Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Naydra Location

A golden and blue magnificence, Naydra is a dragon of legends who roams the coldest parts of Hyrule in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Naydra’s element is Ice and it can produce freezing temperatures around its surroundings.

Like all other dragons in Zelda TotK, Link can reach Naydra’s body and farm it for special parts. However, he needs to be fully prepared against the cold before making this death-defying journey. Here is our complete guide about finding and reaching Naydra in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Naydra in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Naydra starts its journey across Lanayru and Necluda skies in Zelda TotK by emerging from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm. It then moves Southeast to pass Lanayru Range and Walnot Mountain before reaching Kitano Bay.

From there Naydra travels Northwest, and passes through the Cliff of Quince before it dives into East Hill Chasm to move into the Depths.

Inside the Depths, Naydra starts its journey in Northeast direction from East Hill Chasm. It then moves Southeast towards Wellspring of Wisdom before leaving the depths through the Naydra Snowfield Chasm exit.

Naydra can also be found by using Sensor+ on Purah Pad. For it to work, Naydra must be registered in Hyrule Compendium (by taking its picture) and sensor+ set to find it.

Fastest way to reach Naydra in Zelda: TotK

Naydra moves in a clockwise direction and completes its journey in 28.5 in-game hours (28.5 minutes in real life). It spends 16.5 in-game hours (16.5 minutes in real life) on land and 12 in-game hours (12 minutes in real life) inside depths.

Naydra always emerges from Naydra Snowfield Chasm, which is just to the West of Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. Jump into the air using this skyview tower and glide West to find Naydra from the sky. Use Glider Armor set to safely land on Naydra.

If you can’t find Naydra in the skies of Lanayru, fast-travel to Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and glide towards the East. Naydra completes its journey on the ground by entering the Depths through the East Hill Chasm. In case Naydra is not available in either Lanayru or Necluda, stay besides Naydra Snowfield Chasm until it emerges. We don’t recommend following any dragon into the Depths.

Being an Ice dragon, Naydra’s body has below freezing temperature and it can induce hypothermia to Link, if he is not aptly prepared. Naydra shoots ice balls that can freeze Link if he comes into contact with them.

Naydra moves through one of the coldest regions in all Hyrule, Mount Lanayru. Make sure to purchase Snowquil Armor set from Rito village and cook some meals with Cold Resistance before approaching Naydra. Archaic Warm Greaves and any weapon fused with fire can also help Link survive the unbearable cold emitting from Naydra’s body.