Baldur’s Gate 3 Merchants Locations Guide

Trading is extremely important in Baldur’s Gate 3. For you to be successfully engaged in trading, it’s absolutely essential to know Baldur’s Gate 3 Merchants Locations and understand the trading system, including the way of bartering.

This guide will answer some extremely important questions, including where to find the merchants? Whether to trade for currency or to barter? and finally, can you steal from the merchants? (looking at you rogues!)

Baldur’s Gate 3 Merchants Locations

The first place where you can expect to find a lot of merchants is Druid Grove. The first merchant is Arron, he sells potions, magic scrolls, arrows, melee weapons, and much more.

You can also sell your unnecessary items in your inventory to Arron and stack up some gold.

Dammon can be also be found here. He sells melee weapons, ranged weapons, shields, arrows and some other useful gear. You can also expect gold from him by trading.

Auntie Ethel can also be found here. She sells potions and alchemical ingredients.

She is the same merchant that you use to get rid of the parasite from the main character’s body. You can also meet her later outside her house.

The final merchant you can find in Druid Grove is Mattie. He will ask you to play a game which is optional.

He sells sets of opening locks and unique rings. Among all the other merchants, this one has the least gold.

Barter or Trade?

While dealing with the merchants, you can use the bartering option or the trading option.

In the trading option, the transaction between you and the merchant will involve the transfer of gold.

So if you buy something, your gold will be reduced, and it will increase if you sell something.

What you must know is the reduction or increase in the goal is not corresponding to the actual value of the items.

It will always be not favorable for you to trade. You will pay more compared to the actual value and receive less if you sell it.

Upon choosing Barter, two vertical fields will appear where you can place the items you want to get rid of and place the items on the other side that you want from the merchant.

Remember, you can also use gold here as a medium of transaction.

The scale option above the Barter can make things easy as it will automatically identify the amount of gold to be given up or to be received from the merchant at the end of the Barter.

Stealing from Merchants

What’s the fun in being a rogue if you can’t steal? Stealing from the merchants in Baldur’s Gate 3 is possible but is also very risky as you’ll end up with a hostile NPC and lose a place to do business if you mess up.

For the best chance of success, make sure you use a character with the Sleight of Hand skill. You may also want to save just in case.