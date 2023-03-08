Octopath Traveler 2 Conjurer Job Guide: How To Unlock All Skills

Conjurer is a secret job specifically designed for players who want to improve their elemental attacks in Octopath Traveler 2.

This secondary job has several attacks that target all elemental weaknesses of the enemies. Using Conjurer Rites of the Sun, you can restore the BP of the party ultimately adding longevity.

Octopath Traveler 2 Conjure also lets you be the support character in your party which you can pair with a good physical attacker like Hikari. This equates to the offensive output that the enemies cannot match.

How to unlock the Conjurer job in Octopath Traveler 2

Like any other secret job, unlocking the Conjurer job also requires having its Conjurer Guild in Octopath Traveler 2. This, however, can be obtained by finishing A Tower of Trial.

For that, you first need to finish the Hikari Storyline. Once that’s done, you need to travel to the Five-Tiered Tower located in Ku, Hinoeuma.

Within the tower, one by one, you will find a total of five bosses that need to be defeated. After you have defeated the first four bosses, you will then face the Conjurer boss which is the toughest one.

As soon as you defeat Conjurer, you will be rewarded Conjurer Guild which will be your proof of license. This Guild can later then be used at any time to unlock the Conjurer secondary job in Octopath Traveler 2.

Conjurer job skills

Skills Description SP Rites of the Sun For two consecutive turns, all your party member’s elemental defense and physical defense will be raised. Not only that but their HP will also be fully restored. Rites of Sun comes at the disadvantage of not being able to do anything until the sixth turn. 1 Dance of Immunity By using Dance of Immunity, one of your party members will get immunity towards the weakening attack of the enemies. But this skill will only work on an even number of turns until the 8th turn. 15 Conjure Flames It allows your party members to use a fire-based attack from their weapons for two consecutive turns. 20 Conjure Ice For two turns, you and your party member’s attacks will deal ice damage. 20 Conjure Lightning All the party members will have a lightning-based attack for two turns. 20 Conjure Gusts All your party members will get a wind-based attack until the 5th turn. 20 Prayer for Rain Using Prayer for Rain, if any or all the party members do an action will get their SP raised until the 5th turn. 20

Conjurer divine skill

Skill Description Damage Type SP BP Boost By using BP Boost, any of the party members will get a 2 boost in their BP for three consecutive turns. – 50

Conjurer support skills

Skill Description Skills Required JP Required Purification Some enemies will have effects that will have your attributes reduced. With the help of Purification, you can dissipate that effect quickly. 4 130 JP SP Saver All your skills will use less SP with the help of SP Saver. 5 630 JP Divine Wrath If any enemy will have your attributes reduced, using Divine Wrath will bring misfortune to them. 6 1630 JP BP Regeneration There is a chance that a quarter of all the BP used will be recovered with the help of BP Regeneration 7 4630 JP

Best character for the Conjurer job in Octopath 2

Every party needs a good support character and for that, the character choice will be Castti. With Conjurer, her support skills can be further enhanced.

For your party to have full offensive damage output, Castti can efficiently neutralize attributes debuffs in Octopath Traveler 2.

A good healer in the party lets you stay longer in the fights and choosing Temenos can be perfect for that. On top of the healing, he can put out a good damage output with his element attacks.