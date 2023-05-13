Octopath Traveler 2 Guild Locations Guide

In Octopath Traveler 2, there are various secondary jobs that you can unlock by visiting the locations of the Jobs Guild. These Octopath Traveler 2 Job Guilds are scattered all over the game world. Some players confuse them with Altars. Altars help you unlock the EX skills for the Primary Job of your eight characters while job guilds help you unlock jobs as secondary jobs for other characters.

Each Altar has its associated EX skill, and each of these skills is unique to each character. Follow our guide to locate the position of every Job Guild in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to unlock a new job at Octopath Traveler 2 guild locations

You cannot simply go on unlocking the secondary jobs. For that, you need to progress through the game and transcend your character through a danger level of 30: as each Guild is scattered in areas crowded with enemies.

To get to the locations of each Guild in Octopath Traveler 2, look for a shield-like logo on your map. This logo represents the Job Guilds. Once you get there, you must communicate with the Guild Leaders; they’ll grant you a single job license.

However, you’ll be assigned some tasks by the Guild Leader, and once you complete these tasks, they’ll offer you two more job licenses which can be given to the two other characters. Therefore, three of your characters can unlock the same secondary Job.

To be more specific, here’s a list of all the Job Guilds and their locations in Octopath Traveler 2 mentioned below:

Warrior Guild Location

The Warrior Job Guild can be found in Hinoeuma. To locate it, use the map and visit the town of Sai. Here you can see that the map will represent an icon-like shield, and this will lead you inside a Dojo Building.

Dancer Guild Location

To find the Octopath Traveler 2 Dancer Job Guild location visit the Leaflands. Once there, use the map to visit Wellgrove. This is a town where you will find this Guild.

Merchant Guild Location

To find the Merchant Job Guild visit a camp named Western Crackridge Wilds in the district of the Western continent.

Apothecary Guild Location

Use the map to locate Conning Creek on the Southern edges of the Western Continent. By reaching here, you can unlock the secondary Job: Apothecary.

Scholar Guild Location

Visit the town of Winterbloom, present in the Western Winterbloom Snows area. Once you’re in the town, travel towards the west, and then in the northern direction, you’ll find a building similar to an excellent library. Get inside the building to find the Scholar Job Guild.

Cleric Guild Location

In Crescentlands, there’s an area named Borderfall. It is where you find the Octopath Traveler 2 Cleric Job Guild.

Thief Guild Location

Visit the town named Clockridge, present in the city of Brightlands. Travel towards the northwest region of Clockridge, and here you’ll have to look for a stone pathway covered by crates. Inside you’ll find the Thief Job Guild.

Hunter Guild Location

There’s an area swarmed by a group of hunters present between Tropu’hopu and the ship docks at Beasting Bay. Find them to locate the Hunter Job Guild.

All secret jobs in Octopath Traveler 2

Apart from these eight major storylines, Job Guilds, there are four secret jobs that you can unlock in Octopath Traveler 2. These secret jobs can be unlocked to be a master over defeating game bosses/monsters. Here’s the list of the following four Secret Jobs:

The Inventor Guild location

Talk to a character named Arkar. He will be inside a wooden cabin while traveling through the Eastern New Delsta High Road. This will you unlock the Inventor Secret Job in Octopath Traveler 2.

The Armsmaster Guild location

Engage in communication with a character named Porta in Wildlands, and fulfill her tasks to unlock the Armsmaster Secret Job.

The Conjurer Guild location

To unlock the Conjurer Secret Job, you must fight off 5 bosses, including a final boss, “Conjurer,” in the Five-Towered Tower.

The Arcanist Guild location

Complete the Scent of Commerce Quest and Sail towards the point present between Tropu’hopu and New Delsta to face Scourge of the Sea, and this will lead you to another boss named Arcanist. Defeat him to unlock the Arcanist Job in Octopath Traveler 2.