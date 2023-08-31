How To Get The Mirror Shield In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Mirror Shield also known as Zonai Mirror Shield, makes a return from the prequel to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It can not only deflect enemy attacks but in the presence of sunlight, moonlight, or any other light source, Mirror Shield can reflect it back into your enemy’s eyes to dazzle them.

The dazzle will stagger your foes, making them drop their weapons while giving you ample window to launch an attack against them. It can also be pretty effective in Lightening Temple for solving Light Puzzles and the Queen Gibdo boss fight.

It appears as a large stadium light attached to your shield when in full effect which is pretty fun to use as you watch your enemies scramble about. Getting the shield in Tears of the Kingdom has been pretty simplified as opposed to BotW so let’s look into how you can get the Mirror Shield.

How to get Mirror Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the Mirror Shield you simply have to combine your normal shield with a Zonai Mirror in Zelda: TotK. You must unlock the Fuse ability to be able to combine the two. It also enables you to combine other items with your shield so you can find your own best fuse combinations.

Mirror locations in Zelda: TotK

Fortunately, Mirrors are pretty easy to come by as you obtain them either through certain Zonai Device Dispensers or explore different Shrines.

As there are 152 Shrines in TotK, searching every single one can be pretty exhausting. We suggest looking into Shrines within the Sky region specifically those with device dispensers having mirrors available.

From left to right of the Sky map, you will find:

Ga-ahisas Shrine at the coordinates (3595, 0957, 1699) on the top island of three parallel islands also known as Lightcast Island. Ganos Shrine at the coordinates (-3367, 0468, 1695) on the middle island of three parallel islands Northwest of Great Sky Island. You will also explore it as part of The Tabantha Sky Crystal Quest. Rakashog Shrine at the coordinates (1713, -2120, -1149) on an island Southwest of Great Sky Island Lastly the Mayanas Shrine at the coordinates (4611, -0945, 1789) in upper parts of Valor Island. You will also explore it as part of The South Lanayru Sky Crystal Quest.

Does the Mirror Shield respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

Mirror Shield should last you a while in Zelda: TotK because of its blinding mechanic. However, like all weapons and tools in the game, it too has limited durability.

If you do end up needing another one don’t worry as it is not that expensive to acquire with only a wooden shield and Mirror.

Mirrors can pose a bit of a problem as Zonai Charges are required for obtaining them through the Despensers. To get Zonai Charges you need to defeat Flux Constructs which will be difficult at first but you will be able to get a hang of them pretty quickly.