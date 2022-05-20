V Rising Cloth Locations, How to Craft

Cloth is a very crucial item in V Rising, therefore, you need to know where to find it and how to use it. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the location of cloth in V Rising as well as how to craft it to upgrade your gear.

V Rising Cloth Locations

You can find cloth scattered around the world of V Rising once you’re past the starting area but in limited quantities. You can find them by destroying boxes or looting chests found around bandit camps for starters.

In order to gain the cloak, you are required to have at least 2 items. When you need to farm cloth later in the game, travel northwards to Dunley Farmlands on the map.

So, basically, there are two places where you can farm cloth. One is the Farmlands and the other are the crates and boxes around bandit camps. You can also visit nearby villages to kill and loot them until they drop some of the material you need.

How to Craft Cloth in V Rising

To craft cloth all by yourself, you need to go hunting. You need to pay a visit to the Dunley Farmlands to meet Beatrice on one of the farms and you can do so by just following Tailor’s blood trail.

Here, you need to defeat the lady and by killing her, you will receive the recipe for Loom which is utterly important for the production of cloth. You need to have a few things upon which cloth can be made.

Those things include 20x Planks, 12x Copper Ingots, and 4x Wool Thread. You can place them anywhere at your own base so that the process of crafting can begin.

Just note that for each cloth you make, you will need 9x Plant Fiber and 3x Leather. The plant fiber can be found by going through various plants and the leather can be found in the Tannery which uses animal hides. This is the only way through which cloth can be crafted by the player.