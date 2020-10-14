Our Baldur’s Gate 3 Companion Approval Ratings guide will get you up to speed with everything you need to know about changing your approval rating with different companions throughout the course of BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Companion Approval Ratings

Approval ratings of Companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 entirely depend upon the decisions you make and the actions that you choose to carry out.

Some actions result in a boost in approval rating with a specific companion, while some can cause the companions to lose confidence in you.

If the approval rating crosses a required threshold, you even get to romance your companions.

This guide below enlists all of the companions that you’ll interact with within Baldur’s Gate 3 and what you can do to either gain their trust or lose it.

So, let’s get started!

Astarion Approval

Approval Up Approval Down Persuade the Tieflings to free Lae’zel and then join her against them. Let Auntie Ethel know about the Tadpole in your head at Druid Grove. Try persuading the goblins guard outside the Blighted Village. Don’t comply with the Devil’s invitation to remove your Tadpole. Type “-“ in response to Volo. In the Camp, let Astarion suck your blood. After the 4th night at the Camp, persuade Astarion to share his dream with you. Right after that, say that you’ll cover him up. After the bite in the Camp, support Astarion. Help the Tiefling named Karlah. Kill the hunter behind Astarion. During your time at the Camp, when prompted, say that drinking the enemies’ blood during a battle is a good idea. Show support for Astarion’s idea during your conversation with Shadowheart after Night 6 at the Camp. In Druid Camps Makeshift Prison, let Arka kill Sazza. Tell Astarion about the desperation of refugees. Praise Kargha’s show when prompted. Walk in the two trolls having sex in the Blighted Village. After the Tiefling party at the Camp, share your bed with Astarion. Takedown the Gut. Ask for Boots when you converse with Tulla. Agree to kill dark dwarfs for the Mushroom’s leader. Don’t apologize for using the power of Tadpoles when confronted about it. Consent to being tortured by Loviatar Priest. Tell Abdirak, the follower of Loviatar about your curiosity. Consent to helping Wyll in saving the refugees in Druid Grove. Question Astarion’s behavior about the controlled fishermen at Nautiloid Wreckage. In your conversation with Marriko and Locke, say that Druids overreacted. Consent to help Zevlor. When Sentinel Olak asks, smear dung on your face. Let True Soul Gut clear your mind. Take the vivern poison from the Druid apprentice. Consent to help Marina/Morina on your way to Auntie Ethel. Give Necromancer Tome from Search the Cellar a read. Try to calm down the Tiefling and the human, arguing at the Druid’s Grove.

Shadowheart Approval

Approval Up Approval Down While at the Camp, tell Shadowheart that finding a healer is your first priority. Display your sword fighting technique to Guex. Kill the Tadpole outside Druid Grove. Persuade the Owlbear to spare your life. Tell Scratch that he can visit your Camp if his friend stays asleep. Don’t comply with the Devil’s invitation to remove your Tadpole. Inside Goblin Camp, make Novice Crusher kiss your foot. Choose to stay silent when you confront Kagha about the fate of Arabella. Tell Silver while conversing with him that you are just talking to give him your scent. If the Tieflings free Laze’zel, join her against them. Consent to help Wyll in saving the refugees. Let Auntie Ethel know about the Tadpole in your head at the Druid Grove. Try persuading the goblin guard outside the Goblin Camp. Approach to help Auntie Ethel during her confrontation with Johl and Demir. When Sentinel Olak asks, smear dung on your face.

Gale Approval

Approval Up Approval Down Persuade Rolan to stay in the Druid Grove. Consent to help Wyll in saving the refugees. Display your sword fighting technique to Guex. When speaking to Marriko and Locke, tell them that the Druids overreacted. Kill the Tadpole outside Druid Grove. Persuade the Owlbear to spare your life. Tell Scratch that he can visit your Camp if his friend stays asleep. Choose to help Auntie Ethel during her confrontation with Johl and Demir. Consent to help Zevlor. Inside the Goblin Camp, make Novice Crusher kiss your foot. If Tieflings free Lae’zel, join her against them. When asked by Sentinel Olak, cover your face with dung.

Lae’zel

Approval Up Approval Down Display your sword fighting technique to Guex. Crush the Tadpole outside of the Druid Grove. Don’t comply with Devil’s invitation to remove your Tadpole. Reply with “-“ to Volo in the Goblin Camp. In the Goblin Camp, make Novice Crusher kiss your foot. When confronting Kagha about the fate of Arabella, choose to stay silent. Convince the Owlbear in its cave to spare your life. Try persuading the goblin guard outside the Goblin Camp. When asked by Sentinel Olak, smear dung on your face.

Wyll