Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom South Lanayru Sky Crystal Shrine Quest Guide

Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom serve as fast travel points and a big chunk of them come with an activation quest such as the South Lanayru Sky Crystal Shrine Quest for Mayanas Shrine.

It is hidden in the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago and it is one of the coldest regions in the game. Make sure to bring Snowquil Armor Set, in addition, to a few weapons fused with fire.

Before you can set foot inside the Mayanas Shrine and trigger the shrine quest, there are a couple of conditions you need to fulfill. Find and activate Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower by using our detailed guide, and complete the “Tulin of Rito Village” main quest to unlock his Gust ability.

By completing the prerequisite tasks and following this guide, you will be able to complete the South Lanayru Sky Crystal shrine quest in no time.

How to start the South Lanayru Sky Crystal Shrine quest

Mayanas Shrine won’t be available to the players from the get-go. The only way you can get inside and activate is by first completing the relevant quest – The South Lanayru Sky Crystal quest. The shrine itself is found on Valor Island located in the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago.

Getting to Valor Island is another task you must accomplish. You will need to head straight for Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in Lanayru Region. You can find it North of Hateno Village. Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower’s coordinates on the map are 3846, -1307, 0539.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Use the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower to propel Link in the air, and glide Northeast to reach Valor Island. It is a very long trek and can only be achieved with the help of Tulin’s Gust ability.

Drop down on the very first Island and use a Zonai Fan Construct to fly towards Valor Island. This construct has an anti-gravitational slab attached to three Zonai Fans and a steering wheel.

This unique construct can be used to gain high altitudes without worrying about your batteries. As soon as you reach Valor Island, turn left and interact with the Mayanas shrine to start the “South Lanayru Sky Crystal” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete South Lanayru Sky Crystal in Zelda: TotK

As soon as Link interacts with the Mayanas shrine the quest starts. He is tasked with following the green beam of light pointing towards the Green Crystal.

The purpose of this task is to bring the crystal back and offer it to the Mayanas Shrine. There is another Zonai fan construct in the same area. You can use it as well to obtain the crystal.

Keep going up until you reach the entrance of a cave blocked by some vines. Leave the fan construct and cut those vines with a sharp weapon. You can also use arrows fused with Fire Fruit.

Shoot the vines and they will catch on fire. Proceed and you will find a Green Crystal hidden behind another set of vines. Cut or burn the vines to collect the Green Crystal.

Take the Green Crystal and return to the ledge, from where you entered the cave. Simply use Ultrahand Ability to drop the crystal on the lower island. Drop down using your glider and pick up the Green Crystal again.

Keep dropping the Green Crystal to the lower Islands until you reach Valor Island. Pick up the Green Crystal and bring it to the Mayanas Shrine.

Place it on the shrine’s platform to complete the “South Lanayru Sky Crystal” shrine quest and make the Mayanas shrine appear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.