Octopath Traveler 2 Armsmaster Job Guide: How To Unlock All Skills

Octopath Traveler 2 has several weapons for you to choose from. If you have the Armsmaster secret job though, you can equip all types of weapons on a single character without any restrictions. This way, you will be able to target all weaknesses of enemies in every fight.

As the Armsmaster job has a variety of weapons on their disposal, you can add physical attackers like Hikari that can bring havoc to the enemies. Attacking with six different types of weapons equates to the strongest attack that the enemy cannot possibly match.

Armsmaster also gives you the option to do Sixfold Strike with the Divine Weapon. This means, your offensive attack will have damage output that combines all six weapon skill sets.

Meanwhile, this secondary job also allows you to choose a weapon according to the elemental weaknesses of the enemies. To sum it all up, with this secondary job, you and your party members will have an offensive output that none of the enemies can match.

How to unlock the Armsmaster job in Octopath Traveler 2

To unlock the Octopath Traveler 2 Armsmaster job, you need to have Armsmaster Guild from the Blacksmith. Having the license will serve as proof and allow your character to use Armsmaster as a secondary, sub-job.

The first thing that you need to do to unlock this secret job is to find the Blacksmith. For that, you need to travel to the Blacksmith’s house located in Gravell, Wildlands.

Once you are there, you will find someone at the front door blocking the way. That someone is the debt collector to who the Blacksmith owes money.

He will not let anyone pass the front door unless you get rid of him using path actions like Throne’s Ambush or Hikari’s Challenge.

Once you are inside the Blacksmith’s House, Porta; the blacksmith will greet you and hand you the Armsmaster Guild. If you bring one of the rusty weapons to the Porta, she will covert it free of cost to the Divine Weapon.

Where to find all Armsmaster skill items?

There are six Rusty weapons that you have to find to unlock your Armsmaster skills in Octopath Traveler 2. These Armsmaster skill item locations can be done in any order but some of them will require extensive traveling on your end.

Rusty Sword item location

To unlock Rusty Sword, you first need to acquire the Sturdy Pickaxe and once you have it, you can exchange it with Rusty Polearm from a woman.

Getting your hands on the Sturdy Pickaxe is easy as you need to travel to a weapon shop located in Oresrush, Wildlands. Locate a miner standing close to the shop who will give you the Sturdy Pickaxe.

You then need to find the women that will exchange the weapon. The woman is located in the eastern part of Winterbloom, Winterland. Once you are there, she can be located right beside the rock.

Rusty Sword will be rewarded to you by her as a reward for bringing her the pointy weapon that miners use. The pointy weapon however is the Sturdy Pickaxe that we brought.

Rusty Polearm item location

In Octopath Traveler 2, Rusty Polearm can be unlocked by defeating a guard located in Timberain, Leaflands. Once you are at the location, you need to head toward the west part of the castle.

You will then find yourself in front of the guard that we are looking for. The next thing is to start a fight with the guard and defeat him. Rusty Polearm can be collected from the guard if you will be successful in the battle.

Rusty Dagger item location

Rusty Dagger can be found inside one of the chests located in the Shipwreck of the Empress. But before you head to the location of the shipwreck, you first need a pass that allows you to sail a ship called Grand Terry.

You need to do Partitio’s quest Scent of Commerce in Tropu’hopu, Toto’haha to get the ship pass. Now that you have the pass to sail Grand Terry, hop on it and sail towards the west part of the Wildlands Region.

You need to get inside the Shipwreck of the Empress located in the Wildlands region of the Sundering Sea. To get the Rusty Dagger, you need to navigate inside the ship to find a chest.

Rusty Bow item location

Rusty Bow can be grabbed from the boss after the boss fight located in the Nameless Village in Toto’haha. Nameless Village is very big, and you need to be in the Sinking Ruins part for the boss fight.

An ominous presence will appear on the screen indicating that you are in the right place for the boss fight. The next task is to defeat the boss in the boss fight. Once it is done, you can nab Rusty Bow from the boss.

Rusty Axe item location

For Rusty Axe, you need to defeat the Lords of the Sands boss located in Quicksand Goal. The first thing you need to do is locate a cave by traveling west from the Quicksand Goal.

Lords of the Sands will be waiting for you at the center of the cave. Defeating the boss will not give you the Rusty Axe but you need to defeat him to get further into the cave. There, you will come across the chest that will have the Rusty Axe inside.

Rusty Staff item location

In Octopath Traveler 2, Rusty Axe can be found inside the chest located in Flamechurch, Crestland. Once you are in the location, you need to find and access the Seat of the Water Sprite castle.

Within the castle, head towards the basement floor and you will find yourself in front of the chest that has the Rusty Staff.

Armsmaster job skills

Skill Description Damage Type SP Bulwark Enemies are forced to stay on the defensive after your physical attack. – 25 Conqueror’s Sword: Celestial Roar Celestial Roar will allow you to have a powerful sword attack if you have charged your Conqueror’s Sword. The attack will be stronger, the longer you charge the enemy. Sword 35 Warlord’s Spear: Giant Swing Giant Swing completes the definition of killing all birds will one stone as your polearm attack will target all enemies. Warlord’s Spear attack becomes powerful as the enemy’s number increases. Polearm 35 Dancer’s Blade: Mischievous Step With Mischievous Step, you will be able to hit a random enemy at least three times with the Dagger attack. But this number increases if there are more enemies on the battlefield. Dagger 35 Lionheart’s Axe: On the Hunt You can target a single enemy with two powerful axe attacks for massive damage. Axe 35 Hunter’s Bow: Flurry of Arrows All the enemies on the battlefield will receive a Bow attack. You will be able to hit them with another bow attack if the damage taken by you equals the damage done to the enemies. Bow 35 Spiritlord’s Staff: Deliverance Targeting a single enemy, you will be able to hit them with the staff attack. Deliverance attacks will get more powerful as your elemental attack becomes more intense. Staff 35

Armsmaster divine skill

Skill Description Damage Type SP Sixfold Strike Using all six weapons, you will target multiple enemies with your attacks. – 30

Armsmaster support skills

Skill Description Skills Required JP Required Master of Offense Landing Critical Hit will become easier on all broken enemies with the help of this skill. 4 130 JP Peak Performance If you are at your max HP or higher, Peak Performance lets you increase the damage done to the enemies. 5 630 JP Invigorating Break Healing is possible simultaneously when breaking an enemy with this skill. 6 1630 JP Arms Refinement With Arms Refinement, you will get a bonus of filling the latent power gauge while you are hitting the enemy on their weak points. 7 4630 JP

Best character for the Armsmaster job in Octopath 2

As Armsmaster can utilize all types of weapons, you need to have a support character that can do the same. For that, the only character that fits the profile is Hikari as he can utilize all types of weapons and equipment.

In Octopath Traveler 2, Hikari is classified as the Physical Attacker therefore he can break enemies a lot faster than any character. Not only that he has a good offense, but he can be a good tank because of his Incite and Vengeful Skills.