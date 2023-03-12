Octopath Traveler 2 Hunter Job Guide

Hunter is one of the 8 primary Jobs found in Octopath Traveler 2. A Hunter is a powerful physical attacker that has an Axe and Bow to deal damage. For Elemental Damage, Hunters are bestowed with the power of the Lightning element.

A Hunter is a reliable attacker that can inflict immense Physical damage with each precision-filled shot. A hunter can also capture a foe after defeating them as there is almost a quarter percent chance of auto-capture for him.

To make out the best of Hunter’s abilities, you need to know all about her skills and whether to pair her up with a Thief, Dancer, Cleric, or someone else. But before getting into that you must know how and where to get the Hunter Job

How to unlock the Hunter job in Octopath Traveler 2

The Primary User with the Octopath Traveler 2 Hunter Job is Ochette who takes on the job as soon as she learns about the deadly ‘Night of the Sacrlet Moon’. Being a hunter, she sets out to find the Creatures of Legend that are predicted to stop this disaster and can save her friends and her home.

If you wish to equip the Hunter secondary Job for another character, you need the Hunter License by talking to a Hunter Guild Master.

Go to the Toto’haha and select Beating Bay Anchorage. From there, you need to travel to the Western Tropu’hopu Traverse where you will find the Hunter Guild Master. Initiating a conversation with him will provide you with the Hunter’s License.

Hunter active skills

A Hunter has 7 Active Skills specific to the Job in addition to the 1 Divine Skill that is earned after acquiring all the Active Skills.

The first two Active Skills: Precise Shot and Thunder Bird, are present by default while the rest can be purchased in any order using Job Points.

Skill Type SP Effect Boost Effect Precise Shot Bow 2SP Bow Attack on the foe for two times in a row As BP is spent, the attack count is increased by 1 each time Thunderbird Lightning 7SP Lightning-based elemental damage to one enemy As BP is spent, the damage is increased as well Mercy Strike Bow 4P Bow Attack on a foe, if it is lethal then the foe is left with only 1 HP As more BP is spent, the damage dealt is increased Take Aim Buff 8SP All allies will have greater Accuracy and Critical stats for the next 2 turns The buff duration increases every time you spent BP. Abating Orb Debuff 9SP An attack by the enemy is rendered useless As BP is spent, the number of buffs is increased by 1 for each turn Leghold Trap Debuff 10SP Force an enemy to be the last to act for the next two turns. The debuff duration increases as you spend more BP. Cleaving Bow Axe 12SP You get a positive status effect based on the enemy type. As more BP is spent, the damage dealt is increased

The best skills to prioritize first are the Cleaving Bow and the Leghold Trap respectively.

Cleaving Bow is the strongest single-target skill you will have and Leghold Trap lets you manipulate the turn order which can make or break the battle.

Hunter divine skill

In Octopath Traveler 2, after acquiring all the Active Skills, you can acquire the Divine Skill for Hunter’s Job which will cost you 5000 Job Points to unlock. This skill is called Draefendi’s Bow and provides a specialized bow attack.

Skill Description Damage Type SP Draefendi’s Bow A powerful bow attack on all foes x3 Bow 30 SP

Hunter support skills

Skill Skill Required JB Required Description Heighten Senses 4 skills 130 JP Increases the chances of you acting first in battle but it is not feasible if you equip different characters with this skill because it cannot be stacked up Eagle Eye 5 skills 630 JP Critical stat increases by 50 for a character. More Rare Monsters 6 skills 1630 JP Increases chances of encountering rare monsters which can raise the EXP and JP when defeated. Cannot be stacked Salt the Wound 7 skills 4630 JP The character has half a chance of acting two times in a fight but this effect cannot be stacked as well

Best character for the Hunter job in Octopath 2

Hikari is the best character you can pick for the Octopath Traveler 2 Hunter job. Hikari is also a strong Physical Attacker like Ochette and he can provide access to the weapons that are not provided in Hunter’s job.

Throne, as a Thief, is the queen of debuffing and after taking on Hunter as a secondary job she can use Leghold Trap to make the enemy act last. This adds insult to injury.

Agnea is also a good option for Hunter’s secondary job. Her ‘Dance Session’ skill will allow you to summon and add an allured person to your team.