.

Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Weapon Trees

We’ve listed all the dual blades in MH Rise under their respective trees below.

Kamura Weapon Tree

Kamura Glintblades

Kamura Ninja Blades

Mud Ripper

Mud Twister

Usurper’s Fulgur

Despot’s Blitz

Blizzarioths

Mountain Blizzarioth

Desperado

The Kid

Khezu Daggers

Khezu Skards

Ore Weapon Tree

Matched Slicers

Dual Daggers

Hurricane

Cyclone

Rex Slicers

Morning Dawn

Schirmscorn

Daybreak Daggers

Kulu’s Peck

Kulu’s Lasher

Gelid Mind

Gelid Soul

Hidden Gemini

Night Wings

Twin Chainsaws

Guillotines

Dual Hatchets

Dual Cleavers

Cerulean Axes

Ashigara Axes

Flammenschild

Gnashing Flammenschild

Bone Weapon Tree

Bone Hatchets

Wild Hatchets

Talon Carvers

Talon Twins

Twin Flames

Diablos Bashers

Diablos Mashers

Jyura Duo

Jyura Pulverizers

Kadachi Twinblades

Shockblades

Blazeblades

Infernal Furies

Ludroth Pair

Double Droth

Frilled Claw

Illusory Frilled

Snow Slicers

Magnamalo Weapon Tree

Sinister Blades

Sinister Famineblades

Rajang Weapon Tree

Suzuka Takamaru

Ibushi Weapon Tree

Azure Elder Blades

Narwa Weapon Tree

Thunderbolt Blades

Felyne Weapon Tree

Felyne Claws

Raging Claws

Monster Hunter Rise Dual Blades Tips

Here are some tips for Dual Blades in Monster Hunter Rise:

Demon and Archdemon Modes can be used are the key to getting the most out of the weapons, so reliably learn switching these modes and their attacks. While in Demon Mode, use Piercing Bind with Blade Dance for some solid DPS.

Instead of iFrame Dodging, use the Shrouded Vault move to help you out of a tricky incoming attack. Get talents that improve evading and stamina management to aid the Shrouded Vault technique.