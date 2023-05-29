Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom All Temple Locations And Maps

Just like the Shrines, Temples are a type of unique location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that work in a similar fashion. You first have to find a Temple, solve the puzzle presented by it, and then receive the rewards at the end.

While there may be as many as 152 Shrines in Zelda TotK, there are only four Temples, one for each type of element, that are all scattered across the Surface, Sky, and the Depths.

Each of the four elemental Temples in Zelda: TotK relates to one of the four vices: Rito, Zora, Gerudo, and Goron, all of which you are required to find as part of the Regional Phenomena quest given to you at the start of the game.

If you are on a quest to hunt for all of the four vices and Temples in Zelda: TotK, then you have come to the right place. Not only will we discuss the location of the Temples, but we will also uncover how to reach them.

Where to find the four Temples in Tears of the Kingdom

The four Temples in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are scattered across each of the three regions. You will find the Fire Temple in the Depths, the Wind and the Water Temple in the Sky, and the Lightning Temple is found on the Surface.

Each of the Temples mentioned above is associated with a quest. Remember that you have to find and solve the temple as part of the quest, which means that you have to start the respective quest before setting out to find a particular Temple.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The quests associated with the Temples are as follows:

Wind Temple location

You will find the Wind Temple at coordinates -2860, 2995, and 1517 on a large island west of the Hebra Sky Archipelago.

The best way to reach the Wind Temple would be to start the Tulin of Rito Village’s main quest and follow along with it. You can start this quest by talking to Tulin at the Rito Village and then heading over to the Hebra South Summit Cave.

As part of the quest, you will be required to ascend to the Sky directly above the Hebra Mountains region and progress through the Rising Island Chain to make your way toward the storm cloud.

Your next step would be to reach the top of the storm cloud. You can do that by using the sails on top of the floating ships near the Kahataum Shrine as a jump boost.

Once you are at the top, you should see a large cloud below you with an opening at its center. All you have to do is glide down through this hole to reach the Wind Temple.

Water Temple location

The Water Temple is also located in the Sky region on the large island at the western edge of the map. Specifically, this is the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, directly above where you would find Zorona’s Domain Settlement, at coordinates 3306, 0464, and 0139.

The large island you are looking for is the one directly adjacent to the Floating Scales Island, but you can only get to this Temple by first starting the Sidon of the Zora main quest.

To start this quest, all you have to do is talk to Zora at Zora’s domain. Once the quest has started, you can simply progress through it till you reach the Water Temple.

Not long into the quest you will be required to catch up with Simon at the whirlpool. You are required to dive into its depths to activate the watery bridge inside the Ancient Waterworks.

Once the bridge has been activated, you can use it to travel to the Sky. After you reach the sky, you are required to beat a couple of enemies until you reach a place with some scrap lying around.

You must utilize the pieces around you and build a miniature plane that you can use to directly fly towards the Water Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Fire Temple location

The Fire Temple is the only Temple located in the Depths of Zelda: TotK. You can find this temple at the northern end of the Depths. This place is right between the Gleeok Den and the Scorching Coliseum, directly underneath Eldin Mountains.

To reach the Fire Temple, you first have to start the Yunobo of Goron City’s main quest. By the time you start this quest, you will already have access to the Death Mountain Crater, and you will have to descend down its chasm as part of this quest.

While inside, you must stick to the western direction past the Mustis Lightroot by destroying the rocks with the help of Yunobo’s charged attack. Not far along the way, you will witness mine tracks.

Now once at the tracks, you must combine a cart with a fan or a rocket to make it movable. After that, all you have to do is hop onto the cart and let the tracks take you directly to the Fire Temple’s entrance.

Lightning Temple location

The Lightning Temple is the only elemental Temple found on the Surface. It’s located in the southwestern corner of the map in the Guredo Desert Region. You will find it just outside the Dragon’s Exile, which is directly behind the Guredo Town.

You can start looking for the Lightning Temple once you have started the “Riju of Guredo Town” main quest. In this quest, you will first be tasked to protect Guredo Town, and then to align the desert lights in a triangular fashion.

You must first descend to the underground shelter after the siege. Once at its depths, you must meet with Riju and the mural in the southwestern direction. The mural will bring forward a riddle involving the pillars.

You must solve the riddle and then glide down onto the mechanism’s center once the lights are up. Not long after, Riju will join you and you can finally fire an arrow into the mechanism.

Once you do that, a jolt of lightning will strike the mechanism and the Lightning Temple will appear right in front of it.