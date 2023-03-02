Octopath Traveler 2 Best Secondary Jobs Guide

The Octopath Traveler 2 secondary jobs enhance character skillsets, change appearance, increase their stats, and generally make them stronger. Additionally, the skillset is retained till the end of the game. This is an underlying bonus, especially when facing challenging bosses.

Do keep in mind that learning a secondary job for a character will not unlock the path actions of that job for the character. Only skills from the Octopath Traveler 2 secondary job are unlocked.

How to get secondary jobs

A license is required to get a second job in Octopath Traveler 2. These licenses must be obtained by visiting specific guild locations where the player is expected to complete quests. Each job has its guild. Initially, only one license is granted, meaning only one character can have a specific secondary job.

Reaching more guilds and completing their quests allows a player to have up to 3 licenses that can be shared with someone else or taken on/off. Unlike the original game, due to multiple job licenses, you can have multiple characters hold the same secondary job instead of just one character.

There are a total of 12 secondary job options to choose from. Players can assign a secondary job to a character from the main job pool which consists of a Warrior, Thief, Hunter, Cleric, Scholar, Apothecary, Merchant, and Dancer. Alternatively, a character can also have a secondary job from the 4 secret jobs; Arcanist, Armsmaster, Conjurer and Inventor.

Octopath Traveler 2 best Secondary Jobs for each character

As this guide is about choosing the compatible secondary job for each character, one must consider several things beforehand. This guide mentions the location of guilds for each job, and briefly details the type of character compatible with the job.

A general rule of thumb is to aim for secondary jobs that widen your skillset and make the character more versatile and robust in Octopath Traveler 2. Secondly, other combinations could be made to complement the already existing skillset. And lastly, do remember there are no hard and fast rules, so it’s always fruitful to form combinations based on your preferences.

Let’s jump right into the best Octopath Traveler 2 job combinations, then!

Hikari Ku – Hunter

Hikari Ku is a noble, kind man on the inside and a ferocious combatant on the outside. He has the warrior skill set capable of inflicting lethal strikes upon his enemies. The sword attacks can cause critical damage, while his support skills are further rooted in causing more damage and latent powers.

Thus, he’s an excellent physical fighter with a handsome collection of weaponry and swords. But he’s only half a beast yet. The best way to turn Hikari into an attacking monster is by gaining the additional skillsets of a Hunter secondary job in Octopath Traveler 2.

This will ultimately equip Hikari with weapons, including Swords, Polearms, Bows, and Axes. Your character is arguably undefeatable now. To attain Hunter’s license, one must defeat enemies of Level 18+ in The Hunter’s Guild located in Western Tropu’hopu Traverse.

Agnea Bristani – Merchant

Agnea is a cheerful Dancer to achieve stardom by following in her mother’s footsteps. In the battle arena, she is gifted with unleashing dagger attacks, wind-based damages, and strong kicks to her foes.

The choice of collecting a Merchant license may not be the best option for combat, but there is vast potential in using her combined skills to make money.

Her latent powers and merchant skills allow her to bring in money from multiple targets instead of a single target. Collect the merchant license from the Merchant’s Guild in Western Crackridge Wilds on the cliff side for this secondary job in Octopath Traveler 2.

Partitio Yallowil – Apothecary

Partitio belongs to the merchant class and reaches his status after experiencing poverty. He is a jack-of-all-trades with weapons that include bows, polearms, and the ability to cause fire-based attacks. He has a knack for making business partners and cultivating a friendly environment until you overstep your boundaries.

Apothecary secondary job is best for Partitio in Octopath Traveler 2. It grants him healing powers and close-range weapons, bows, and polearms. In addition, he also gains access to an axe that may prove helpful besides his other abilities. Apothecary guild can be reached in Conning Creek.

Osvald V. Vanstein – Cleric

Vanstein is a misunderstood gentleman who also happens to be a genius. A scholar’s deepest desire is revenge for his stolen research, burnt books, and murdered family. His powers are almost supernatural, consisting of magic, fire, ice, and lightning-based attacks that can render his opponents defenseless in a battle.

The most suitable option for him would be to have the secondary job of a Cleric in Octopath Traveler 2. Cleric offers the power to heal themselves in a battle magically. Thus, Osvald can use his supernatural abilities to exploit his enemy’s weaknesses while healing himself against attacks. Cleric’s guild is located in Borderfall, at the back of a church.

Temenos Mistral – Warrior

Temenos is a snarky cleric with magical superpowers to heal himself, cause staff attacks and unleash light-based attacks on his foes. He can also revive his allies and has support skills such as resilience and inner strength.

His latent powers can break enemy shields without an attack. Since his defenses are strong enough, a secondary job license for a Warrior would allow him to play a more aggressive role during the battle in Octopath Traveler 2. It would be able to combine his magic and the swords from the warrior’s job to finish his enemies quickly.

This would overall make a powerful figure. The Warrior’s guild can be approached in the town of Sai.

Throne Anguis – Dancer

Throne Anguis is a thief who is an expert in using daggers and swords to cause bloodshed. She also commands dark magic and can damage her enemies using them.

If she attains the license of a dancer’s secondary job role, Throne can combine her divine skill with her latent powers to attack the whole party and create irreparable damage to the other party. Dancer’s guild is situated at the top of the stairs in Wellgrove.

Ochette – Thief

Ochette lived a carefree life as a hunter until an encroachment disaster named Nigh of the Scarlet Moon struck her abode. Combining her hunter capabilities with those of a Thief, Ochette can quickly achieve her objectives.

Already equipped with Axes and Bows, she can use daggers and swords to launch close-range attacks. Meanwhile, the thief’s license allows Ochette to mug her opponents before capturing them and using the Surprise Attack superpower to inflict heavy casualties. Thief’s guild is situated in the northern part of Clockbank.

Castti Florenz – Scholar

Castti is a master at her Apothecary craft and has a healing touch to restore HP. She can also use Axes and inflict ice damage. Although her healing powers are strong, she needs to develop a mechanism that allows her to destroy her opponents too.

For this reason, a scholar’s secondary job suits her personality in Octopath Traveler 2 since it entails natural calamities through fire and lightning. This would make her the best healer in the game and increase the maximum HP by 500 through her support skills.

Well, that completes our list of the best combination of secondary jobs matching the abilities and personalities of these eight characters in Octopath Traveler 2. Each combination would improve your journey and ease your path to winning the game.