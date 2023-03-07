Octopath Traveler 2 Inventor Job Guide: How To Unlock All Skills

Inventor is one of the secret jobs in Octopath Traveler 2 in which you can create different inventions for both offense and support.

This secondary job is different in the sense that you don’t need Job Points needed to unlock the skill. But rather you need to gather items from all over the world to unlock skills one at a time.

After unlocking the Inventor job, you will have Sword and Axe as your equipable weapons. To get you on your feet, Octopath Traveler 2 also gives you Changeable Catapult and Springey Boots skills.

For the rest of the skills of this hidden job, you need to become an inventor and make them as you gather items. Divine skill will be unlocked once you have made a couple of inventions which will reduce the crafting time on each skill.

How to unlock the Inventor job in Octopath Traveler 2

To unlock the Octopath Traveler 2 Inventor job, you first need to have access to the Inventors Guild. Just like any other secret job, the Guild will act as your proof of license that your character can then later use to have Inventor as your Secondary Job.

To get the Inventor Guild, you need to talk to the Arkar in his house. For that, you need to make a journey toward the eastern part of New Delsta Highroad located in the Brightlands region.

After getting there, you need to find a bridge which is located in the southeast part of the region. You will find yourself in front of a house after crossing that bridge. As soon as you enter the house, you will find Arkar whom you need to talk to.

The inventor job will be unlocked after your conversation ends with the Arkar. He will then award you with Inventors Guild which you can use any time to access this secret job.

Where to find all Inventor skill items?

There are several skills that you can unlock for the Inventor in Octopath Traveler 2 by finding different items. There is no easy way out of this. You need to head to each Inventor skill item location to unlock their respective skill.

Critical Scope item location

To get your hands on the Critical Scope, you need to build it. For that, you need the following items:

Unerring Earring

Critical Earring

Both items can be purchased from the Weapon Shops in two different locations. Head to the Weapon Shop in New Delsta for the Unerring Earring and in Canalbrine for the Critical Earring.

Elemental Bomb item location

In Octopath Traveler 2, Elemental Bomb can be built by gathering the following items:

Fire Soulstone

Ice Soulstone

Thunder Soulstone

Rainbow Glass Botte

Although Soulstones are a quite common item that can be sourced from chests, NPSs, and monsters. But you can also get your hands on it by traveling to the Black Market in the New Delsta Flats, Brightlands.

For Rainbow Glass Bottle, you need to head toward the Harborlands area of Conning Creek. If you travel to the beach’s edge, you will find a lone chest with the bottle to unlock another Octopath Traveler 2 inventor skill.

Tin Horn item location

To make Octopath Traveler 2 Tin Horn, you need to have the following items:

Empowering Lychee

Tin Toy

Mythical Horn

You can find Empowering Lychee quite commonly all over the map but most certainly, you can get it from the chest located in North Beastling Traverse.

For Tin Toy, you need to find a Merchant in Wellgrove. This merchant however will only be visible to players that have completed Partitio’s chapter 3. Once you are there, wait for night-time and grab the Tin Toy from the merchant.

For Mythical Horn, you need to head toward Nameless Village and locate the chest that will have it. Be warned that you will have to deal with a beastling while going after the chest.

Hastening Hammer item location

Following are the items required to make Hastening Hammer in Octopath Traveler 2:

Soldier’s Bow

Great Blade

Guardian’s Axe

For Soldier’s Bow, you need to head to a shop located in the Industrial District of Clockbank, Brightlands. Meanwhile, you can get Guardian’s Axe from the weapons shop located in Stormheil, Winterland.

You will come across a soldier when the night is set in at Stormhail. The soldier will have the Great Blade but if you are playing as Agnea, she will only get it if she has level 37 or more.

Arkar’s Coil item location

To build Arkar’s Coil in Octopath Traveler 2, you need to gather the following unique items:

Scrap Metal

Ancient Cog

Natural Magnetite

You need to locate an NPC standing right in front of the Weapon Shop located in the Industrial District of Clockbank, Brightlands. This NPC will have Scrap Metal for you to collect.

For Ancient Cog, you need to head towards Rogue Island, Harborlands, and find a Factory Worker that will have it. Travel to the Unfinished Tunnel located in Southern Crackridge Wilds, Wetlands, and find a chest that will have Natural Magnetide.

Inventor job skills

Skill Description Damage Type SP Changeable Catapult With this skill, your weapon’s single attack will target all the enemies on the battlefield All weapons 0 Springy Boots Springy Boots will force your party member to deal with the enemy for the next five turns. 0 Critical Scope With Critical Scope, you can deal Critical Damage on the enemy for four consecutive turns 0 Elemental Bomb Bottle Each enemy will have different elemental weaknesses. However, by using Elemental Bomb Bottle, your attack will only target the element to which the enemy takes the most damage. 0 Tin Horn Tin Horn will fill up all your party member’s Power Guage. 0 Hastening Hammer Inventing weapons during the fight takes some time. By using Hastening Hammer, you will not only decrease your weapon invention time but also deal a powerful physical attack. 0 Arkar’s Coil One of your party members, even the incapacitated ones HP and SP with be restored by 40%. It also gives them one BP as well. 0

Inventor divine skill

Skill Description Damage Type SP All-Purpose Tool Allows you to craft any invention. 0

Inventor support skills

Skill Description Skills Required JP Required A Step Ahead Using a Step Ahead, you will make the first move in the battle. 4 130 JP Upgraded Accessories All your accessories will get a boost in attributes. 5 630 JP BP in Adversity When you are near death, BP in adversity grants you 2 BP. 6 1630 JP Fruits of Labor For every new job skill you learn, your physical and elemental defense will be increased by one. 7 4630 JP

Best character for the Inventor job in Octopath 2

Agnea can be the best support character for the Octopath Traveler 2 Inventor job as she can support a lot from the Dancer skill. She can make weapons faster than any characters as she gets two turns with her Leave no Trace and Throne’s Latent Power.

With Agnea’s swift moves, she has the chance to make the first move in the fight before the enemy is even started. Being able to buff your physical attacks, she can bring the best out of the party.

Another best support character choice for the Inventor job is Mistral. Talking of defensive moves, well, he lacks quite a lot, but all the damage taken will be negated by his Heal Wounds skill.

This means that he can stay longer than any character and that longevity can be utilized to produce weapons at all times.