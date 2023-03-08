How To Unlock EX Skills In Octopath Traveler 2

Octopath Traveler 2 EX Skills are character-specific skills that they unlock gradually while progressing through the game. Each of the eight characters in the game has two unique EX Skills that are connected to their primary job.

Each of the different characters’ EX Skill requires a certain amount of SP to use and brings about a specific effect that lets you gain the upper edge in battle – like extending the reach of your attacks, for example.

Eight altars are scattered across the world of Octopath Traveler 2. You must interact with an altar specific to the character to unlock said character’s first EX Skill. These altars will be denoted by an icon resembling a candelabra on the map.

Moreover, these altars will not be marked on your map unless you are very close to them. That said, with such a large world, it is possible that some of these altars may be completely missing.

The second EX Skill is very easy to unlock, as all you have to do is finish that particular character’s storyline, however many chapters it consists of.

Acquiring the second EX Skill is guaranteed, but for the first one, you will have to keep a close eye on the map so you can unlock each of your characters’ skills without missing any.

How to unlock Osvald EX Skills (Scholar)

Teach

To unlock Osvald’s Teah Skill in Octopath Traveler 2, you will have to find the Scholar’s Altar. This is known as the Altar of Scholarking and is located in the western parts of the Winterbloom Snows in the Winterlands region.

In order to locate this altar, you will first have to travel to Winterbloom. From that point, you must head west till you see a small bridge. You can find a secret entry point under this bridge, and the Scholar’s Altar within.

To acquire the Teach EX Skill, simply have Osvald interact with this altar, and you will be good to go.

The Teach Skill grants a single ally attribute-boosting effects for either 2/3/4/5 turns and costs 12 SP to use.

One True Magic

You can automatically unlock the One True Magic Skill by completing Osvald’s story. The One True Magic EX Skill inflicts excessive magic damage of every element to all enemies.

This particular Octopath Traveler 2 EX Skill will come in handy when you are short on a boss’s weak targets and want to increase its Shield Points in an alternate manner.

How to unlock Hikari EX Skills (Warrior)

Ultimate Stance

To unlock Hikari’s Ultimate Stance EX Skill, you will have to find the Warrior Altar. This is known as the Altar of Thunderblade, which is located in the Eastern Sai Sands of the Hinoeuma region (Danger level 34).

To find this altar, you will need to head over to the Western Conning Creek, which you can reach by first traveling to Canalbrine, then heading west to the Canalbrine Bridge, and directly south after that.

There’s a staircase beside some temple ruins here. Head down the staircase and you will come to a small area containing the altar in question. Simply interact with this altar using Hikari and you will unlock the Ultimate Stance EX Skill.

You can use Ultimate Stance whenever you want to extend your attacks’ reach. The upside with this is that it will affect all enemies for 3/5/7/9 turns. This particular Octopath Traveler 2 EX Skill requires 10 SP to use.

Shinjunmonjigiri

To unlock the Shinjunmonjigiri EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Hikari’s storyline. This skill lands a sword attack first on all enemies, and then another heavy sword attack on a single enemy

How to unlock Agnea EX Skills (Dancer)

Windy Refrain

To unlock Agnea’s Windy Refrain EX Skill, you will have to find the Dancer’s Altar according to her job. This is known as the Altar of The Lady of Grace, which is located in the Northern Wellgrove Trail of the Leaflands region (Danger level 34).

To find this altar, travel to the Northern Wellgrove Trail and travel north. You will eventually come across a central tree with paths leading to it from all four sides. Just next to this tree is a small cave.

You will find the Dancer’s Altar inside this cave. Simply interact with this altar using Hikari and you will unlock the Windy Refrain EX Skill.

The Windy Refrain Skill, as the name implies, deals wind-based elemental damage. The upside of this skill is that it targets every single enemy, while also allowing your party members to act first in the coming turn.

Similar to other Octopath Traveler 2 EX Skills, you will need 18 SP to use Windy Refrain.

Song of Hope

To unlock the Song of Hope EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Agnea’s storyline. This skill prolongs your party’s current buffs by 1/2/3/4 turns without affecting the divine skills.

How to unlock Castti EX Skills (Apothecary)

Drastic Measures

To unlock Castti’s Drastic Measures EX Skill, you will have to find the Apothecary Altar according to her job. This is known as the Altar of the Charitable and is located in the Northern Conning Creek Coast of the Harborlands region (Danger level 34).

To find this altar, simply follow the trail north until you come across a fork. From that point, take a right and travel east along the sand path until you reach the end.

In the end, there is a hidden area that contains the altar in question. Interact with this altar using Castti and you will unlock the Drastic Measures EX Skill.

The Drastic Measures Skill uses the Axe to deal massive damage to an individual foe. Additionally, it also helps to revoke any status ailments from that particular enemy. This skill requires 18 SP to use.

Remedy

To unlock the Remedy EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Castti’s storyline. This skill picks a random party member and grants them positive status effects for 3/5/7/9 turns – requires 22 SP to use.

How to unlock Ochette EX Skills (Hunter)

Indomitable Beast

To unlock Ochette’s Indomitable Beast EX Skill, you will have to find the Altar of the Huntress according to her job. This altar is located in the Tropu’hopu of the Toto’haha region.

To find this altar, first head over to the Western Tropu’hopu Traverse point (Danger Level 32) and take the path east till you reach a crossroad.

From that point, take the path on your right which leads south and into the area containing the altar. Interact with this altar using Ochette and you will unlock the Indomitable Beast EX Skill.

The Indomitable Beast EX Skill boosts physical attack, speed, and evasion for 3/5/7/9 turns– requires 18 SP to use.

Provoke Beast

To unlock the Provoke Beast EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Ochette’s storyline. As implied by the name of this skill, it allows you to provoke your enemies in the 3/4/5/6 order.

How to unlock Temenos EX Skills (Cleric)

Prayer for Plenty

To unlock Temenos’s Prayer for Plenty EX Skill, you will have to find the Altar of the Flamebringer according to his job. This altar is located in Bolderfall of the Crestlands Region (Danger Level 33).

This altar is a little bit tricky to find. You must first travel to the Bolderfall point and then northwest to reach a bridge. Across this bridge is the Bolderfall Church.

Head inside the church and go behind the bookshelf on the left to find the Flamebringer Altar. Interact with this altar using Temenos and you will unlock the Prayer for Plenty EX Skill. It restores the HP of a single ally.

Heavenly Shrine

To unlock the Heavenly Shrine EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Temenos’s storyline. This skill deals light damage to all foes, with its potency depending on the total amount of SP consumed.

How to unlock Partitio EX Skills (Merchant)

Negotiate Schedule

To unlock Partitio’s Negotiate Schedule EX Skill, you will have to find the Altar of the Trader according to his job. This altar is located in the Southern Crackridge Wilds of the Wildlands Region (Danger Level 34).

To find this altar, start from the Crackridge Wilds point and head east till you reach a couple of mine entrances. Head into the entrance on the easternmost end and head north up this mine.

It may seem like there is no place to go from here, but you can actually turn right near the barrels at the end of it and then head south. You will come back out and will be able to see another entrance on your right.

This area contains the Altar of the Trader. Interact with this altar using Partitio and you will unlock the Negotiate Schedule EX Skill.

The Negotiate Schedule EX Skill allows you to act instead of an enemy in its turn.

Share SP

To unlock the Share SP EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Partitio’s storyline. This skill as the name implies grants an individual party member 25%/40%/75%/100% of your remaining SP.

How to unlock Throne EX Skills (Thief)

Veil of Darkness

To unlock Throne’s Veil of Darkness EX Skill, you will have to find the Altar of the Prince of Thieves according to her job. This altar is located in Southern Clockbank Highroad of the Brightland Region (Danger Level 32).

To find this altar, go to the Southern Clockbank Highroad point and reach the dock at the river to the east. Grab a boat by heading into the water, and then row in the southeastern direction

You will find a secret entrance to the area where this altar is located not far along the other bank of the river. Interact with this altar using Throne and you will unlock the Veil of Darkness EX Skill.

This particular Octopath Traveler 2 EX Skill allows you to successfully dodge a physical attack. Moreover, this skill deals Dark elemental damage to all enemies – requires 25 SP to use.

Disguise

To unlock the Disguise EX Skill, all you have to do is complete Throne’s storyline. This skill, as the name implies, disguises an ally for 2/4/6/8 turns and costs 18 SP to use.