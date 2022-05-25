V Rising Hollowfang Battlegear: How to Craft

In V Rising, many different gears are available for you to choose from. As the game progresses, you will unlock better and higher-tier weapons and armor, doing better damage and defense. One such piece of gear is Hollowfang Battlegear. This guide will explain how to craft Hollowfang Battlegear in V Rising.

How to Craft Hollowfang Battlegear in V Rising

In order to craft the Hollowfang gear, you will first need to fulfill a couple of different requirements. First, you will need to keep on upgrading your Castle until the interacting option with the ‘Blood Altar’ opens.

Once you are able to interact with the Blood Altar, you will be able to view a list having the information of all V Blood Carriers in the game. V Blood Carriers are special bosses, and you can gain special powers after defeating them and consuming their blood.

The boss of our interest is Quincy the Bandit King, a Level 37 V Blood Carrier located in Farbane Woods. Below is the location where you can find Quincy the Bandit King. You can also automatically use the ‘Track Blood’ option to mark him on your map.

After you defeat Quincy, suck his blood to obtain Chaos Barrier and Merciless Charge powers. You will also receive Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, Smithy and Tailoring Bench structures, and Hollowfang Battlegear recipes.

In order to craft the Hollowfang gear from the recipe, you will first need to build the Tailoring Bench. Once that is done, you will be able to craft the Hollowfang Battlegear. The Hollowfang battlegear set consists of the following items: