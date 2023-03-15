Octopath Traveler 2 Dancer Job Guide

Dancers can be excellent supporting characters in Octopath Traveler 2. They buff your party members to raise their stats. Agnea’s support can further be enhanced by pairing her with a character like Partitio.

By equipping the Octopath Traveler 2 Dancer job, Agnea can easily lower enemy Shield Points making the whole defeating process a lot easier. By breaking up enemies, you will also increase your chances of stealing gear from them.

How to unlock the Dancer job in Octopath Traveler 2

If you want one of your party members to have Dancer as a secondary job, you will need to get a Dancer license from the Dancer Guild.

Make your way to the Eastern Cropdale Trail in the Leafland region before going north. You will reach the town of Wellgrove where the Dancer Guild can be found inside a dance studio. You can also open your map to confirm the marked location.

Head inside the Dancer’s Guild and speak with the Guild Master to obtain a Dance license.

How to unlock Throne’s Dancer EX skill in Octopath 2

To unlock the Dancer Ex Skill, you need to travel to the Agnea’s Altar of the lady of Grace which is located on North Wellgrove Trail. Once you are at the location, you need to get inside the cave to get the Ex Skill.

The Skill that Agnea will learn is Windy Refrain which will allow her to deal wind damage with her attacks. This will also allow all her party members to attack first in the next turn.

Dancer active skills

Skill Description Damage Type SP Lion Dance By using this skill, any one of the party members will get their physical attack attributes raised for the next 4 turns. – 4 SP Peacock Strut Any one of your party members will get their elemental attack attributes raised. – 4 SP Stimulate Stimulate will allow your party member to attack before the turn. – 5 SP Sweeping Gale Using Sweeping Gale, your attack will deal wind based on a single enemy. Wind 7 SP Dagger Dance All the enemies will experience dagger-based attacks. Dagger 9 SP Ruinous Kick Ruinous Kick allows your physical attack to deal massive damage by reducing shield points. – 10 SP Bewildering Grace For once, this skill will deal curious effect on the enemies. – 25 SP

Dancer divine skill

Skill Description Damage Type SP Sealticge’s Seduction Using Sealticge’s Seduction will increase the reach of your party member’s skills except for his divine skills. Buff 30 SP

Dancer support skills

Skill Description Skills Required JP Required The Show Goes On All your attribute-enhancing effects will be enhanced and can be used for one more turn. 4 Skills 130 JP Ever Evasive Evading enemies can be made easier with this skill. 5 Skills 630 JP Hard Worker Using Hard Worker, you will be rewarded more JP after fights. 6 Skills 1630 JP Invigorate and Inspire If an enemy has been hit with attribute enhancing effect, their latent power gauge will be filled slightly. 7 Skills 4630 JP

Best characters for the Dancer job in Octopath 2

The best character for the Dancer job is Partitio as this secret job will enhance her Merchant abilities. By doing so, she will not only be able to buff the enemies but also heal party members.

The best part is that all the supporting skills of Agnea will work side by side with Partitio skills. Meanwhile, the Hoot and Holler will replenish all your party BP to full.

Another best character choice for Dancer is Hikari as he can deliver various elemental attacks using Armsmaster’s secondary job. Best of all, he can attack using all six of the weapons using the Sixfold Strike skill.

As Hikari is a physical attacker, therefore, he can get the best out of the party from his offensive skill. Meanwhile, Agnea can act as support and buffer to maximize the damage on all his attacks.